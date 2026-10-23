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Exclusive-Algerian urea exports to France under threat as diplomatic tensions persist -sources - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Algerian urea exports to France under threat as diplomatic tensions persist -sources

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Algerian Urea Exports to France Under Threat Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Rift

Impact of Diplomatic Tensions on Urea Trade

Algeria's Export Ban on Urea to France

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Algeria has instructed urea producers to stop exporting the fertiliser to France in an intensification of trade curbs that have followed a diplomatic rift between Algeria and its former colonial ruler, five diplomatic and industry sources said.

Background: Trade Restrictions Since July

The move follows an unofficial Algerian near-blanket ban on importing French goods in late July, according to six French and European diplomats.

Historical Context of Algeria-France Relations

Ties between Paris and Algiers, which have been complicated for decades, deteriorated in 2024 when France's President Emmanuel Macron backed a plan for autonomy for the Western Sahara region under Moroccan sovereignty.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and John Irish;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Algeria’s recent directive to urea exporters underscores widening trade retaliation following France’s support for Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in mid‑2024 (diplomatie.gouv.fr).
  • Since late July, Algeria has imposed an unofficial embargo on French goods—excluding medicines—disrupting import plans and intensifying the drop in bilateral trade (lejdd.fr).
  • Overall France‑Algeria trade has sharply declined, with bilateral exchanges falling from around €11 billion in 2024 to approximately €8.6–8.9 billion in the 12‑month period through mid‑2026 (observalgerie.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Algeria halted urea exports to France?
Algeria has instructed producers to stop exporting urea to France because of worsening diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
What led to the deterioration in Algeria-France relations?
Relations deteriorated in 2024 after France supported a plan for autonomy in Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty.
How are trade flows between France and Algeria affected?
Algeria has enacted trade curbs, including a near-blanket ban on French goods and now stopping urea fertilizer exports to France.
Who reported the halt of urea exports?
Five diplomatic and industry sources reported Algeria's instruction to stop urea exports to France.
When did Algeria start restricting French imports?
Algeria began a near-blanket ban on French imports in late July.

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