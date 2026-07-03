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Deposit strategy has moved from being a largely operational discipline to a core strategic priority for banks. Stable deposits still offer one of the cheapest and most resilient sources of funding, but they no longer behave as passively as they once did. Higher rate awareness, stronger digital engag…

Deposit strategy has moved from being a largely operational discipline to a core strategic priority for banks. Stable deposits still offer one of the cheapest and most resilient sources of funding, but they no longer behave as passively as they once did. Higher rate awareness, stronger digital engagement, easier switching, and competition from money market products have made deposit gathering more dynamic and more demanding for treasury, product, and relationship teams alike. At the same time, liquidity regulators continue to reward banks that can demonstrate durable funding profiles under stress through rules such as the Liquidity Coverage Ratio and the Net Stable Funding Ratio. [1]

The result is a new deposit playbook. Banks are placing less emphasis on headline balance growth alone and more emphasis on the quality of funding: how insured it is, how concentrated it is, how rate-sensitive it is, how operationally connected it is to the customer, and how it behaves under stress. Recent U.S. data show that domestic deposits have continued to grow, but they are arriving in a market where net interest margins are under pressure, funding costs remain sticky, and money market funds still offer strong alternatives for surplus cash. [2]

Retail and commercial deposits are also diverging more clearly. Household balances remain valuable because they are often granular and relatively sticky, while commercial balances can be larger, more operationally important, but also more price-sensitive and quicker to move. Euro area data show positive growth in both household and corporate deposits in 2026, while the ECB continues to frame the deposit franchise as a stabilizing asset for bank profitability and interest-rate risk management. [3]

This report argues that the banks most likely to win in the next cycle will be those that connect deposit strategy to pricing discipline, balance-sheet management, digital service quality, analytics, and customer retention. In practical terms, the future of deposit strategy is not simply about paying more for money. It is about understanding which deposits truly support liquidity resilience, which customers value advice and convenience more than a few basis points, and which relationships are worth defending with deeper service propositions rather than price alone. [4]

For many years, deposit strategy was treated as a familiar part of banking: collect balances, protect market share, watch rates, and manage liquidity around the edges. That view is now too narrow. Deposits remain central to how banks fund lending, manage liquidity, and preserve profitability, but the economics around them have changed. The BIS continues to place stable funding at the heart of post-crisis liquidity policy, while U.S. supervisors have recently described funding risks for most banks as moderate but still closely linked to uninsured deposits, wholesale funding reliance, and the quality of liquid assets on hand. [5]

The modern banking environment makes this more important, not less. In the United States, the Federal Reserve reported that aggregate commercial bank deposits reached a historical high of $18.3 trillion in August 2025, while uninsured deposits remained below the elevated levels seen in 2022. In the first quarter of 2026, the FDIC said domestic deposits rose another 2.1 percent, marking a seventh consecutive quarterly increase. That sounds supportive on the surface, but the same FDIC release also showed net interest margin falling because earning asset yields declined faster than funding costs. In other words, balance growth alone is no longer enough; the composition and pricing of deposits matter just as much. [6]

That is why deposit strategy is moving closer to enterprise strategy. Banks are rediscovering what the ECB describes as the value of the deposit franchise: the long-term earning power that comes from attracting and retaining low-cost, stable balances. The ECB argues that this franchise can act as a stabilizing force because incomplete pass-through from market rates to deposit rates supports profitability and can help offset interest-rate risk on longer-term assets. This is highly relevant for boards and CFOs because it reframes deposits not simply as liabilities, but as strategic assets whose value rises or falls with competition, rate conditions, and customer loyalty. [7]

Regulation is pushing banks to value funding quality over volume

The regulatory context reinforces this shift. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio was designed to promote short-term resilience by requiring banks to hold enough high-quality liquid assets to meet stressed cash outflows over a 30-day period. The Net Stable Funding Ratio adds a longer-term discipline by requiring banks to maintain a stable funding profile relative to the liquidity and maturity of their assets and off-balance-sheet activities. The NSFR must equal or exceed 100 percent, and BIS guidance makes clear that the framework is intended to discourage overreliance on unstable short-term funding for core, less liquid assets. [8]

These rules do more than satisfy supervisors. They change the internal economics of deposit gathering. In the NSFR framework, well-divided retail deposits can receive a 95 percent available stable funding factor, which is a strong regulatory signal that granular household balances are especially valuable. By contrast, the LCR framework distinguishes between stable and less stable deposits and notes that less stable categories may include high-value deposits, some internet-enabled deposits, or deposits not fully covered by deposit insurance, depending on the jurisdiction. Operational balances linked to clearing, custody, and cash management can also receive better treatment because they are tied to ongoing customer activity rather than pure rate shopping. [9]

