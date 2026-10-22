GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
IMF, OECD warn AI could widen rich-poor country divide - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

IMF, OECD warn AI could widen rich-poor country divide

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets technology AI

AI Could Increase Economic Divide; IMF, OECD Warn of Risks to Poorer Countries

By Ankita Yadav

Global Growth and the Uneven Impact of AI

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence could boost global growth, but poorer countries, smaller companies and younger workers risk missing out unless access to power, digital infrastructure and skills improves, according to officials from the IMF and OECD.

AI Investment and Market Trends

The warning comes as massive investment in chips and AI infrastructure has helped support global growth and drive stock markets to record highs, while raising concerns about whether companies can generate sufficient returns on large spending commitments as borrowing costs rise.

Adoption Challenges in Developing Economies

"For many developing economies, the critical question is whether they can adopt and diffuse AI," Era Dabla-Norris, deputy director of the International Monetary Fund's Fiscal Affairs Department, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Potential Growth from AI Adoption

Effective AI adoption could add up to 0.5% to annual global growth over the medium term, the IMF estimates.

"But the aggregate productivity evidence, so far, is much less," Dabla-Norris said.

OECD Perspectives on Productivity and Adoption

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates AI could add 0.4% to 1.2% to annual productivity growth across its member countries. But its chief economist, Stefano Scarpetta, said that workplace use trails consumer use, with only limited adoption in core business functions.

"There is a large gap between exposure and actual use," Scarpetta said.

Job Market Disruption and Worker Vulnerability

The IMF estimates that about 40% of jobs worldwide could be exposed to AI, as reports of mass layoffs gather pace.

Corporate Layoffs Linked to AI

Barclays said it was cutting around 5,000 jobs this year as it uses technology including AI to reduce costs and improve returns. EBay is reported to be laying off 9% of its workforce, while Qualcomm is expected to cut jobs globally in a "performance-focused reduction".

Risks for Younger and Entry-Level Workers

Dabla-Norris said younger and entry-level workers could be particularly vulnerable if AI takes over tasks through which employees traditionally gain experience.

Further Information

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on LSEG Messenger, for live interviews: https://lseg.group/3KFHrhe)

(Reporting by Ankita Yadav in Bengaluru. Editing by Divya Chowdhury and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • AI could boost global growth (IMF: +0.5%, OECD: +0.4–1.2%) but benefits skewed toward rich economies with better infrastructure and skills (apnews.com)
  • Developing countries—especially in sub‑Saharan Africa—face constraints like poor connectivity, power and regulatory readiness, limiting AI gains to ~0.2% vs ~1% in advanced economies (elibrary.imf.org)
  • IMF data shows AI usage and value concentrated in elite professional enclaves in developing economies, whereas high‑income countries have broader diffusion and reaped more labor cost savings (USD 2.7 trn annually) (imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How could AI impact global economic growth?
According to the IMF and OECD, AI could boost annual global growth by up to 0.5%, and up to 1.2% for some member countries.
Why are poorer countries at risk due to AI adoption?
Poorer countries may miss out on AI benefits due to limited access to power, digital infrastructure, and skills development.
What percentage of jobs worldwide could be affected by AI?
The IMF estimates that about 40% of jobs globally could be exposed to AI technology.
Which groups are especially vulnerable to job displacement from AI?
Younger and entry-level workers are particularly vulnerable since AI may take over entry tasks important for gaining experience.
How widely is AI adopted in the workplace compared to consumer use?
According to the OECD, actual workplace adoption lags behind consumer use, with only limited use in core business functions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK stocks slip as banks drag; earnings in focus

UK stocks slip as banks drag; earnings in focus

Image for Axel Springer open to role in any potential European TikTok deal, spokesperson says

Axel Springer open to role in any potential European TikTok deal, spokesperson says

Image for European banks seek alternative cross-border expansion strategies, Morningstar DBRS says

European banks seek alternative cross-border expansion strategies, Morningstar DBRS says

Image for Irish central bank fines Coinbase unit €3.25 million

Irish central bank fines Coinbase unit €3.25 million

Image for UK factory output expected to stabilise, CBI survey shows

UK factory output expected to stabilise, CBI survey shows

Image for Spotify forecasts fourth-quarter profit above estimates on AI bets

Spotify forecasts fourth-quarter profit above estimates on AI bets

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for French debt risk premium reaches euro zone sovereign crisis levels
French debt risk premium reaches euro zone sovereign crisis levels
Image for P&G flags bigger hit to annual profit from higher commodity costs, beats revenue estimates
P&G flags bigger hit to annual profit from higher commodity costs, beats revenue estimates
Image for UK regulator urges pension trustees to stress-test over AI concentration risk
UK regulator urges pension trustees to stress-test over AI concentration risk
Image for European Parliament votes to approve three-year delay on EU methane rules
European Parliament votes to approve three-year delay on EU methane rules
Image for Blackstone's profit falls as choppy market tempers investment exits
Blackstone's profit falls as choppy market tempers investment exits
Image for UK median full-time salary shows smallest increase since 2021
UK median full-time salary shows smallest increase since 2021
Image for Prada weathers luxury slowdown as Q3 sales edge up, Miu Miu slows down
Prada weathers luxury slowdown as Q3 sales edge up, Miu Miu slows down
Image for Volkswagen de Mexico and union reach early deal, avert strike
Volkswagen de Mexico and union reach early deal, avert strike
Image for Pound edges higher, outperforming as investor nerves rattle euro zone markets 
Pound edges higher, outperforming as investor nerves rattle euro zone markets 
Image for Turkey says it is waiting for sale contract from Qatar for Eurofighter Typhoon jet procurement
Turkey says it is waiting for sale contract from Qatar for Eurofighter Typhoon jet procurement
Image for SAP clients increasingly worry about AI models' origin, CFO says
SAP clients increasingly worry about AI models' origin, CFO says
Image for US extends deadline for buyers of Lukoil foreign assets until November 21
US extends deadline for buyers of Lukoil foreign assets until November 21
View All Finance Posts