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Belgian student protests against education costs echo France - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgian student protests against education costs echo France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Education Student Protests Europe Belgium

Belgian Student Protests in Liège Over Rising Education Costs Echo French Unrest

Student Unrest and Its Impact in Liège

By Bart Biesemans and Charlotte Van Campenhout

Overview of Recent Protests

LIEGE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hundreds of students, inspired in part by student unrest in neighbouring France, have taken to the streets of the eastern Belgian city of Liège, with local media reporting 107 arrests in recent days.

Government and Police Response

Authorities have advised shopkeepers to close their businesses early, warning of riots.

"Major unrest is underway. Close your businesses", Belgium's official government warning system BE-Alert said on Thursday.

Liège's main train station was also closed but later reopened, local media reported, and police urged people to avoid the city centre.

"Due to the ongoing demonstration, avoid the city centre. Traffic there is severely disrupted", the police said on social media platforms.

Local authorities could not immediately be reached to confirm the arrests, which the Belga news agency reported were linked to offences including property damage and arson.

Student Grievances and Demands

Students have protested over Belgium's French-language education system, citing rising education costs, overcrowded classrooms and difficulties accessing study materials.

They held signs with slogans including "It's a mess, we are fighting for a right! Not a privilege!" and "I chose education, not the hunger games!!".

Background: Previous Protests and Reforms

The unrest follows June clashes between protesters and police in Brussels over education reforms, including a tuition increase for most students in Belgium's French-speaking Community to €1,194 ($1,280) from €835.

Scenes from the Protests

Videos circulating on social media in recent days showed shattered glass, fires and hundreds of mostly young protesters in Liège, while other footage showed police blocking roads.

During Wednesday's protest, police were seen checking students for weapons. 

International Influence and Solidarity

In Touch with French Students

Some students told Reuters they were in touch with French counterparts.

"We support each other because we're facing pretty much the same issues," 19-year-old student Alfred said.

Amelia Di Salve, also 19, who is studying to become a teacher, said Belgium's student movement began earlier this year and was reignited after students saw the demonstrations in France.

"When we saw nothing was changing without protests, we decided we would start ... France did influence us a little," she said.

Authorities Call for Dialogue

Liège mayor Willy Demeyer told Belgian broadcaster RTBF he hoped calm would return and "that dialogue can be established and that the young people can express their grievances in a peaceful way and, if possible, have those concerns heard".

(Reporting by Bart Biesemans from Liege, Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Amina Ismail, Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The Liège protests, ongoing since October 1, are rooted in rising tuition (now up to €1,194), overcrowded classrooms, and limited materials amid broader budget cuts (lemonde.fr)
  • Belgian students were inspired by widespread French unrest over school funding and poor conditions, with France seeing hundreds of thousands rally nationwide (apnews.com)
  • Authorities have responded with early business closures, train station shutdowns, and public warnings to avoid the city center; at least 107 arrests in Liège have been reported for offences like arson and vandalism (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Belgian students protesting in Liège?
Belgian students are protesting against rising education costs, overcrowded classrooms, and difficulties accessing study materials in the French-language education system.
How many arrests have been made during the student protests in Liège?
Local media have reported 107 arrests in connection with the recent student protests in Liège.
What changes sparked the recent student protests in Belgium?
Protests were triggered by education reforms, including a tuition increase from €835 to €1,194 for most students in Belgium's French-speaking Community.
How are the Belgian protests connected to those in France?
Belgian students have drawn inspiration from student unrest in France and remain in contact with French students facing similar issues.
What measures have authorities taken during the student protests in Liège?
Authorities advised businesses to close early, closed and later reopened the main train station, and urged the public to avoid the city centre.

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