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Bank of England's Bailey says second-round inflation pressures look subdued so far - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England's Bailey says second-round inflation pressures look subdued so far

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Bank of England Governor Sees Subdued Second-Round Inflation Pressures

Bank of England Governor Comments on Inflation and Energy Prices

Limited Impact of Soaring Energy Prices

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Soaring energy prices so far appear to be having limited wider effects on British prices, but it is too soon to draw firm conclusions, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday.

Governor Bailey's Remarks at International Finance Meeting

"I think it's too early, but to the extent we've seen evidence, so far it's been quite subdued," he told a meeting of the Institute of International Finance, an industry association, in Bangkok.

Context: Global Economic Meetings

The IIF meetings are taking place on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • Though energy costs are surging, so far there’s limited evidence they’re feeding through into broader domestically generated inflation pressures (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • The Bank’s latest analysis likewise sees little sign of broad‑based second‑round effects, thanks to subdued demand and labour market slack (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • Policymakers remain cautious: they are monitoring wage‑ and price‑setting indicators closely and stand ready to adjust policy if broader inflation pressures emerge (bankofengland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey say about inflation?
Bailey stated that second-round inflation pressures in the UK appear subdued so far, despite soaring energy prices.
Are soaring energy prices affecting wider UK prices?
So far, the wider effects on British prices have been limited, according to Andrew Bailey.
Is it too soon to draw conclusions about UK inflation?
Yes, Bailey cautioned that it is too early to make firm conclusions on the impact of energy prices on inflation.
Where did Andrew Bailey make his remarks about inflation?
He spoke at a meeting of the Institute of International Finance in Bangkok.

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