This is also where the discussion around Basel III and Basel IV needs clarity. The market often uses “Basel IV” as shorthand for the later package of reforms, but BIS terminology remains “Basel III finalisation” or “finalising post-crisis reforms.” For deposit strategy, that distinction matters less than the practical consequence: banks are expected to align capital, liquidity, and risk governance more tightly, and that places greater scrutiny on asset-liability management, internal funds transfer pricing, and concentration in unstable deposits. [10]

The regulatory message is therefore consistent. Banks should not measure deposit success only by total balances gathered at quarter-end. They should ask harder questions. How much of the book is insured? How much is operational? How concentrated is it by client or sector? How quickly could it reprice or move in a period of stress? Which balances support NSFR and LCR efficiency, and which ones create hidden fragility? The future of deposit strategy belongs to institutions that can answer those questions with precision rather than intuition. [11]

Retail and commercial deposits are behaving differently

Retail and commercial deposits have always served different roles, but the gap is becoming more visible. Households often provide smaller, more diversified balances that can be comparatively sticky when trust, convenience, and insurance protection are strong. Corporates, by contrast, can maintain large operating balances that are strategically valuable but far more sensitive to service quality, rate differentials, and working-capital needs. Euro area data illustrate this continuing importance across both segments: in April 2026, household deposits were growing at 3.0 percent and deposits from non-financial corporations at 4.2 percent, while the euro area loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 93.4 percent in the first quarter of 2026. [12]

Yet neither segment can be treated as static. The ECB notes that stronger competition in deposit markets, or greater household participation in broader financial markets instead of holding cash directly with banks, can pressure deposit franchise values. That point matters because it captures a structural reality: customers now have more places to park money and better digital tools to compare them. Deposit stability still exists, but it must be earned. [13]

The digital layer intensifies this. McKinsey notes that regulators and investors are paying closer attention to the speed of deposit outflows because digital banking and the rapid spread of information can accelerate runs far faster than in earlier cycles. The lesson for banks is not simply defensive. It is also commercial. If money can move faster, then the quality of the customer relationship, the strength of operational ties, and the clarity of communication become more economically important. A bank that is merely a place to hold excess cash will lose more easily than a bank embedded in payroll, receivables, treasury operations, personal financial routines, or day-to-day payments. [14]

Deposit insurance remains a critical anchor in that picture. The IMF’s 2026 work on deposit insurance argues that effective systems should protect most retail deposits, be credibly funded, and sit firmly within the broader financial safety net. For banks, that does not remove the need for strong liquidity management, but it does reinforce the commercial value of insured, transparent, trust-based deposits. In simple terms, customers stay more confidently where protection is clear and where the institution feels both useful and safe. [15]

Deposit pricing is now a margin decision as much as a growth decision

Pricing is where modern deposit strategy becomes difficult. When rates rise, customers notice. When rates fall, they do not always accept lower deposit returns as quickly as they once did. Deloitte’s analysis of deposit betas argues that the era of cheap deposits has ended, and that many banks may struggle to bring down deposit costs even when policy rates decline. Its research also finds that banks with a higher share of deposits in liabilities, a lower share of time deposits, and more stable deposit bases can face less pressure to keep deposit rates elevated. [16]

This means deposit pricing is no longer just a sales tactic. It is a balance-sheet choice. A bank can buy short-term growth with aggressive promotional rates, but if those balances prove highly rate-sensitive, the apparent success may weaken future margin, NSFR efficiency, and liquidity resilience. The better question is not “How much growth did a campaign produce?” but “What kind of funding did it add, how long will it stay, and what is its full economic value after pricing, servicing, and runoff behavior are considered?” That is why sophisticated banks are relying more heavily on product-level profitability analysis and internal funds transfer pricing. McKinsey specifically notes that banks are using funds transfer pricing to steer deposit portfolios toward desired products and tenors while redesigning deposit products to increase customer stickiness. [17]

Competition from nonbank alternatives reinforces the point. The Federal Reserve reported that money market fund assets rose to $7.9 trillion in January 2026 from $7.2 trillion a year earlier, likely because yields remained consistently more attractive than those on most bank deposits. Banks therefore face a market where surplus cash can leave for higher-yielding alternatives even when the customer still uses the bank for payments and primary services. This is one reason relationship depth matters so much. Not every balance should be defended with price, but every balance should be understood segment by segment. [18]

