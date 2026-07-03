How Core Banking Modernisation Is Reshaping Financial Institutions

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Core banking modernisation has moved from a long-range technology aspiration to a board-level strategic priority. The reason is straightforward: many banks are trying to deliver real-time products, faster releases, better data, stronger resilience and lower structural cost on top of platforms that w…

Core banking modernisation has moved from a long-range technology aspiration to a board-level strategic priority. The reason is straightforward: many banks are trying to deliver real-time products, faster releases, better data, stronger resilience and lower structural cost on top of platforms that were designed for an earlier era of batch processing, limited channels and product silos. Vendors and cloud providers now frame the new model around composable cores, public or hybrid cloud deployment, API-first integration, event-driven processing and real-time data access, while central-bank infrastructure is pushing the market toward always-on payments and faster settlement expectations. [1]

What is changing is not only the technology stack. The operating model is changing as well. Temenos positions modernisation around a flexible, resilient core that can evolve with market, regulatory and technology demands, while Thought Machine emphasizes a cloud-native core with smart-contract-based product design, real-time ledgering and API exposure. AWS frames banking modernisation as a way to launch new capabilities through core-systems renewal and data-led transformation, and Microsoft explicitly identifies “modernize core banking” as a priority banking use case inside its industry stack. [2]

For financial institutions, the commercial case rests on four linked outcomes. First, modern cores can reduce the operational drag of legacy estates by shrinking technical debt and simplifying change. Second, they can accelerate product development and release cycles through reusable services, APIs and cloud-based delivery. Third, they can improve customer experience by supporting real-time onboarding, payments, servicing and data-driven personalization. Fourth, they can strengthen risk, reporting and compliance capabilities by making data more accessible, timely and consistent across products and channels. Public case studies from EQ Bank, Trust Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and Raiffeisen Bank International point to releases moving from months to days, double-digit or triple-digit transaction growth, reduced payment latency and large-scale migration progress once the foundational architecture is in place. [3]

The practical conclusion for banking executives is that core banking modernisation is no longer just a systems-replacement debate. It is a strategic redesign of how the institution manufactures products, processes money, exposes services, controls risk and captures data. Banks that treat it as a phased enterprise transformation, rather than a one-time IT project, are better positioned to realize value while controlling migration and operational risk. [4]

A modern bank is expected to function in real time. In Europe, the ECB defines instant payments as credit transfers that make funds available within ten seconds, and notes that the service is expected to be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. That alone raises the bar for legacy cores built around end-of-day processing, periodic reconciliation and fragmented channel interfaces. The shift toward always-on payments does not just create a payments challenge; it creates a core-processing, ledger, liquidity, fraud and customer-service challenge. [5]

The market is also now shaped by higher expectations for digital onboarding, self-service, embedded experiences and rapid feature delivery. AWS describes modern core banking in terms of launching new capabilities quickly and easily, while Temenos frames the objective as helping banks modernize at their own pace with a flexible and resilient core. These descriptions matter because they capture the real commercial pressure on incumbents: customers increasingly compare banks not only with other banks, but with the fastest digital experiences available in adjacent sectors. [6]

Cloud economics and technology change are another major driver. AWS states that financial institutions are redefining their future on cloud infrastructure that aims to maintain security, compliance and resilience at scale, and Microsoft positions banking solutions on a highly secure and compliant cloud platform with dedicated compliance-program support for risk, audit and regulatory teams. In practice, this means modernisation is often justified not only by customer growth ambitions, but also by the need to retire data-center complexity, reduce infrastructure overhead, improve release velocity and access shared tooling for security, observability and data management. [7]

There is also a structural product challenge. Older cores frequently hard-code business logic into the platform layer or spread it across adjacent systems, which makes even simple product changes slow and risky. Thought Machine’s framing is especially clear here: product logic is handled through smart contracts, while all functionality and data are exposed through APIs and the ledger runs in real time. That architecture is significant because it turns product manufacturing into a configurable capability instead of a slow, code-heavy change-management exercise. [8]

