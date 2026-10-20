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Finance

UK-listed Gulf Keystone, Norway's ShaMaran agree $601 million merger in Kurdistan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Gulf Keystone and ShaMaran Finalize $601 Million Merger in Kurdistan Region

Major Oil Merger in Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Merger Agreement Details

Companies Involved

Oct 20 (Reuters) - UK-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Norway's ShaMaran Petroleum have agreed to a $601 million merger, forming one of the largest oil producers in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Financial Impact and Industry Significance

Reporting and Editorial Information

Contributors

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • The merger forms a significantly larger producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, consolidating operations and reserves under Gulf Keystone as the surviving entity, structured as a statutory merger under Bermuda law (gulfkeystone.com).
  • Gulf Keystone’s flagship Shaikan Field—one of Kurdistan’s largest by reserves (416 MMstb) with low-cost production (≈$4.3/bbl)—will benefit from operational scale and stronger export arrangements (gulfkeystone.com).
  • The merger occurs amid improved export dynamics: international crude exports via interim agreements have resumed since late September 2025, and Gulf Keystone recently received its first “top‑up” oil cargo from SOMO to bridge price gaps and recover receivables (uk.finance.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies are merging in Kurdistan?
Gulf Keystone Petroleum and ShaMaran Petroleum have agreed to merge.
What is the value of the Gulf Keystone and ShaMaran merger?
The merger is valued at $601 million.
Which region's oil industry will be impacted by the merger?
The merger will impact the oil industry in Iraq's Kurdistan region.
What will the merger result in?
The merger will create one of the largest oil producers in Kurdistan.

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