The ECB adds a useful nuance here. It notes that deposit franchise values tend to be higher when rates are higher, because banks can retain a spread between market rates and deposit remuneration. It also found that during the low-rate era the franchise was often economically weak, but it turned positive again as rates normalized, with positive deposit franchise values observed across the euro area when long-term rates exceeded 1.8 percent. That finding helps explain why deposit strategy is now sitting at the center of earnings discussions. Pricing too little can trigger outflows; pricing too much can destroy the very franchise that makes deposits valuable. [19]

Treasury, balance-sheet management, and customer retention are converging

This is where treasurers, product teams, and frontline bankers increasingly need a common language. Funding structure cannot be managed only in treasury, because customer behavior determines the actual stability of liabilities. Likewise, customer retention cannot be left only to the front line, because the economics of those relationships depend on liquidity treatment, concentration risk, and repricing behavior. The Federal Reserve’s May 2026 assessment is instructive: funding structures were broadly stable, but large banks had increased their reliance on short-term wholesale funding since 2023, while regional banks relied more on reciprocal and brokered deposits, which the Fed described as more expensive than traditional core insured deposits and potentially less stable in stress. [18]

That combination tells banks what a modern funding dashboard should include. It should track insured versus uninsured balances, time versus non-maturity deposits, operational versus non-operational deposits, concentration by client and channel, and migration into alternatives such as money market products. It should also track customer sentiment and service friction. McKinsey notes that some banks are now adapting early warning systems with AI tools to monitor public sentiment and flag negative signals, while also building layered contingency funding strategies and strengthening digital onboarding through e-KYC. These are not separate initiatives. They are linked parts of a deposit defense system. [14]

The World Bank’s Global Findex 2025 adds another structural dimension. It highlights the rise of digital financial services and introduces a Digital Connectivity Tracker to measure access to and use of mobile technology. For deposit strategy, that matters because digital access expands reach and lowers acquisition friction, but it also reduces inertia. Customers who can open, compare, and move accounts from a smartphone will not behave the same way as those who once depended on a local branch for service. Digital convenience can help banks grow deposits, but it also reduces the cost of leaving. [20]

This makes retention tactics more practical than promotional. Banks that succeed are likely to offer tiered propositions rather than blanket pricing: premium operational packages for corporate treasurers, value-rich primary banking relationships for households, targeted term products where balances are most rate-sensitive, and clearer communication around deposit insurance and service continuity. The objective is not to win every rate comparison. It is to make the relationship sufficiently useful, trusted, and integrated that customers choose to stay even when an external product offers a slightly higher headline yield. That is a more durable form of stable funding. [21]

The next winning deposit strategy will be more precise, digital, and relationship-led

Looking ahead, deposit strategy will become more segmented, more analytical, and more closely linked to enterprise value. Banks will need to treat deposits not as a single pool but as multiple funding ecosystems with different economics. Household transactional balances, affluent savings, SME operating accounts, public-sector deposits, wealth-linked cash, and large corporate operating balances all deserve different pricing, service, and retention logic. The banks that can match the right proposition to the right liability type will likely outperform banks that continue to treat deposit gathering as a broad-volume exercise. [22]

Technology will sharpen that segmentation. Better analytics can identify which balances are genuinely sticky, which are promotional, which customers respond to service rather than price, and which behaviors predict outflows before they materialize. Product teams can then redesign offerings to reflect real customer behavior instead of relying on historical averages alone. McKinsey’s observation that banks are using transfer pricing, larger contingency funding toolkits, and redesigned products points in exactly this direction. Stable funding is becoming data-led. [23]

There is also a strategic lesson for leadership teams. Deposit strategy should not be judged only in isolation from lending or payments. It is deeply connected to both. Strong deposits support funding resilience, but they also improve the economics of payment relationships, cash management, lending spreads, and customer lifetime value. That is why the future of deposit strategy is ultimately about integration. The best-performing banks will combine treasury discipline, customer insight, digital convenience, and service design in one coherent funding model. [24]

The conclusion is straightforward. Banks are still competing for deposits, but the competition is no longer only about who can offer the highest rate. It is about who can build the most resilient and useful relationship around the balance. Regulation rewards stable funding. Markets reward durable franchises. Customers reward convenience, trust, and relevance. The institutions that understand all three at once will be best positioned to secure stable funding in the years ahead. [25]

FAQs

Question

Answer

What is deposit strategy in banking?

Deposit strategy is the way a bank attracts, prices, segments, manages, and retains customer deposits to support funding, liquidity, profitability, and long-term balance-sheet resilience.

Why are stable deposits important for banks?

