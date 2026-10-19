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Europe EV sales rose 70% in September, around 30% of market share - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe EV sales rose 70% in September, around 30% of market share

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance Markets Electric Vehicles

Europe EV Sales Surge by 70% in September, Capturing 32.6% Market Share

September 2023 European BEV Market Performance

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say BEV market share is around 30%, not almost)

Record Growth Driven by Market Forces

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Battery-electric vehicle (BEV) registrations in Europe rose 70.3% in September, as high oil prices, subsidies and the availability of more affordable models continued to lead the growth.

Market Share and Key Data

Around a third of cars sold across 17 key European markets in September were BEVs, data from E-Mobility Europe, New Automotive and Fier Automotive showed on Monday, amid a deal made by France and Germany to soften proposed EU car emissions rules.

  • BEV registrations reached 300,202 vehicles in September, giving fully electric cars a 32.6% market share
  • 1.98 million BEVs have been registered across Europe so far this year, up 38.1% from the same period in 2025
Country-Specific Highlights
  • France hit a 41.7% BEV market share with 65,243 registrations, while Germany's share reached 34.6% with 88,724 registrations.
  • The Nordic market remained Europe's most electrified, led by Norway at 98.8% and followed by Denmark (88.8%), Finland (62.7%) and Sweden (49.0%).
  • BEVs accounted for around half of the registrations in Ireland, Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands
  • The Czech Republic, Italy and Poland remained among Europe's least electrified markets at 11.2%, 7.6% and 6.2%, respectively.
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe’s BEV registrations jumped 70.3% in September to 300,202 units, achieving a 32.6% market share (evshift.com)
  • France achieved ~41.7% BEV market share (65,243 registrations); Germany reached ~34.6% (88,724) (evshift.com)
  • Nordic markets remained most electrified, with Norway at ~98–99%, Denmark ~86–89%, and strong shares in Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Ireland, and Portugal (theicct.org)

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the market share of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in Europe in September?
In September, BEVs reached a market share of 32.6% across 17 key European markets.
How many BEVs were registered in Europe in September?
A total of 300,202 BEVs were registered in Europe in September.
Which European countries had the highest BEV market share?
Norway led with a 98.8% BEV market share, followed by Denmark (88.8%), Finland (62.7%), and Sweden (49.0%).
What contributed to the growth in Europe’s EV sales?
High oil prices, subsidies, and the availability of more affordable electric models contributed to the growth.
How does France and Germany compare in BEV market share?
France reached a market share of 41.7% and Germany 34.6% in September.

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