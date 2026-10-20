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Anglo American posts 5% drop in Q3 copper output on Chile weather disruptions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Anglo American posts 5% drop in Q3 copper output on Chile weather disruptions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Anglo American Sees 5% Q3 Copper Output Drop Amid Chile Weather, Lifts Diamond Forecast

Anglo American Q3 2026 Production Report Overview

Copper Production Impacted by Severe Weather in Chile

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American on Tuesday posted a 5% drop in copper production in the third quarter on severe weather conditions in Chile, but maintained its 2026 guidance for the transition metal and raised its outlook for diamond production for the year.

Quarterly and Year-to-Date Copper Output Figures

The company said its copper output stood at 174,900 metric tons in the July to September quarter, compared to 183,500 tons in the same period of 2025, and was down 1% to 519,000 tons in the first nine months from 526,000 in 2025.

Diamond Production Forecast Raised

Year-to-Date Diamond Output Comparison

Rough diamond production stood at 21.7 million carats in the first nine months, compared to 17.9 million carats in the same 2025-period.

Reporting Attribution

(Reporting by Clara Denina)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 copper production fell 5% year‑on‑year due to weather disruptions in Chile, but 2026 copper guidance remains intact (700–760 kt) (angloamerican.com)
  • Nine‑month copper output was down 1%, while rough diamond output surged by nearly 21% to 21.7 million carats, prompting a raised diamond outlook (angloamerican.com)
  • Anglo American continues to emphasize cost efficiencies and portfolio simplification—maintaining copper guidance, lowering unit‑cost projections, and progressing divestments including De Beers—amid operational challenges (angloamerican.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Anglo American's copper output fall in Q3?
Anglo American's Q3 copper output dropped 5% due to severe weather conditions in Chile.
What was Anglo American's Q3 copper production in metric tons?
Copper output was 174,900 metric tons in Q3, down from 183,500 tons in Q3 2025.
Did Anglo American change its 2026 copper outlook?
No, the company maintained its 2026 guidance for copper production despite Q3 disruptions.
How did diamond production perform in the first nine months?
Rough diamond output rose to 21.7 million carats from 17.9 million carats during the same period in 2025.
Where were Anglo American's copper operations impacted?
Copper operations were affected by severe weather in Chile.

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