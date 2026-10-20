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Google Cloud services face outage in London, Revolut services down too - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google Cloud services face outage in London, Revolut services down too

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Google Cloud Outage in London Disrupts Revolut and Banking Services

Impact and Details of the Cloud Outage

Google Cloud Service Disruptions in London

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Multiple Google Cloud services experienced disruptions in the company's London region on Tuesday, according to its service status page, while British digital bank Revolut also reported a service outage.

Connection Between Revolut and Google Cloud Outage

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Revolut's service outage was related to the Google Cloud service disruption.

Services Affected at Revolut

Revolut's status page showed most of its services were unavailable or partially unavailable, including card payments and ATM withdrawals.

"We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple services. We can confirm that all our customers' money and data are safe," Revolut said on X.

Google's Response and Investigation

Google said its engineering team was investigating the issue, which impacted the London-based europe-west2 data center.

Alphabet's Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking further details.

Other Banking Services Affected

Separately, ING Germany said there were problems logging into online banking and its banking app due to a technical issue.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Google Cloud’s europe‑west2 region suffered service disruptions starting 19 October, impacting Cloud Filestore and Google Kubernetes Engine among other services (status.cloud.google.com).
  • Revolut confirmed a major service outage affecting card payments, ATM withdrawals, log‑ins and transfers, linking it to the Google Cloud incident and assuring customers that money and data remain safe (revolut.com).
  • ING Germany also faced login failures for its online banking and mobile app from early morning on 20 October, confirmed by multiple sources as a technical issue (rnd.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent banking service outages in London?
Multiple Google Cloud services experienced disruptions in London, which led to service outages for digital banks like Revolut.
Which bank was affected by the Google Cloud outage?
Revolut was impacted, with most of its services, including card payments and ATM withdrawals, unavailable or partially unavailable.
Was customer data affected by the cloud service disruption?
Revolut confirmed that all customers' money and data are safe despite the service outage.
Which Google Cloud data center was impacted?
The disruption affected Google Cloud's europe-west2 data center, which is based in London.
Were other banks besides Revolut impacted?
ING Germany also reported login issues for online banking and its banking app due to technical problems.

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