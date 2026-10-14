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Russia's Novatek acquires at least two ice-class gas carriers, data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Novatek acquires at least two ice-class gas carriers, data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Novatek Expands LNG Fleet with Two Arc4 Ice-Class Gas Carriers

Novatek's Strategic Fleet Expansion Amid Sanctions

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek is expanding its fleet serving Arctic projects through the acquisition of at least two Arc4 ice-class LNG carriers, registration and shipping data showed on Wednesday.

Significance of the Acquisition

Acquisition of the vessels is a significant development for Novatek, which is under Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine. Fleet constraints have hindered the development of its LNG projects, notably Arctic LNG 2.

Details of the New LNG Carriers

According to the shipping database Equasis and LSEG data, Novatek Gas&Power Asia Pte is now listed as commercial operator of the North Ocean and North Moon tankers.

Background and Previous Operators

The vessels were built at a South Korean shipyard in 2024 and 2025 and were operated by Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) before the ownership and management changes.

A representative for MOL declined to comment. Novatek did not reply to a request for comment.

Current Operations and Sanctions Status

According to LSEG data, the tankers are currently sailing along the Northern Sea Route in the Arctic from South Korea.

Sanctions and Vessel Renaming

Various media outlets had previously reported the names of four new Arc4 tankers they said Novatek was acquiring.

Three of them, including the North Ocean and North Moon, were subsequently placed under sanctions by the European Union last year.

However, they were later removed from the blacklist after providing guarantees that they would not participate in LNG shipments from the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects.

All four vessels changed ownership and operators in September, reflagged to Panama, and were renamed this month.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Novatek acquired two Arc4 ice‑class LNG carriers (North Ocean & North Moon) built in South Korea, now operated via its Singapore subsidiary Novatek Gas & Power Asia Pte (euromaidanpress.com).
  • The vessels, formerly under Japan’s MOL, were sanctioned by the EU in 2025 but delisted after guarantees they won’t ship LNG from Yamal LNG or Arctic LNG 2 (euromaidanpress.com).
  • Novatek’s fleet expansion addresses logistics constraints limiting Arctic LNG 2 exports, helping bypass sanctions-induced bottlenecks on the Northern Sea Route (thebarentsobserver.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which vessels has Novatek recently acquired?
Novatek has acquired at least two Arc4 ice-class LNG carriers named North Ocean and North Moon.
Why is the acquisition of these vessels significant for Novatek?
The acquisition expands Novatek's LNG fleet amid Western sanctions, helping overcome fleet constraints that have impacted Arctic LNG projects.
Who were the previous operators of these LNG carriers?
The Arc4 ice-class LNG carriers were previously operated by Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).
Where are the newly acquired LNG tankers currently operating?
According to LSEG data, the tankers are currently sailing along the Northern Sea Route in the Arctic from South Korea.
Were these LNG carriers subject to any sanctions?
Yes, three of the four new Arc4 LNG carriers, including North Ocean and North Moon, were previously under EU sanctions but were later removed from the blacklist after providing guarantees.

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