The Modern Core Banking Technology Stack

Core banking modernisation is usually discussed in broad terms, but the stack itself has become much more specific. At the infrastructure layer, the shift is unmistakably toward cloud or cloud-compatible deployment. Temenos says its core can be deployed on premises, in the cloud or as SaaS, while Thought Machine says Vault Core was built cloud-native from scratch and supports SaaS, bank-hosted public cloud, private cloud and hybrid deployment. This matters because banks do not all modernize from the same starting point; some need greenfield speed, some need brownfield coexistence, and some must keep parts of the estate in controlled environments for legal, operational or data reasons. [9]

At the application layer, APIs and microservice-style design are becoming central. Thought Machine states that all functionality and data are exposed through a standard set of APIs, including migration and streaming APIs, while Temenos emphasizes composable capabilities and adoption of single capabilities to accelerate modernisation. In practical terms, this means banks can start to unbundle the core from surrounding systems, reduce point-to-point integration, and replace large release trains with more modular delivery. [10]

At the data layer, the move is from delayed reporting toward real-time visibility. Thought Machine says its ledger transmits data in and out in real time and processes transactions without batch processing. EQ Bank’s Temenos case is also revealing: the bank built a data environment that enabled access to key transactional data in less than 60 seconds, reduced query load on the core database and accelerated intraday operational and regulatory reporting. The implication is that a modern core is not only a transaction engine; it is increasingly the data backbone for decisions, controls, service workflows and AI-enabled use cases. [11]

Payments are another defining layer. The ECB’s instant-payments framework and the Federal Reserve’s expanding FedNow network are reinforcing the expectation that banks need infrastructure capable of immediate posting, confirmation and reporting. Core platforms that still rely on slow batch dependencies can support digital channels on the front end, but they struggle to support truly real-time customer and operations experiences on the back end. That is why payments modernization and core modernization are increasingly part of the same investment thesis. [12]

Microsoft’s banking industry stack adds an ecosystem dimension. It explicitly lists core banking as a banking use case and highlights partner offerings such as Finastra Fusion Phoenix Cloud, described as built on a modern core with an open API architecture entirely on Microsoft technology. This underscores an important market reality: core modernization is not only about selecting a ledger engine. It is about selecting an ecosystem of cloud, compliance tooling, data services, partner integrations and operating practices that can support the institution over time. [13]

Simple comparison of selected core banking platforms

Platform Deployment model Typical target segment Notable strengths Indicative migration time Temenos Core Banking On premises, cloud, or SaaS Broad retail, business, and corporate/commercial banking segments Composable core, broad functional coverage, regional reach, agnostic deployment About 12 months in EQ Bank’s public move to Temenos SaaS Thought Machine Vault Core SaaS, bank-hosted public/private cloud, hybrid Tier 1 transformations, greenfield digital banks, and challenger models Cloud-native design, smart-contract product engine, real-time ledger, API-first integration About 12 months in Intesa Sanpaolo’s isybank public deployment example Finastra Fusion Phoenix Cloud Microsoft-based cloud deployment Banks pursuing open-API modernization on Microsoft technology Modern core with open API architecture in Microsoft ecosystem Program-specific; not standardized in the cited Microsoft listing

The comparison above is based on vendor or platform-owner descriptions of deployment and architecture, plus publicly described implementation examples where timelines were disclosed. Temenos states that its core supports on-premises, cloud and SaaS deployment and serves multiple segments; Thought Machine states that Vault Core is cloud-native, supports multiple deployment models and exposes product logic and ledger data through APIs; Microsoft lists Finastra Fusion Phoenix Cloud under core banking and describes it as built on a modern core with an open API architecture entirely on Microsoft technology. The timeline figures should be read as indicative public examples rather than universal commitments. [14]

Business Value for Financial Institutions

The first business benefit is cost discipline through simplification. Modernisation can reduce the cost of maintaining aging infrastructure, duplicated product processors and brittle integrations. AWS explicitly links its banking proposition to core-systems modernization and operational optimization, while Raiffeisen Bank International says that migrating more than 40 percent of its applications to AWS helped it gain efficiency, reduce technical debt, save time to market and modernize systems. The banking business case is rarely just “cloud is cheaper”; it is that a simplified estate gives the bank a lower long-run cost base for change. [15]

