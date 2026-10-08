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Airline chiefs say can't fully guard against rogue pilots after flydubai attack - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airline chiefs say can't fully guard against rogue pilots after flydubai attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Airlines Aviation Safety

Airline Executives Address Aviation Safety Concerns After flydubai Pilot Attack

Industry Response to flydubai Incident and Aviation Safety Standards

By Julia Payne and Joanna Plucinska

Overview of the flydubai Incident

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Airline executives said safety standards remained high after a flydubai co-pilot attacked the captain with an axe last week in an alleged attempt to crash the plane, but acknowledged it was hard to guard against a rogue pilot.

The comments, among the first by airline chiefs since the attack, highlight the industry's struggle to address safety and security concerns after an incident that caused the jet to plunge 16,000 feet in 30 seconds.

Actions Taken During the Incident

The flydubai co-pilot was eventually overpowered by passengers after the injured captain opened the cockpit door. A passenger helped stabilise the plane before a standby crew member who was on board landed it safely.

Executive Reactions and Safety Measures

Challenges in Preventing Rogue Pilot Incidents

"If you have somebody who is a mad person in a cockpit, it's very difficult to legislate for it," Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told reporters on the sidelines of an Airlines for Europe (A4E) press conference in Brussels.

Ongoing Investigations

'NO ABSOLUTE SAFETY'

Reuters reported this week, citing two Israeli officials familiar with the investigation, that the flydubai co-pilot told interrogators in the UAE, where he is in custody, that he had planned the attack before joining the Dubai state-owned airline.

The UAE has not announced any formal charges against the co-pilot and it is not known if he has appointed legal counsel.

International and Regional Investigations

Saudi Arabia has opened an air accident investigation into the incident, Reuters reported, while experts assess the implications for aviation safety alongside the separate UAE-led criminal probe, three people close to the matter said.

Historical Context and Current Safety Standards

Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said it was impossible to prevent every incident and that aviation safety standards remain high. He said that the last comparable case involving a pilot occurred more than a decade ago.

Previous Incidents

A Germanwings Airbus A320 crashed in the French Alps in 2015 after the co-pilot locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately flew the aircraft into a mountainside, killing 150 people.

Limitations of Safety and Security

"We have to face the fact that there is no absolute safety and security in this industry," Spohr told reporters, adding that mental health screening of pilots was already robust.

(Reporting by Julia Payne and Joanna Plucinska. Editing by Adam Jourdan and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Airline leaders emphasized that mental‐health screening and regulations are robust, yet acknowledged that no system can fully eliminate insider risks.
  • The flydubai incident—a co‑pilot’s alleged terror attack mid‑flight—triggered sharp descent before passengers and crew safely regained control.
  • Global aviation bodies enforce comprehensive aeromedical assessments (e.g., EU’s mental health exams, FAA’s psychiatric evaluations), but absolute safety against rogue pilots is unattainable.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the recent flydubai incident?
A flydubai co-pilot attacked the captain with an axe in an alleged attempt to crash the plane, but was overpowered by passengers and a standby crew member landed the jet safely.
Are current aviation safety standards sufficient to prevent rogue pilot incidents?
Airline executives say safety standards remain high, but admit it's very difficult to fully prevent incidents involving rogue pilots.
What measures are in place for pilot mental health screening?
Chief executives note that mental health screening for pilots is already robust, but emphasize that absolute safety cannot be guaranteed.
How are authorities responding to the flydubai attack?
Authorities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have launched investigations into the incident, with ongoing criminal and accident probes.
When was the last similar airline incident?
The last comparable case was in 2015, when a Germanwings co-pilot deliberately crashed a plane in the French Alps.

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