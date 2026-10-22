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Dip in the dollar takes a breather with Fed in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dip in the dollar takes a breather with Fed in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Dollar Pauses Ahead of Central Bank Rate Decisions and Market Moves

Currency Market Movements and Central Bank Expectations

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A downdraft in the dollar took a pause on Thursday as investors began hunkering down ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week, where hawkish holds are expected on interest rates in Japan, the US and Europe.

The currency market is long the dollar on the assumption the AI boom keeps the US economy humming and that strong growth supports interest rates staying higher for longer.

Recent Performance of Major Currencies

Recent gains for sterling and currencies in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, all of which have lately touched their highest on the dollar in several weeks, suggest dollar bets have been pared a bit, though moves on Thursday were slight.

Sterling and British Inflation

Sterling, which hit a one-month high of $1.3409 earlier in the week, has been supported hotter-than-expected British inflation and held at $1.33955. [GBP/]

Australian and New Zealand Dollars

The Australian dollar, which made a three-week top on Wednesday, is hanging on above 70 US cents at $0.7025, while expectations for a rate hike next week in New Zealand hoisting the kiwi to a one-month high of $0.5709. [AUD/]

Reserve Bank of Australia Outlook

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said on Wednesday that the inflation outlook was looking "materially worse" in part due to high oil prices, pushing up market bets on whether the next hike in Australia comes as soon as next month.

Canadian Dollar and Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada is also expected to hike next week and the loonie was supported near a one-month top of C$1.4032 per dollar.

Euro and Yen: Tight Ranges and Market Sentiment

The euro and yen have settled into tight ranges, with the threat of intervention and prospect of rate hikes holding Japan's currency around 158 to the dollar.

The euro has spent about a month on the slide, emerging as a favoured channel for putting a bet on a stronger dollar, as fiscal concerns in France and Europe's energy fragility attract short sellers.

French Fiscal Concerns and Euro Stability

French 10-year yields hit their highest since 2022 on Wednesday as weekend unrest across France, fuelled in part by cuts to public services, has highlighted how politically difficult it will be to bring budget deficits under control.

But aside from a brief dip in the thin trade of Monday morning in Asia, the euro has kept fairly steady above $1.12.

"The euro cannot sell off—and it cannot rally," said Spectra Markets' president Brent Donnelly. "We are in a stalemate where the overhang of bad news just about perfectly offsets the market positioning."

Upcoming Central Bank Decisions

The European Central Bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate at 2.5% next week, though a hike is all but priced in before the year's end. Markets have priced a hold in Tokyo, too, with the next hike — to 1.5% — expected early next year.

The Federal Reserve is seen on hold in October, with the Fed funds rate window at 3.75-4%, but hiking in December.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • The dollar index dipped to around 101.65 ahead of next week’s central bank meetings, with markets pricing a Fed hold in October and possible hike in December. (gvwire.com)
  • The AI-driven US economic narrative remains a key support for the dollar, but growing skepticism around AI’s sustainability is tempering that narrative. (investing.com)
  • Currencies such as the Australian dollar, sterling and Canadian dollar touched multi‑week highs as hawkish central bank cues (e.g., RBA, BoC) supported them, suggesting reduced dollar bets. (gvwire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the dollar paused in its recent decline?
Investors are awaiting major central bank meetings, expecting hawkish holds on interest rates in the US, Japan, and Europe.
How are other currencies performing against the dollar?
Sterling, Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand currencies have recently touched their highest levels against the dollar in several weeks.
What is supporting sterling's performance?
Sterling has been supported by hotter-than-expected British inflation, reaching a one-month high against the US dollar.
What are the market expectations for US Federal Reserve policy?
The Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates steady in October, with a possible rate hike anticipated in December.
Why is the euro struggling to gain momentum?
Concerns over France's fiscal situation and Europe's energy vulnerability have led to the euro being a favored channel for betting on a stronger dollar.

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