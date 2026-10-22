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Asian markets dip as investors weigh tech earnings, Gulf tensions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian markets dip as investors weigh tech earnings, Gulf tensions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Tech Geopolitics

Asian Markets Slip as Investors Navigate Tech Uncertainty and Gulf Tensions

Market Overview and Investor Sentiment

By Jiaxing Li

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Asian stocks struggled to stay above water in early trade on Thursday, as tech earnings optimism provided only fleeting support amid lingering concerns over AI and uncertainty in the Gulf. 

Regional Market Performance

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, on track for a fourth straight week of decline. Japan's Nikkei stock index gave up earlier gains to trade 0.4% lower, while Korean shares were down more than 1%.

US Market Influence

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.4% at 7,765.8. Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street to a higher close as better-than-expected earnings reports from market heavyweights helped ease some concerns over the sustainability and profitability of massive AI build-outs.

Tech Earnings and AI Uncertainty

Space X posted its first profit as a public company, Meta reported third-quarter revenue that beat expectations, while AI server maker Super Micro forecast quarterly revenue and profit margin that both topped estimates. 

However, Meta's plan to issue non-voting Class C common stock drew renewed scrutiny on AI spending.

"There's a lot of noise out there at the moment and investors are still digesting this morning's results," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com. 

"Also, we're really only at the start of the meaty part of earnings season, which is coming at the same time that investors are tackling the uncertainty from an upcoming Fed decision, geopolitical risks, and US mid-terms."

Global Economic Indicators

Bond Yields and Risk Sentiment

In a sign of subdued risk sentiment, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.2 basis points at 5.1065%, while the yield on 30-year notes was at a one-week low of 5.3968%. 

Commodities and Geopolitical Tensions

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 1.1% to $110.03 a barrel, near a five-month high. The US ordered diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes, while the New York Times reported the US and Israeli militaries had developed specific plans for renewed attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections, which take place on November 3.

Currency and Crypto Market Movements

Major Currencies

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, dipped to 102.2. The euro was little changed at $1.1231. 

The yen was also flat at 158.125, after Deputy Bank of Japan Governor Ryozo Himino signalled his readiness to raise borrowing costs. The Korean won was muted at 1325.9, after the Bank of Korea left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.00% on Thursday.

Precious Metals and Cryptocurrencies

Gold was slightly lower at $4115.5 per ounce. [GOL/]

Bitcoin was down 0.4% at $84,284.05, while ether was 0.6% lower at $2,476.34. 

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • MSCI Asia‑Pacific index slid ~0.2%, Nikkei lost 0.4%, Korean stocks dropped over 1% as tech earnings boost waned amid AI and geopolitical uncertainties (Reuters) (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • SpaceX posted its first quarterly earnings as a public company, exceeding revenue expectations across space, connectivity and AI segments, while Meta beat Q3 revenue estimates, though legal charges weighed on earnings and triggered scrutiny of its new Class C stock plan (axios.com)
  • Brent crude climbed ~1% to over $110/barrel, near five‑month highs amid renewed Middle East tensions; U.S. Treasury 10‑year yields dipped as risk sentiment remained thin (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian markets experiencing declines?
Asian markets are under pressure due to mixed tech earnings, ongoing concerns about AI spending, and uncertainty related to geopolitical tensions in the Gulf.
How did tech earnings impact market sentiment?
Positive earnings from firms like Meta and Super Micro provided some support, but concerns about the sustainability of AI investments limited gains.
How have currency and commodity markets reacted?
Brent crude reached a near five-month high, the dollar index edged lower, and gold prices dipped slightly amid risk-averse sentiment.
What central bank actions are in focus?
The Bank of Korea left rates unchanged at 3.00%, while Bank of Japan officials hinted at potential rate hikes to manage economic stability.

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