Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: Golomt Bank Named Best Corporate Bank Mongolia 2026

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Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Golomt Bank has been awarded

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Golomt Bank has been awarded Best Corporate Bank Mongolia 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. This prestigious recognition reflects the bank's strong performance, continued investment in corporate banking, and commitment to delivering high-quality financial solutions to businesses across Mongolia.

The Best Corporate Bank Mongolia 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® recognises institutions that demonstrate excellence in serving corporate clients through innovative financial solutions, sound risk management, operational efficiency, and a strong understanding of evolving business needs. Golomt Bank earned this recognition through its continued focus on strengthening its corporate banking capabilities while maintaining high standards of governance and service delivery.

The evaluation process for the Best Corporate Bank Mongolia 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® was based on a comprehensive assessment across multiple criteria, including but not limited to:

a. Breadth and quality of corporate banking products and services

b. Innovation in financial solutions and digital transformation

c. Customer satisfaction and relationship management

d. Financial performance and sustainable business growth

e. Risk management frameworks and governance standards

f. Market presence and business development

g. Contribution to economic development and support for the corporate sector

h. Operational efficiency and scalability of services

These criteria align with Global Banking & Finance Review®'s rigorous evaluation methodology, ensuring that award recipients demonstrate high standards of performance, innovation, and customer-focused service within their respective markets.

Golomt Bank has continued to strengthen its corporate banking franchise by offering tailored financing solutions, trade finance services, treasury products, and advisory capabilities that support businesses across key sectors of Mongolia's economy. The bank has also invested in digital banking capabilities that improve transaction efficiency, enhance accessibility, and provide corporate clients with secure and streamlined banking services.

The bank's continued focus on sound risk management, regulatory compliance, and strong governance has supported the delivery of reliable banking services while reinforcing long-term client confidence. Through disciplined operational practices and continuous improvement, Golomt Bank has strengthened its corporate banking capabilities in a dynamic financial environment.

The Best Corporate Bank Mongolia 2026 award also reflects the bank's contribution to supporting business growth and economic development. Through corporate financing, trade facilitation, treasury services, and strategic banking solutions, Golomt Bank continues to assist businesses in achieving sustainable growth while contributing to Mongolia's corporate sector.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, said:

"Golomt Bank's recognition as Best Corporate Bank Mongolia 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects its continued commitment to excellence in corporate banking. The bank has demonstrated a strong ability to combine innovation, sound governance, and customer-focused strategies to deliver value to its corporate clients. We congratulate the entire team at Golomt Bank on this well-deserved achievement."

The Global Banking & Finance Review® editorial and research team conducts a comprehensive evaluation of nominated institutions using publicly available information, industry insights, and performance indicators. The assessment process is designed to recognise organisations that demonstrate measurable performance, innovation, and excellence across their respective award categories.

Receiving the Best Corporate Bank Mongolia 2026 award reflects Golomt Bank's continued investment in corporate banking, digital transformation, and customer-focused financial services. Through ongoing innovation, disciplined risk management, and long-term client relationships, the bank continues to strengthen its corporate banking capabilities while supporting the development of Mongolia's financial sector.

About Golomt Bank

Golomt Bank is one of Mongolia's commercial banks, offering a comprehensive range of financial services including corporate banking, retail banking, SME financing, treasury services, trade finance, and digital banking solutions. Through continuous investment in technology, customer-focused innovation, and responsible banking practices, the bank continues to enhance its products and services while supporting businesses and individuals across Mongolia.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).