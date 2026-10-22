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Europe car sales rise 10% in September as EV surge offsets combustion slump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe car sales rise 10% in September as EV surge offsets combustion slump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Europe Car Sales Rise 10% in September Driven by Electric Vehicle Surge

September Car Sales Data and Market Trends

By Amir Orusov

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Strong demand for electrified cars helped Europe's new-car market grow in September, offsetting another sharp decline in petrol and diesel vehicle sales, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed on Thursday.

New-car registrations, a proxy for sales, rose 10.2% year-on-year to 1.36 million vehicles across the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association, ACEA said.

Electrified Vehicle Demand

Demand for electrified vehicles remained strong across major European markets, supported by purchase incentives and a broader model lineup.

Registration Growth by Vehicle Type

• Battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid car registrations jumped 59.9%, 24% and 5.3%, respectively, and together accounted for 76.2% of all new vehicles

Decline in Petrol and Diesel Sales

• Petrol and diesel registrations fell 20.6% and 28.2%

Performance by Automaker

Chinese Automakers' Market Share

• Chinese automakers continued to gain ground, with Chery and BYD nearly tripling and doubling sales, respectively, while Geely and SAIC reported increases of more than 33% and 23%

• The four Chinese carmakers' combined market share rose to 14.6% from 9.6% a year earlier

European Automakers' Performance

Volkswagen, Renault, and Stellantis

• Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault declined between 2.9% and 0.7%, while Stellantis gained 4.5%; the three automakers' combined market share fell to 43.7% from 48.4%

(Reporting by Amir Orusov; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • New‑car registrations in EU+UK+EFTA rose 10.2% year‑on‑year to 1.36 million units in September; electrified vehicles accounted for over three‑quarters of sales—BEVs up 59.9%, PHEVs 24%, hybrids 5.3% (acea.auto)
  • Petrol and diesel registrations plunged 20.6% and 28.2%, respectively, as buyers pivoted to cleaner alternatives (acea.auto)
  • Chinese automakers continued their expansion: Chery nearly tripled sales, BYD doubled, and Geely and SAIC grew by over 33% and 23%, pushing their combined share to 14.6% from 9.6% a year earlier (acea.auto)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Europe car sales grow in September?
Europe car sales grew by 10.2% year-on-year in September, reaching 1.36 million vehicles.
What drove the increase in new car registrations?
Strong demand for battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles drove the increase, offsetting declines in petrol and diesel sales.
How did electric vehicle sales perform compared to petrol and diesel?
Electric vehicle registrations jumped 59.9%, while petrol and diesel registrations fell by 20.6% and 28.2%, respectively.
Which automakers gained or lost market share?
Chinese automakers gained market share, rising to 14.6%, while Volkswagen and Renault saw declines; Stellantis gained 4.5%.
What is the combined market share of the major European automakers after September?
The combined market share of Volkswagen, Renault, and Stellantis fell to 43.7% from 48.4%.

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