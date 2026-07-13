Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Why Connected Banking Is Becoming the Foundation of Modern Finance

Banking is no longer defined solely by branches, balance sheets or standalone digital channels. Increasingly, financial services operate within a broader ecosystem in which banks, fintech firms, merchants, enterprise platforms and technology providers exchange data and services securely through conn…

Banking is no longer defined solely by branches, balance sheets or standalone digital channels. Increasingly, financial services operate within a broader ecosystem in which banks, fintech firms, merchants, enterprise platforms and technology providers exchange data and services securely through connected digital infrastructure.

This evolution is giving rise to connected banking—a model in which financial institutions integrate seamlessly with customers, partners and third-party platforms through secure APIs, cloud technologies and real-time data exchange. Rather than viewing connectivity as a technology initiative, many banks now see it as a strategic capability that supports innovation, operational resilience and long-term competitiveness. (McKinsey & Company)

As financial ecosystems become increasingly interconnected, connected banking is emerging as one of the defining characteristics of modern financial services.

Banking Is Becoming an Ecosystem

Traditional banking models were largely self-contained. Products, customer relationships and operational processes were managed within individual institutions.

Today, financial services increasingly extend beyond the boundaries of a single bank.

Customers expect to move seamlessly between banking applications, accounting platforms, payment services, investment tools and digital marketplaces without encountering fragmented experiences or repetitive administrative processes. Businesses likewise expect banking capabilities to integrate directly into enterprise software, treasury systems and commercial platforms.

This shift reflects a broader move toward ecosystem-driven banking, where value is created not only through proprietary products but also through secure collaboration across multiple participants. APIs, cloud infrastructure and standardized data exchange are enabling these connections while maintaining appropriate governance and customer consent. (McKinsey & Company)

APIs Are Becoming Strategic Infrastructure

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) have evolved from technical integration tools into core components of banking strategy.

Modern APIs allow banks to:

connect securely with fintech partners;

automate business processes;

support corporate treasury integration;

enable embedded financial services;

improve customer experiences across digital channels.

Research from McKinsey indicates that banking executives increasingly view APIs as both a business and technology priority, with large institutions allocating significant investment toward API programmes as they modernise their operating models. (McKinsey & Company)

Rather than replacing banks, APIs enable institutions to extend their capabilities while maintaining governance, security and regulatory oversight.

Connected Banking Extends Beyond Open Banking

Open banking has been an important catalyst for connectivity by allowing customers to securely share payment-account information with authorised third parties.

However, connected banking now encompasses a much broader landscape.

Many markets are progressing toward open finance, extending customer-permissioned data sharing beyond current accounts to include savings, lending, investments, pensions and insurance. The OECD notes that this evolution expands opportunities for innovation while requiring stronger consumer safeguards, governance and operational standards. (OECD)

Connected banking therefore includes:

open banking;

open finance;

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS);

embedded finance;

API banking;

enterprise banking integrations.

Together these capabilities enable financial services to become increasingly accessible across multiple customer journeys.

Customer Expectations Continue to Evolve

Consumers increasingly expect financial services to be available wherever they conduct business.

Whether purchasing products online, managing accounting software, booking travel or operating enterprise platforms, customers increasingly value integrated financial experiences that reduce friction while maintaining security.

Connected banking helps support these expectations by enabling:

real-time payments;

account aggregation;

integrated lending;

embedded payment services;

digital identity verification;

personalised financial experiences.

Rather than asking customers to visit separate banking channels, connected ecosystems allow banking capabilities to appear naturally within existing workflows.

Embedded Finance Is Expanding Distribution

One of the most significant developments supporting connected banking is the continued growth of embedded finance.

Financial services are increasingly distributed through non-financial platforms, allowing customers to access payments, lending, insurance or savings products without leaving the applications they already use.

McKinsey notes that embedded finance is becoming an increasingly important distribution channel for banks while creating new opportunities for partnerships across digital ecosystems. (McKinsey & Company)

For financial institutions, this represents an opportunity to extend services beyond traditional channels while reaching customers through broader commercial networks.

Connectivity Improves Operational Efficiency

Connected banking is not only about customer experience.

It also improves internal operations.

