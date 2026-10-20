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UK jobs market shows some recovery signs as BoE mulls rate hike - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK jobs market shows some recovery signs as BoE mulls rate hike

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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UK Jobs Market Shows Recovery Signs as Bank of England Considers Rate Hike

Latest Data Highlights Trends in UK Employment and Wages

Pay Growth and Earnings Trends

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British workers have seen another small rise in the pace of pay growth and there were other signs of a small recovery in the jobs market, according to data which could bolster the case for a Bank of England interest rate hike next month.

Average Weekly Earnings

Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, grew by 3.7% in the three months to August compared with the same period in 2025, the Office for National Statistics said, extending a gradual pickup since touching a low of 3.4% earlier this year.

Economists' Expectations and Revisions

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a weaker increase of 3.6%. The figure for the three months to July was revised up slightly to show a rise of 3.6%.

Employment and Unemployment Figures

Payrolled Employees and Unemployment Rate

A preliminary measure of payrolled employees from Britain's tax office rose by 13,000 in the month of September. The change for August was revised to show a rise of 1,000 compared with a provisional estimate of a decline of 26,000.

The unemployment rate - which is derived from a survey that the ONS is overhauling - dropped to 4.7% in the three months to August, its lowest since mid-2025.

Sterling rose against the U.S. dollar after the data was published.

Bank of England's Response and Market Context

Inflation Concerns and Wage Demands

The BoE is looking for signs that the Iran war energy price shock is turning into broader inflation pressure in the economy including through demands for higher pay.

Weaknesses in the Jobs Market

Job Vacancies and Market Signals

There were some signs in Tuesday's data that suggested the jobs market remains weak.

Job vacancies in the three months to September fell to 691,000 from 704,000 in the three months to August, the first time it went below 700,000 since the three months to April 2021.

Contributors

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Sam Tabahriti and Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Regular pay growth (excluding bonuses) rose to 3.7% in the three months to August, up from a revised 3.6%, exceeding economists’ 3.6% forecast (ons.gov.uk).
  • Unemployment fell to 4.7% in the three months to August—its lowest since mid‑2025—while payrolled employment rose by 13,000 in September and August’s decline was revised to +1,000 (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • However, job vacancies dropped to 702,000 in June–August—the first time below 700,000 since early 2021—suggesting slack remains in the labour market despite modest signs of recovery (ons.gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent changes were observed in UK pay growth?
Average weekly earnings excluding bonuses grew by 3.7% in the three months to August compared to the same period in 2025.
How did the UK unemployment rate change recently?
The unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in the three months to August, the lowest since mid-2025.
What was the trend in UK payrolled employee numbers?
Payrolled employees rose by 13,000 in September and August was revised to show a rise of 1,000.
How did job vacancies in the UK change?
Job vacancies fell to 691,000 in the three months to September, dropping below 700,000 for the first time since April 2021.
Why is the Bank of England considering a rate hike?
The Bank of England is monitoring signs of stronger wage and inflation pressures as it considers a possible interest rate hike next month.

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