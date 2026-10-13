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LSEG in talks to buy Octus for about $3.5 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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LSEG in talks to buy Octus for about $3.5 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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LSEG Negotiates $3.5 Billion Deal to Acquire Financial Data Provider Octus

Overview of the LSEG and Octus Acquisition Talks

Details of the Negotiation

Oct 13 (Reuters) - LSEG said on Tuesday it was in talks with private equity firm Permira for the purchase of New York-headquartered financial data provider Octus for about $3.5 billion.

Reuters' Role in the Deal

Reuters provides news to LSEG's Workspace news and data platform and other products.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • LSEG seeks to expand its data and analytics footprint by targeting Octus, a leader in sub‑investment‑grade credit intelligence with extensive AI integration and datasets (boursorama.com)
  • Octus, backed by Permira, offers AI‑embedded workflows, legal and financial analysis, and maintains over 40,000 credit professionals as subscribers alongside a massive leveraged finance data library (octus.com)
  • This move would further LSEG’s strategy of deepening its data‑centric offerings—already the sole provider of Reuters news and pursuing AI‑enabled platforms via its Workspace ecosystem (lseg.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is LSEG in talks to acquire?
LSEG is in talks to acquire the financial data provider Octus.
What is the estimated value of the LSEG and Octus deal?
The deal is valued at about $3.5 billion.
Who currently owns Octus?
Octus is owned by the private equity firm Permira.
Where is Octus headquartered?
Octus is headquartered in New York.
How does Reuters relate to this news?
Reuters provides news to LSEG's Workspace news and data platform and other products.

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