GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Tula region - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes in Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, highlighting the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians. Relevant to recent drone attacks targeting industrial sites in Russia.
Finance

Thames Water seeks £2.4 billion more emergency funding

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Thames Water Requests £2.4 Billion Emergency Funding Boost for Survival

Thames Water's Financial Crisis and Rescue Efforts

Emergency Funding Requirements

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Thames Water said on Thursday it needed to increase its emergency funding facility by £2.4 billion ($3.2 billion), to £5.4 billion, to keep operating into autumn 2027.

Thames Water said it had already drawn £2.65 billion of its existing £3 billion lifeline and, under its latest forecasts, would run out of money by the end of this year or early 2027, before its planned recapitalisation is completed.

Debt Burden and Infrastructure Challenges

The utility, saddled with about £20 billion in debt, has been fighting for survival after years of inadequate investment in its ageing infrastructure.

Rescue Proposals and Stakeholder Involvement

Creditor Consortium and Proposed Overhaul

Its senior creditors are seeking a rescue deal involving debt writedowns and equity investment in an effort to avert temporary government control.

The creditor consortium, known as London & Valley Water, named a group of proposed directors in August to oversee a decade-long overhaul if its rescue plan is approved.

Funding Tranches and Liquidity Extension

Thames Water said it would seek commitments to increase its emergency funding in tranches over the coming months.

The increase would extend the company's liquidity into autumn 2027 and allow it to continue its capital programme and deliver improvements for customers and the environment, it said.

New Lending Entity and Borrowing Conditions

A new entity, a subsidiary of the issuer of the existing facility's super senior debt, would be created to lend the money. The arrangement would require waivers of some existing borrowing conditions, the company said.

Creditor Vote and Ongoing Negotiations

Voting Deadline and Consent Requests

Creditors have until October 29 to vote on changes to the rules governing the facility's increase and to waive outstanding conditions to allow Thames Water to draw a further £350 million of its existing facility.

The vote is the 16th set of consent requests put to creditors, who have approved the previous 15.

Market-Led Solution and Currency Note

Thames Water said it continued "to work closely with stakeholders to secure a market-led solution".

($1 = 0.7549 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Thames Water’s net debt has surged to around £19.8 billion, up from £17.7 billion last year, as it continues drawing down funding to finance operations and infrastructure needs (investing.com).
  • The utility has drawn approximately £2.65 billion from its £3 billion emergency lifeline, and now seeks to boost total access to £5.4 billion in tranches to secure liquidity through autumn 2027 (investing.com).
  • London & Valley Water, holding about £17 billion of the debt, proposed a long-term rescue plan—including a potential government golden share and board overhaul—to avoid nationalisation, with creditors due to vote on key waivers by October 29 (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Thames Water need more emergency funding?
Thames Water requires additional emergency funding to ensure its operations continue into autumn 2027, as it is quickly depleting its existing resources while carrying a heavy debt load.
How much more funding is Thames Water seeking?
Thames Water is seeking an additional £2.4 billion, increasing its emergency funding facility to a total of £5.4 billion.
What is the deadline for creditors to vote on the new funding facility?
Creditors have until October 29 to vote on changes that would allow the increase in the emergency funding facility.
What would the increased funding allow Thames Water to do?
The increased funding would extend Thames Water’s liquidity into autumn 2027, enabling the company to continue its capital programme and deliver improvements for customers and the environment.
Who is involved in the rescue plan for Thames Water?
Senior creditors, including the London & Valley Water consortium, are seeking a rescue deal that involves debt writedowns and equity investment, and have named directors to oversee a long-term overhaul if approved.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italian holding company Delfin explores funding for potential internal stake buyout, sources say

Italian holding company Delfin explores funding for potential internal stake buyout, sources say

Image for Activist Irenic builds stake in UK's Big Yellow and pushes for sale, FT reports

Activist Irenic builds stake in UK's Big Yellow and pushes for sale, FT reports

Image for German savings banks chief says growth could curb political polarisation

German savings banks chief says growth could curb political polarisation

Image for PE firms explore deals for International Paper’s European packaging business, FT reports

PE firms explore deals for International Paper’s European packaging business, FT reports

Image for Switzerland's top court upholds Credit Suisse bonus cuts

Switzerland's top court upholds Credit Suisse bonus cuts

Image for WEF could appoint Lagarde as early as November, sources say

WEF could appoint Lagarde as early as November, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ukraine passes key laws to help unlock billions in aid from EU, IMF
Ukraine passes key laws to help unlock billions in aid from EU, IMF
Image for UK's Healey should rebuild fiscal headroom to about £15-16 billion, Reuters poll shows
UK's Healey should rebuild fiscal headroom to about £15-16 billion, Reuters poll shows
Image for UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal
UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal
Image for Turkey to account for 20% of Europe-CIS new aircraft demand over 20 years, Airbus says
Turkey to account for 20% of Europe-CIS new aircraft demand over 20 years, Airbus says
Image for Italy's political risks cloud debt reduction hopes amid bond turmoil
Italy's political risks cloud debt reduction hopes amid bond turmoil
Image for Polish banks seek state risk-sharing to fund defence build-up
Polish banks seek state risk-sharing to fund defence build-up
Image for EU-backed east Mediterranean undersea cable project applies to resume seabed research, Greece says
EU-backed east Mediterranean undersea cable project applies to resume seabed research, Greece says
Image for Explainer-Why are credit default swaps unnerving AI investors?
Explainer-Why are credit default swaps unnerving AI investors?
Image for Kremlin says Russia restarts diesel exports after deal with Trump
Kremlin says Russia restarts diesel exports after deal with Trump
Image for Pound rises against weaker dollar, UK GDP unexpectedly rises
Pound rises against weaker dollar, UK GDP unexpectedly rises
Image for Russian ministers join board of key trade payments firm A7
Russian ministers join board of key trade payments firm A7
Image for Corporate Cash Is Only Useful When the Business Can Access It
Corporate Cash Is Only Useful When the Business Can Access It
View All Finance Posts