Sandoz Surpasses Analyst Forecasts with Strong Q2 Net Sales Increase
Q2 Financial Performance Overview
Net Sales Growth Exceeds Expectations
ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Swiss generic maker Sandoz reported a 9% jump in second quarter net sales on Wednesday, slightly above analyst expectations, as it reaped the benefits of patent expirations in its biosimilars unit.
Analyst Consensus and Actual Results
Net sales amounting to $3.01 billion compared to the $2.99 billion analysts were expecting in a Vara-compiled consensus.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier, Editing by Friederike Heine)