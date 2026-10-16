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UK finance minister says Heathrow expansion would boost growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK finance minister says Heathrow expansion would boost growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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UK Finance Minister Supports Heathrow Expansion as Driver of Growth

Heathrow Expansion Debate and Government Stance

Finance Minister John Healey's Support

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey said expanding Heathrow Airport would help drive growth, in a show of support for the project after his boss, Prime Minister Andy Burnham, refused to back plans for a new runway. 

Political Division Over Heathrow Expansion

Adding an extra runway at the busiest airport in Europe is an issue that has divided British politicians for decades. Under Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer, the government sought to settle the matter in 2025 by saying it should go ahead. 

Economic Growth and Government Objectives

Healey told reporters at the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting in Bangkok that the project was in line with the government's central aim of strengthening the economy.

Quote from John Healey

"The case for a third runway at Heathrow has always been a case for growth," he said on Friday.

Opposition and Concerns

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Position

Three weeks ago, Burnham declined to support it and said the decision was a matter for people who live near the airport.

Business, Environmental, and Local Perspectives

Many businesses, airlines and investors have said the airport should expand but some local residents have objected to the noise from more planes, while the UK's climate targets could be at risk from adding thousands more flights. 

Future Outlook for Heathrow Expansion

Planning Process and Timeline

Heathrow faces a lengthy planning process before any potential construction can begin and the airport said in September that a third runway may not open until 2039, four years later than forecast in an initial plan. 

(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • John Healey emphasized Heathrow expansion aligns with the government’s central economic-growth objectives, reaffirming its role as a growth catalyst at the IMF annual meeting in Bangkok—following his Prime Minister’s more cautious stance. (gov.uk)
  • Heathrow’s proposed third runway remains contentious: while businesses and investors support expansion, local residents and climate advisers express concerns over noise, air quality, and the UK’s legally binding net‑zero targets. (marketscreener.com)
  • The expansion’s timeline is under pressure—Heathrow now expects the runway to open by 2039, following planning permission by 2029, a four‑year delay from its initial 2035 target. (britishaviationgroup.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Britain's finance minister say about Heathrow expansion?
John Healey stated that expanding Heathrow Airport would help drive economic growth and aligns with government goals.
Why is the Heathrow third runway controversial?
The third runway faces opposition due to noise concerns from local residents and potential risks to the UK's climate targets.
What is the UK government's current position on Heathrow's expansion?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham declined to support the third runway, leaving the decision to local residents, unlike prior endorsement by his predecessor.
When might Heathrow's third runway open?
Heathrow Airport has indicated that a third runway may not open until 2039, four years later than initially expected.
Who are the main supporters and opponents of the Heathrow expansion?
Businesses, airlines, and investors support the expansion, while some local residents and environmental advocates oppose it.

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