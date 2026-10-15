GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-ASML's 'sold out' outlook forces investors to look beyond demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-ASML's 'sold out' outlook forces investors to look beyond demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

ASML's Chipmaking Equipment Supply Struggles Amid AI-Driven Demand Surge

ASML Faces Capacity Challenges in Meeting AI-Fueled Chip Demand

By Toby Sterling and Nathan Vifflin

AMSTERDAM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - In April, computer chip equipment maker ASML's CEO Christophe Fouquet told shareholders that Europe's most valuable company would avoid becoming the chip industry's bottleneck "by all possible means".

Six months later, Fouquet acknowledged ASML's supply of chip-printing tools used to make the advanced logic and memory chips powering the AI boom will fall short of demand in both 2027 and 2028.

For customers, investors and ASML, whose shares have risen nearly 70% this year, the focus is shifting to whether the company can increase capacity fast enough to profit from the huge demand. At the same time, market jitters are increasing over the durability of the AI boom and forecasts that stretch years into the future.

ASML Becomes the Bottleneck

"ASML itself is now the bottleneck," said Han Dieperink, chief investment officer at wealth management firm Aureus, which holds ASML shares, adding that management was openly acknowledging that planned 30% capacity additions in 2027 and in 2028 will not be enough.

Dieperink said discussions about future orders were already extending into 2029 and 2030, which he viewed as evidence that demand could continue to outstrip supply well beyond the current cycle.

The Valuation Debate

ASML's Expansion Plans

ASML's plans to address the backlog include shortening assembly times, upgrading machines already operating in the field and introducing faster models. It had planned to raise annual capacity to 110 of its $200 million EUV lithography machines by 2028, but is now looking at adding perhaps a dozen more.

It is also expanding manufacturing capacity in Eindhoven, although the first phase is not expected to come online until 2029.

Fouquet reassured investors on one point on Wednesday: ASML's own supply chain, including key optical systems supplier Zeiss, is not the limiting factor.

Investor Concerns and Stock Performance

Investors say uncertainties increase after 2028 and the company's valuation reflects that. Since June, even as financial analysts ratcheted up earnings estimates, ASML's stock price drifted lower on a relative basis to its future earnings.

Mark Sloan, portfolio manager at Stonehage Fleming, whose Global Best Ideas fund has a 3.5% position in ASML, said a decline in the company's valuation to about 30 times forward earnings from more than 45 times in June had made the stock attractive given its growth prospects and market dominance.

"We are watching AI adoption and innovation, along with capital spending plans at key customers closely," he said. "We believe supply rather than demand is likely to remain ASML's key constraint."

ASML has said it will also benefit from price increases in 2027 and 2028.

AI Selloff Fears

Investor Skepticism

Not all investors are convinced. Sceptics question whether the surge in spending on AI infrastructure will ultimately generate returns that justify the billions of dollars being invested today.

Chip stocks have also come under pressure from concerns that higher interest rates could make financing large AI and data-centre projects more difficult. The cost of insuring against defaults in the US technology sector hit record highs on Thursday.

Analyst Perspectives

Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon said concerns about financing AI investment, along with constraints on data-centre expansion such as power availability, could weigh on ASML. Its shares fell 5% on Thursday as part of a broader market selloff.

"The primary factor driving this derating is scepticism about very high 2028 and 2029 expectations," said Menon, adding ASML's price-to-earnings ratio could fall into the low 20s during a downturn.

Customer Dynamics and Future Orders

Competition for ASML's Tools

ASML's customers continue to jockey for access to its unrivaled high-end chipmaking tools. The company is now demanding sizeable down payments on orders, which CFO Roger Dassen said are "enough to hurt" if customers later try to cancel.

Top customer TSMC, which makes chips for Nvidia and Apple, said in July it did not expect equipment supply to constrain its expansion plans. It maintained 2026 capital spending plans of $60 billion to $64 billion on Thursday.

Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron have also been booking ASML capacity amid strong demand for AI memory chips.

Potential New Customers and Geopolitical Risks

Potential new customers could add further pressure. Elon Musk's proposed TeraFab project, which has yet to produce its first chip, could emerge as a significant buyer of advanced tools, while US restrictions on China remain a risk for sales of ASML's mid-range DUV tools. China is expected to account for about 20% of ASML's sales this year.

