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Finance

German producer prices rise 6.7% y/y in September

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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German Producer Prices Jump 6.7% in September, Outpacing Predictions

German Producer Price Data for September

Overview of Producer Price Increase

Oct 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose more than expected in September, up 6.7% on the year, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 6.2% increase.

Further Information

The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

(Reporting by Basile Day in Gdansk, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The 6.7% increase in producer prices in September exceeded analysts’ expectations of 6.2%, signaling stronger-than-anticipated inflationary pressure on German industry (investing.com).
  • Wholesale prices on a broader basis rose 8.7% in September year-on-year, underscoring widespread upstream cost increases (investing.com).
  • Heightened producer prices add to consumer inflation pressures; German CPI rose 3.3% year-on-year in September, with energy costs a key driver (destatis.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

By how much did German producer prices rise in September?
German producer prices rose by 6.7% year-on-year in September.
What was the analysts' expectation for German producer price growth?
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 6.2% increase in producer prices.
Who reported the data on German producer prices?
The federal statistics office in Germany reported the data.
Where can more detailed German producer price data be found?
More detailed data can be found on the federal statistics office's website.

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