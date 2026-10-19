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Asian stocks skid, Wall Street and bonds aided by oil slip - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian stocks skid, Wall Street and bonds aided by oil slip

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Asian Market Losses Limited by Oil Price Dip and Wall Street Gains

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on Monday as unease over AI's enormous funding needs undermined confidence ahead of a week packed with earnings, while the euro eased in the wake of rioting across France.

Oil Prices and Wall Street Influence

A fall in oil prices offered some support to bonds and Wall Street stock futures, limiting Asia's losses. Oil fell following US President Donald Trump's decision to waive some sanctions on Russia, though he later said a final decision on the matter had not been made.

US Policy Impact on Oil

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that the president would take up to 60 days to assess the economic impact of such a move. Brent futures still fell 1.6% to $108.06 a barrel, while US crude futures lost 0.7% to $100.70 a barrel. [O/R]

Meanwhile, Iran reported another tanker had hit a mine in the Strait of Hormuz.

Geopolitical Tensions and Bond Markets

Geopolitical tensions combined with safe-haven flows from equities to extend a rally in sovereign bonds, with 10-year Treasury yields down 3 basis points at 5.0645%, having just recorded their largest weekly fall in over eight months.

All of this helped S&P 500 futures edge up 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.8%.

Asian Market Performance

Asian markets were hampered by concerns about tech; Japan's Nikkei fell 2.0% after losing 5.4% last week as the tech sector took a beating. South Korea dropped 1.6%, having shed more than 14% last week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3%. 

AI Investment Concerns

"Investors have long worried that AI revenues won't be sufficient to recoup the massive upfront investment, while AI infrastructure may need to be written down as it ages and depreciates in the meantime, which lowers book value massively," said My Bui, an economist at fund manager AMP.

"Rising government bond yields and wider corporate credit spreads are increasing financing costs, making it harder to borrow, refinance, and keep the AI infrastructure build-out going."

A Lot Riding on Earnings

Semiconductor Sector Performance

The PHLX Semiconductor Index shed 11.4% last week in its longest losing streak since 2008.

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Investors will be hoping Meta will beat Wall Street forecasts when it reports earnings on Wednesday, along with semiconductor firms Lam Research and Texas Instruments and Elon Musk-led companies SpaceX and Tesla.

AI Hyperscalers and Capital Spending

Meta is one of five AI hyperscalers that combined are expected to increase their capital spending to about $1.2 trillion next year, according to Goldman Sachs.

Others reporting include Netflix, Procter & Gamble, General Motors and GE Aerospace.

Earnings are still expected to rise 30% overall thanks to the huge profits made by tech firms.

European and Currency Markets

European stocks were weighed down by political uncertainty in France with EUROSTOXX 50 futures off 0.4%, while DAX futures lost 0.3% and FTSE futures were flat.

Those same concerns saw the euro ease 0.2% to $1.1212, nearer to last week's 16-month low of $1.1113.

The dollar dipped 0.1% against the yen to 157.75 and has spent the entire month so far in a tight range as the threat of Japanese intervention has kept speculative sellers at bay.

Commodities Update

In commodity markets, non-interest-bearing gold got a lift from falling yields and rose 0.4% to $4,181 an ounce.

[GOL/]     

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices fell around 1% after Trump waived upcoming sanctions on Russian fuel, prompting a potential increase in supply and easing pressure on bonds and Wall Street futures. (investing.com)
  • Investor concerns over the massive upfront investment needed for AI infrastructure—amid rising financing costs—are dampening sentiment ahead of a heavy earnings week. (axios.com)
  • The semiconductor sector continues to struggle: the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) is in its longest losing streak since 2008, echoing wider tech-sector weakness. (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian stock markets skid on Monday?
Asian stocks slipped due to concerns over AI's massive funding needs and losses in tech sectors, combined with broader investor unease ahead of a busy earnings week.
How did falling oil prices impact the markets?
Falling oil prices offered support to bonds and Wall Street stock futures, which helped limit losses in Asian markets.
What are investors focused on during this earnings week?
Investors are watching earnings reports from major tech companies, including Meta, Lam Research, and Tesla, with hopes that results will beat forecasts despite recent sector declines.
Which stock indices were affected and by how much?
Japan's Nikkei fell 2.0%, South Korea's market dropped 1.6%, and the PHLX Semiconductor Index fell 11.4% last week, the steepest decline since 2008.

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