Order Management Strategy

Despite strong demand, ASML is holding off on accepting orders for 2029 and 2030 while it assesses both customers' readiness and its own ability to meet future demand.

"We don't want now to accept orders from customer A, B, and C and then to tell customer D, who hasn't given orders yet for 2029 and 2030, sorry, we're sold out," Dassen told analysts on the post-earnings call.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk. Editing by Adam Jourdan and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • ASML acknowledged it will be supply-constrained in 2027 and 2028 despite planned capacity increases of ~30% each year, with order discussions already stretching into 2029–2030. (live.euronext.com)
  • The company raised its full-year 2026 sales forecast to €44–45 billion and expects Q4 sales of €14.2–15.2 billion with ~57% gross margin, underscoring robust AI-driven demand. (investing.com)
  • To address constraints, ASML is accelerating capacity expansion—including breaking ground on a new production campus (first phase due 2029)—upgrading fielded tools, and planning price increases from 2027, fully visible in 2028. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is ASML facing equipment shortages?
ASML's supply of advanced chip-printing tools is not meeting the rapid surge in demand driven by the AI boom, and planned capacity expansions for 2027 and 2028 will still fall short.
How is ASML planning to meet rising demand?
ASML plans to increase production capacity, shorten assembly times, upgrade machines, introduce faster models, and expand manufacturing in Eindhoven.
What concerns are investors expressing about ASML?
Investors are concerned about the durability of the AI boom, uncertainties post-2028, valuation decreases, and the risk that demand might eventually drop or financing becomes harder.
Will ASML’s supply constraints affect major customers like TSMC?
TSMC indicated it does not expect equipment supply to constrain its expansion plans, despite ASML's overall supply limitations.
How is ASML addressing order cancellations?
ASML now requires significant down payments on orders to deter customers from cancelling, making cancellations financially painful.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Brunello Cucinelli raises 2026 outlook after beating Q3 sales forecasts

Brunello Cucinelli raises 2026 outlook after beating Q3 sales forecasts

Image for Germany plans AI cooperation deal with Nvidia, Handelsblatt says

Germany plans AI cooperation deal with Nvidia, Handelsblatt says

Image for Zurich Airport faces fuel shortage: Swiss government approves reserve withdrawals

Zurich Airport faces fuel shortage: Swiss government approves reserve withdrawals

Image for IEA to speed up oil stocks release including over 20 million barrels of diesel

IEA to speed up oil stocks release including over 20 million barrels of diesel

Image for Kering's Alexander McQueen creative director Sean McGirr to leave

Kering's Alexander McQueen creative director Sean McGirr to leave

Image for Thames Water seeks £2.4 billion more emergency funding

Thames Water seeks £2.4 billion more emergency funding

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Stellantis testing new diesel-hybrid engine for vans
Stellantis testing new diesel-hybrid engine for vans
Image for Italian holding company Delfin explores funding for potential internal stake buyout, sources say
Italian holding company Delfin explores funding for potential internal stake buyout, sources say
Image for Activist Irenic builds stake in UK's Big Yellow and pushes for sale, FT reports
Activist Irenic builds stake in UK's Big Yellow and pushes for sale, FT reports
Image for German savings banks chief says growth could curb political polarisation
German savings banks chief says growth could curb political polarisation
Image for PE firms explore deals for International Paper’s European packaging business, FT reports
PE firms explore deals for International Paper’s European packaging business, FT reports
Image for Switzerland's top court upholds Credit Suisse bonus cuts
Switzerland's top court upholds Credit Suisse bonus cuts
Image for WEF could appoint Lagarde as early as November, sources say
WEF could appoint Lagarde as early as November, sources say
Image for Ukraine passes key laws to help unlock billions in aid from EU, IMF
Ukraine passes key laws to help unlock billions in aid from EU, IMF
Image for UK's Healey should rebuild fiscal headroom to about £15-16 billion, Reuters poll shows
UK's Healey should rebuild fiscal headroom to about £15-16 billion, Reuters poll shows
Image for UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal
UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal
Image for Turkey to account for 20% of Europe-CIS new aircraft demand over 20 years, Airbus says
Turkey to account for 20% of Europe-CIS new aircraft demand over 20 years, Airbus says
Image for Italy's political risks cloud debt reduction hopes amid bond turmoil
Italy's political risks cloud debt reduction hopes amid bond turmoil
View All Finance Posts