Stable deposits are valuable because they usually provide lower-cost funding, support lending, improve liquidity ratios, and reduce reliance on volatile wholesale markets.

What is the difference between retail and commercial deposits?

Retail deposits usually come from households and tend to be more granular and often more stable. Commercial deposits often come from businesses, are larger in size, and may be more sensitive to pricing and service conditions.

What is the Liquidity Coverage Ratio?

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio is a Basel liquidity rule that requires banks to hold enough high-quality liquid assets to meet stressed net cash outflows over a 30-day period.

What is the Net Stable Funding Ratio?

The Net Stable Funding Ratio is a Basel standard that requires banks to maintain a stable funding profile relative to the liquidity and maturity of their assets and off-balance-sheet exposures over a longer horizon.

What are deposit betas?

Deposit betas measure how much a bank’s deposit rates move relative to changes in policy or market interest rates. Higher betas usually mean funding costs rise faster.

Why has deposit pricing become more difficult?

Pricing has become harder because customers are more rate-aware, digital comparison is easier, and alternatives such as money market funds can attract excess cash quickly.

How does digital banking affect deposit stability?

Digital banking improves convenience and acquisition, but it also makes balances easier to move. That means loyalty, service quality, and trust matter more than before.

What is a deposit franchise?

A deposit franchise is the long-term value a bank creates by attracting and retaining low-cost, stable deposits that support earnings, funding resilience, and customer relationships.

How do banks retain deposits without always paying the highest rate?

Banks can retain deposits through better digital service, operational account features, relationship pricing, cash-management tools, loyalty benefits, trust, and clear communication.

What role does deposit insurance play in deposit strategy?

Deposit insurance supports customer confidence, especially in retail banking, and strengthens the stability of insured balances when customers understand the protection clearly.

Why are operational deposits important?

Operational deposits are linked to services such as payroll, cash management, clearing, and custody. Because they support day-to-day activity, they are often more durable than purely rate-driven balances.

How should treasury teams measure deposit quality?

Treasury teams should look beyond total balances and track insured versus uninsured deposits, concentration, operational value, repricing behavior, channel mix, and stress runoff assumptions.

Is deposit growth always a positive sign for banks?

Not always. Growth helps, but it matters whether balances are profitable, stable, well-diversified, and supportive of liquidity rules. Expensive or fast-moving deposits can weaken long-term value.

What will the future of deposit strategy look like?

Future deposit strategy will be more data-driven, more segmented, more digital, and more closely tied to customer behavior, treasury management, and overall bank profitability.

[1][8][25][26] Basel III: The Liquidity Coverage Ratio and liquidity risk monitoring tools

https://www.bis.org/publ/bcbs238.htm

[2][30] FDIC-Insured Institutions Reported Return on Assets of 1.26 Percent and Net Income of $80.5 Billion in First Quarter 2026 | FDIC.gov

https://www.fdic.gov/news/press-releases/2026/fdic-insured-institutions-reported-return-assets-126-percent-and-net

[3][12] Deposits | ECB Data Portal

https://data.ecb.europa.eu/key-figures/money-credit-and-banking/bank-balance-sheets/deposits

[4][14][17][23][31] The growing importance of bank deposit management | McKinsey

https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/financial-services/our-insights/deposits-the-top-profitability-lever-for-retail-banks-ceos

[5][27] Basel III: the net stable funding ratio

https://www.bis.org/bcbs/publ/d295.htm

[6] The Fed - Banking System Conditions

https://www.federalreserve.gov/publications/2025-december-supervision-and-regulation-report-banking-system-conditions.htm

[7][13][19][24] The deposit franchise value of euro area banks

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/financial-stability-publications/fsr/focus/2025/html/ecb.fsrbox202505_03~291d8e8f0c.en.html

[9][11][22][28] Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) - Executive Summary

https://www.bis.org/fsi/fsisummaries/nsfr.htm

[10][29] Basel III: international regulatory framework for banks

https://www.bis.org/bcbs/basel3.htm?utm_source=chatgpt.com

[15][21] The “Safe” in the Financial Safety Net: Building Robust Deposit Insurance Systems

https://www.imf.org/en/publications/departmental-papers-policy-papers/issues/2026/03/23/the-safe-in-the-financial-safety-net-building-robust-deposit-insurance-systems-573767

[16][32] Future of deposit betas | Deloitte Insights

https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/financial-services/bank-deposit-costs.html

[18] The Fed - 4. Funding Risks

https://www.federalreserve.gov/publications/2026-may-financial-stability-report-funding-risks.htm

[20] The Global Findex Database 2025

https://www.worldbank.org/en/publication/globalfindex