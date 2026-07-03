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Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd. Honoured with 27 Years of Excellence – Retail Banking Laos 2026

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd. has been awarded the prestigious

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd. has been awarded the prestigious 27 Years of Excellence – Retail Banking Laos 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. This recognition celebrates the bank's sustained commitment to retail banking excellence, innovation, and customer-focused financial services over nearly three decades of operations in Laos.

The 27 Years of Excellence – Retail Banking Laos 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® recognises institutions that have demonstrated long-term consistency, resilience, operational excellence, and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd. earned this recognition through its continued investment in customer service, financial innovation, and the development of accessible banking solutions across Laos.

Over nearly twenty-seven years, Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd. has expanded its retail banking operations while responding to the evolving financial needs of individuals, families, and small businesses. The bank offers a broad range of financial products and services, including savings and deposit accounts, lending solutions, digital banking services, and customer engagement initiatives designed to improve accessibility and convenience for its customers.

The selection process for the 27 Years of Excellence – Retail Banking Laos 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® involved a comprehensive assessment based on multiple criteria, including but not limited to:

a. Sustained operational excellence and consistent performance over twenty-seven years

b. Financial stability and continued development of retail banking services

c. Innovation and adaptability through digital banking and customer-focused service enhancements

d. Customer satisfaction, service quality, and long-term relationship management

e. Professional reputation and contribution to the banking industry

f. Sustainability, responsible banking practices, and long-term value creation

g. Employee development, organisational capability, and institutional strength

These criteria reflect the comprehensive evaluation framework applied to all recipients of the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®, ensuring that recognised institutions demonstrate excellence across multiple aspects of performance and long-term organisational development.

Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd.'s continued investment in retail banking services and digital innovation has supported the delivery of accessible, efficient, and customer-focused financial solutions. Through ongoing enhancement of its banking infrastructure and digital capabilities, the bank continues to improve customer experience while responding effectively to changing market expectations.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, said:

"Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd.'s recognition as 27 Years of Excellence – Retail Banking Laos 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects its long-standing commitment to customer service, operational excellence, and continuous improvement. The bank has consistently adapted to the changing needs of its customers while maintaining a strong focus on responsible growth and service quality. We congratulate the entire team at Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd. on this well-deserved recognition."

The award also reflects Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd.'s continued contribution to expanding financial access and supporting economic development across Laos. Through the provision of accessible banking products, customer-focused services, and continued investment in innovation, the bank continues to support individuals, businesses, and communities throughout the country.

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® recognise institutions that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and measurable performance across the global financial services industry. Award recipients are selected through an independent evaluation process based on a broad range of qualitative and quantitative assessment criteria.

Receiving the 27 Years of Excellence – Retail Banking Laos 2026 award reflects Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd.'s continued commitment to delivering high-quality retail banking services while investing in innovation, customer experience, and sustainable business development.

About Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd.

Lao-Viet Bank Co., Ltd. is a financial institution in Laos offering a comprehensive range of retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and communities. Through continued investment in innovation, customer-focused banking, and responsible business practices, the bank continues to enhance its products and services while supporting financial inclusion and economic development across Laos.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).