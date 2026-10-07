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Airbus says Biman Bangladesh confirms order for 10 jets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus says Biman Bangladesh confirms order for 10 jets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Biman Bangladesh Orders 10 Airbus Jets, Including A350-900 and A321neo Models

Overview of Biman Bangladesh's Recent Aircraft Orders

Details of the Airbus Order

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Biman Bangladesh Airlines has ordered 10 Airbus jets, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

Breakdown of Aircraft Models

The order, which had been expected after Biman recently ordered 11 Boeing aircraft, includes four long-haul A350-900 and six medium-haul A231neo jets.

Biman's Recent Boeing Orders

Biman last month ordered 11 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets and 737 MAX aircraft.

Current Fleet and Market Share

Fleet Composition

The airline, whose fleet of 19 aircraft consists mainly of Boeing jets and Dash-8 ⁠turboprops, ​serves slightly more than ​20% of the country's air passengers, Civil Aviation and Tourism ​Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat said late last month.

Industry Insights

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The order adds Airbus long‑haul and regional jets to Biman’s otherwise Boeing‑dominated fleet, marking a shift toward a mixed‑fleet strategy
  • Biman previously signed deals totaling 25 Boeing aircraft earlier in 2026; this Airbus order complements that expansion plan
  • The acquisition supports Biman’s long‑term fleet growth roadmap and operational flexibility across route types

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Airbus jets did Biman Bangladesh order?
Biman Bangladesh Airlines ordered a total of 10 Airbus jets.
Which Airbus models are included in the Biman Bangladesh order?
The order includes four long-haul A350-900 and six medium-haul A321neo jets.
Has Biman Bangladesh recently ordered jets from other manufacturers?
Yes, Biman Bangladesh recently ordered 11 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets and 737 MAX aircraft.
What is the current composition of Biman Bangladesh's fleet?
Biman's fleet consists mainly of Boeing jets and Dash-8 turboprops.
What percentage of Bangladesh's air passengers are served by Biman?
Biman serves slightly more than 20% of the country's air passengers.

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