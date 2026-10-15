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Kering's Alexander McQueen creative director Sean McGirr to leave - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kering's Alexander McQueen creative director Sean McGirr to leave

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Kering Confirms Sean McGirr to Depart Alexander McQueen as Creative Director

Leadership Changes at Alexander McQueen

Official Announcement

Oct 15 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering said on Thursday Sean McGirr will leave his role as creative director of Alexander McQueen.

Future Plans for Creative Leadership

The company said it will soon announce the new creative leadership. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Seán McGirr, appointed in December 2023, led Alexander McQueen’s creative direction, drawing on his Central Saint Martins training and roles at JW Anderson, Dries Van Noten and Uniqlo (kering.com)
  • His tenure marked a fresh creative chapter for the House, but his departure underscores an upcoming shift in leadership and strategic direction (kering.com)
  • Kering previously appointed Gianfranco D’Attis as CEO of Alexander McQueen in June 2026, indicating a broader executive restructuring at the brand (kering.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leaving Alexander McQueen as creative director?
Sean McGirr is leaving his role as creative director of Alexander McQueen.
Which company announced the leadership change at Alexander McQueen?
French luxury group Kering announced the leadership change.
Will a new creative director be named for Alexander McQueen?
Kering stated that new creative leadership will be announced soon.
When was the departure of Sean McGirr announced?
The announcement was made on October 15.

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