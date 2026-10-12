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Xpeng executive says EV maker will expand European production ahead of local content rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Xpeng executive says EV maker will expand European production ahead of local content rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Finance Markets Electric Vehicles European Union

Xpeng to Accelerate European EV Manufacturing Ahead of EU’s Local Content Mandates

Xpeng's Strategic Expansion in Europe

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chinese EV maker Xpeng plans to expand its European production in order to comply with new European Union rules mandating minimum local content in electric cars, company vice president Yeqing Zheng told Reuters at the Paris car show. 

Current Production Arrangements

• Magna currently produces EVs under contract for Xpeng at a factory in Austria.

• Zheng said the volume at that factory "is not even sufficient" for Xpeng's needs as the company expects to continue growing by "high double digits" in Europe.

Plans for Additional Production

Partnerships and New Facilities

• The executive told Reuters that the additional production would be in partnership with a local manufacturer either to build a new plant or operate an existing one.

Focus on Mid-Level Vehicles and Cost Efficiency

• The new production line would focus on building “mid-level” vehicles and would need to have a lower cost base than the factory in Austria.

Timeline and Decision Making

• Zheng said the new assembly line should start production by the time the European Union’s ‘made in Europe’ rules take effect.

• The Xpeng executive told Reuters that a decision on a new production line will be made within months.

Building a Local Supply Chain

Challenges in Battery Sourcing

• The Chinese EV maker is currently working on building out a local supply chain to support more production and it will be "challenging" to find a battery supplier that can meet Xpeng's charging needs and produce cells with the right energy density.

Reporting

(Reporting By Nick Carey)

Key Takeaways

  • Xpeng currently produces multiple models (G6, G9, P7+, G9L) at Magna’s Graz, Austria facility, but says capacity is insufficient amid continued high‑double‑digit growth forecast in Europe (xpeng.com).
  • EU’s forthcoming Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) will mandate local content: vehicles assembled in‑EU with ≥70% non‑battery components and ≥3 EU‑origin battery parts (rising to ≥5 after three years) (iea.org).
  • Under these rules, Xpeng plans to launch a new, lower‑cost European assembly line by the time 'made in Europe' rules take effect, with a final decision expected within months (xpeng.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Xpeng expanding its European production?
Xpeng is expanding European production to comply with new EU rules requiring a minimum amount of local content in electric vehicles.
Where does Xpeng currently produce vehicles in Europe?
Magna produces Xpeng EVs under contract at a factory located in Austria.
What type of vehicles will Xpeng focus production on in Europe?
Xpeng's new European production will focus on building mid-level electric vehicles with a lower production cost base.
When is Xpeng expected to make a decision on a new production line?
A decision on a new European production line is expected within months according to Xpeng's vice president.
What challenge does Xpeng face in sourcing components for new production?
Xpeng faces challenges in finding a European battery supplier that meets their charging and energy density needs.

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