Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: Coronation Merchant Bank Named Fastest Growing Investment Bank Nigeria 2026

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Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Coronation Merchant Bank has been awarded

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Coronation Merchant Bank has been awarded Fastest Growing Investment Bank Nigeria 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. This prestigious recognition reflects the bank's sustained growth, strategic development, and continued contribution to Nigeria's investment banking sector.

The Fastest Growing Investment Bank Nigeria 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® recognises Coronation Merchant Bank's strong performance, expanding capabilities, and commitment to delivering high-quality investment banking services. The award recognises institutions that demonstrate excellence through sustainable growth, innovation, operational effectiveness, and client-focused financial solutions.

During the evaluation period, Coronation Merchant Bank demonstrated continued business growth, strengthened client relationships, and successfully executed transactions across multiple sectors. The bank has continued to enhance its corporate finance, advisory, capital markets, and investment banking capabilities while supporting the evolving needs of corporate and institutional clients across Nigeria.

The selection process for the Fastest Growing Investment Bank Nigeria 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® involved a comprehensive assessment based on multiple performance indicators, including but not limited to:

a. Revenue growth and business expansion during the evaluation period

b. Growth in client relationships and investment banking activities

c. Innovation in financial products and advisory solutions

d. Successful execution of capital market and corporate finance transactions

e. Operational efficiency and continuous process improvement

f. Customer satisfaction and service quality

g. Adoption of technology and digital transformation initiatives

h. Risk management practices and regulatory compliance

i. Contribution to capital market development and economic growth

j. Overall organisational performance and industry contribution

These criteria align with Global Banking & Finance Review®'s rigorous evaluation framework, recognising institutions that demonstrate measurable growth, innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

Coronation Merchant Bank's continued growth, combined with its strong governance framework and customer-focused approach, played an important role in securing this recognition. Strategic investment in technology, talent development, and service innovation has enabled the bank to respond effectively to changing market conditions while supporting the evolving requirements of its clients.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, said:

"Coronation Merchant Bank has demonstrated impressive growth and resilience within Nigeria's investment banking sector. Winning Fastest Growing Investment Bank Nigeria 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects the bank's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering value to its clients. We congratulate the entire team at Coronation Merchant Bank on this well-deserved achievement."

The award also recognises Coronation Merchant Bank's contribution to supporting business growth through capital raising, corporate advisory services, and structured financing solutions. By helping organisations access capital and providing strategic financial advice, the bank continues to contribute to the development of Nigeria's financial markets.

Furthermore, the bank's emphasis on building long-term client relationships, maintaining high standards of governance, and investing in digital capabilities has strengthened its operational effectiveness and service delivery. Its continued focus on innovation and disciplined execution positions the bank well for future growth within Nigeria's investment banking sector.

Receiving the Fastest Growing Investment Bank Nigeria 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects Coronation Merchant Bank's continued commitment to delivering high-quality investment banking services while supporting the ongoing development of Nigeria's financial services industry.

About Coronation Merchant Bank

Coronation Merchant Bank is a Nigerian investment bank offering a comprehensive range of corporate finance, investment banking, capital markets, treasury, and advisory services. The bank is committed to delivering innovative financial solutions, supporting long-term client relationships, and contributing to economic development through responsible financing and capital market expertise.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).