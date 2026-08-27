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Eni shares fall for fifth day amid Italy windfall tax debate - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Eni shares fall for fifth day amid Italy windfall tax debate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Italy

Eni Shares Drop for Fifth Consecutive Day as Italy Mulls Windfall Tax

Market Reaction and Government Policy Developments

Eni Share Performance

MILAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian oil and gas group Eni were down for a fifth consecutive day on Thursday amid speculation that the government could impose a windfall tax on energy companies to help finance fuel-price cuts in response to the U.S.-Iran war.

• The stock was down 0.7% at 1000 GMT in Milan morning trading, bringing losses since the Aug. 20 closure to more than 6%.

Comparison with Broader Market

• Eni's shares were underperforming a 0.4% loss recorded by the Milan blue-chip index, while the STOXX Europe 600 index for oil and gas group was slightly positive.

Performance of Other Italian Energy Groups

• Other Italian energy groups were also falling on Thursday, with gas distributor Italgas shedding 1.4% and the country's biggest utility Enel losing 0.8%.

Political Debate on Windfall Tax

Coalition Split

• Italy's ruling coalition is split on whether to impose a windfall tax on energy companies, with the far-right League supporting the proposal and the more moderate Forza Italia seen as opposing it.

EU-Wide Discussions

• Italy and five other European Union countries this week called for the 27-nation bloc discuss in September a mechanism to tax profits booked by energy companies amid the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

Government Measures on Fuel Prices

Extension of Excise Duty Cuts

• Italy's cabinet on Wednesday extended until the beginning of September a cut in excise duties on diesel, with the funding partly coming from advance payments of taxes due from large energy companies.

Potential Future Measures

• When these cuts expire, the government may introduce more targeted measures to ease fuel costs only for lower-income households, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said earlier this week.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Eni has underperformed both the Milan blue‑chip index (‑0.4%) and the STOXX Europe 600 oil & gas index, as Italian energy peers such as Italgas (‑1.4%) and Enel (‑0.8%) also declined.
  • The fall in Eni shares is tied to political divisions: the far‑right League backs a windfall tax on energy firms, while Forza Italia opposes it, and EU‑wide calls (including from Italy) are underway for bloc‑wide profit levies.
  • Italy extended diesel excise cuts through early September funded partly by advance energy tax payments; targeted aid for low‑income households may follow when relief expires.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Eni shares falling?
Eni shares are falling due to speculation over a possible windfall tax on energy companies by the Italian government.
How much have Eni shares lost since August 20?
Since August 20, Eni shares have fallen by more than 6%.
What is the Italian government's plan for a windfall tax?
Italy's government is considering imposing a windfall tax on energy companies to help finance fuel-price cuts.
Are other Italian energy companies affected?
Yes, shares of other Italian energy companies like Italgas and Enel also declined.
How is the government planning to use the tax revenue?
The revenue may be used to fund fuel cost reductions and targeted relief for lower-income households.

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