Secure data exchange can reduce manual processing, eliminate duplicate workflows and accelerate decision-making across lending, payments, compliance and treasury management.

Corporate clients increasingly expect direct integration between banking platforms and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, accounting software and treasury management solutions.

These connections can improve:

reconciliation;

liquidity visibility;

reporting;

payment automation;

operational consistency.

As digital operating models mature, connectivity increasingly supports both customer-facing innovation and internal efficiency.

Security and Governance Remain Central

Greater connectivity inevitably increases operational complexity.

As more participants exchange financial information, banks must maintain strong governance, cybersecurity and third-party risk management practices.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) notes that open banking and API-based ecosystems introduce important considerations relating to cybersecurity, operational resilience, data governance and third-party oversight alongside their innovation benefits. (Bank for International Settlements)

Modern connected banking strategies therefore typically incorporate:

strong authentication;

identity and access management;

API security;

encryption;

consent management;

continuous monitoring;

operational resilience.

Maintaining customer trust remains essential as connectivity expands.

Cross-Border Connectivity Is Becoming More Important

International commerce increasingly depends on financial infrastructure capable of operating across jurisdictions.

Banks supporting multinational businesses require systems that facilitate:

cross-border payments;

multi-currency services;

trade finance;

international treasury operations;

regulatory interoperability.

Recent initiatives such as the BIS Innovation Hub's Project Aperta illustrate growing efforts to improve cross-border interoperability through open finance and API-based connectivity. The project explores how existing domestic financial networks can connect through interoperable digital infrastructure while supporting international commerce. (Bank for International Settlements)

Connected Banking Supports Innovation

Banks are increasingly collaborating with fintech companies, technology providers and software platforms rather than attempting to build every capability internally.

This collaborative approach enables institutions to:

accelerate product development;

reach new customer segments;

improve digital experiences;

respond more quickly to changing market demands.

Innovation increasingly occurs across ecosystems rather than within individual organisations alone.

Connected banking provides the infrastructure that makes these partnerships possible.

Challenges Still Require Careful Management

Despite its advantages, connected banking also introduces important operational considerations.

Financial institutions must carefully manage:

cybersecurity risks;

third-party dependencies;

regulatory compliance;

data privacy;

API governance;

operational resilience;

technology integration.

Successful implementation requires coordinated governance across business, technology, risk and compliance functions.

Connectivity should strengthen institutional resilience rather than increase operational complexity.

The Future of Banking Is Increasingly Connected

As financial services continue to digitise, connected banking is likely to become less of a competitive differentiator and more of a fundamental expectation.

Banks that successfully integrate secure connectivity into their operating models may be better positioned to:

support evolving customer expectations;

expand ecosystem partnerships;

improve operational efficiency;

accelerate innovation;

strengthen long-term resilience.

Rather than replacing traditional banking, connected banking extends its reach through secure collaboration across increasingly interconnected financial ecosystems.

Key Takeaways

Connected banking is transforming financial services from standalone institutions into integrated digital ecosystems.

APIs have become strategic business infrastructure supporting innovation, automation and partner connectivity.

Open finance, embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service are expanding how financial services are delivered.

Secure governance, cybersecurity and operational resilience remain essential as banking ecosystems become more connected.

Cross-border interoperability and ecosystem partnerships are expected to play an increasingly important role in the future of modern banking.

FAQs

What is connected banking?

Connected banking is a model in which banks securely integrate with customers, businesses, fintech companies and third-party platforms through APIs, cloud infrastructure and real-time data exchange.

How is connected banking different from open banking?

Open banking focuses primarily on customer-permissioned sharing of payment-account data. Connected banking is broader, encompassing API banking, open finance, embedded finance, Banking-as-a-Service and enterprise integrations. (OECD)

Why are APIs important in banking?

APIs allow banks to securely connect systems, automate services, integrate with partners and deliver financial products across multiple digital channels. (McKinsey & Company)

How does connected banking benefit customers?

It enables more seamless digital experiences, faster payments, integrated financial services, improved access to banking products and greater convenience across digital platforms.

What are the main challenges of connected banking?

Key challenges include cybersecurity, third-party risk management, data governance, regulatory compliance, API security and operational resilience. (Bank for International Settlements)

References

Advertisement