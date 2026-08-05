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Finance

Sandoz results narrowly beat sales expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Sandoz Surpasses Analyst Forecasts with Strong Q2 Net Sales Increase

Q2 Financial Performance Overview

Net Sales Growth Exceeds Expectations

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Swiss generic maker Sandoz reported a 9% jump in second quarter net sales on Wednesday, slightly above analyst expectations, as it reaped the benefits of patent expirations in its biosimilars unit.

Analyst Consensus and Actual Results

Net sales amounting to $3.01 billion compared to the $2.99 billion analysts were expecting in a Vara-compiled consensus.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 net sales rose 9% year‑over‑year to $3.01 billion, beating analyst consensus of $2.99 billion (globenewswire.com)
  • Biosimilars continue to drive growth: the division benefited from recent patent expirations and new launches, enhancing its contribution to overall sales (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Sandoz’s strategy is paying off as it reinforces its standalone biosimilars focus to capitalize on a ‘golden decade’ of patent expiries and ramp up mid‑ to long‑term growth (fiercepharma.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Sandoz's net sales in the second quarter?
Sandoz reported net sales of $3.01 billion in the second quarter.
How did Sandoz's Q2 sales compare to analyst expectations?
Sandoz's second quarter sales slightly exceeded analyst expectations of $2.99 billion.
What contributed to Sandoz's sales growth?
The sales growth was driven by benefits from patent expirations in the biosimilars unit.
Who reported and edited the Sandoz earnings article?
The article was reported by Marleen Kaesebier and edited by Friederike Heine.

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