The second benefit is agility. EQ Bank reported that, after moving to Temenos SaaS, updates and new features increased to as many as 50 per month compared with one every two months at launch. Trust Bank’s Thought Machine case says the bank achieves an average app release cycle of nine days and used Vault Core’s smart contracts to respond quickly to customer feedback. That type of release cadence changes how a bank competes: products can be tested, tuned and improved continuously rather than deferred to quarterly or semiannual release windows. [16]

The third benefit is customer experience. Trust Bank’s AWS case reports onboarding in less than three minutes, 87 percent lower customer-acquisition cost than traditional models and a 67 percent reduction in maximum P99 payment-processing latency after database and architecture improvements. On the Thought Machine side, Trust says most customers can sign up for a savings account in three minutes and a credit card in four minutes. These are not marginal improvements; they reflect how a redesigned core and data architecture can reshape the front-end experience that customers actually feel. [17]

The fourth benefit is better data and decision-making. Thought Machine highlights real-time data streaming and real-time analytics at product and regulator level, while EQ Bank’s Temenos program improved access to operational data within less than 60 seconds and created a scalable pipeline for regulatory reporting. This is strategically important because banks increasingly need the same data foundations to support service, risk, personalization, fraud controls, finance and reporting. A modern core can reduce the friction created when multiple teams depend on inconsistent or delayed data feeds from legacy systems. [11]

The fifth benefit is resilience and control. AWS and Microsoft both emphasize security, compliance and resilience at scale as part of their financial-services propositions. Thought Machine says its ledger is always available and accessible, while the ECB’s instant-payments framework makes round-the-clock service a competitive and operational expectation. The strongest business case for modernization is therefore cumulative: lower change friction, faster delivery, better data, stronger resilience and a platform that can respond to regulatory and market shifts without major rewrites. [18]

Challenges, Governance and Risk Controls

No core transformation is low risk simply because the target architecture is more modern. The hardest part is migration. Temenos, Thought Machine and cloud providers all emphasize flexibility, but the real work sits in product mapping, ledger conversion, historical data quality, event replay, reconciliation, cutover planning and rollback design. Thought Machine explicitly notes that its ledger offers a flexible approach to back-book migration and includes a migration API optimized for legacy-core data movement. That is useful, but it also underlines how central migration engineering is to program success. [19]

Data quality is usually the hidden constraint. Legacy estates often contain duplicate customer records, product variants no longer sold, inconsistent reference data and historical quirks that were absorbed by old processes and staff knowledge. Once a bank tries to move these records into a modern core, those inconsistencies become visible and costly. EQ Bank’s experience shows why modern data architecture matters: access to near-real-time data, reduced load on the core database and improved reporting pipelines were material parts of the value story, not side benefits. [20]

Vendor selection is another critical control point. The real question is not merely “which platform is strongest?” but “which platform best matches the bank’s target operating model, deployment constraints, product scope, migration strategy and internal engineering maturity?” Temenos is structured for broad segment coverage and multiple deployment models, while Thought Machine is built around cloud-native product configurability, real-time ledgering and API-based integration. Microsoft and AWS add another layer by positioning the modernization decision inside a wider cloud, compliance and partner ecosystem. The right choice therefore depends on whether the bank is prioritizing installed breadth, composability, greenfield speed, multi-country rollout, or engineering-led product design. [21]

Governance needs to be formal from the beginning. Microsoft’s banking page explicitly links cloud modernization to compliance-program support for risk, audit and compliance teams, and AWS positions modernization alongside security and compliance at scale. For banks, that means the transformation office should include architecture, operations, cybersecurity, finance, internal audit, legal/compliance, model-risk or fraud teams where relevant, and business owners from the affected product lines. Core modernization becomes much riskier when it is run as a technology program without shared business accountability. [22]

A practical governance model usually includes ring-fenced design authorities, architecture standards, environment-separation policies, service-level definitions, data lineage, migration sign-off criteria, parallel-run thresholds, incident playbooks, third-party risk assessments and board-level reporting. The reason is simple: the biggest threat to a core modernization program is not only missing a deadline. It is destabilizing customer servicing, reporting, payments or controls during the transition. A strong governance design preserves business continuity while still maintaining delivery speed. [23]

Market Examples and Platform Comparison

EQ Bank is one of the clearest public examples of brownfield-to-cloud modernization with measurable operating gains. The bank first launched using an on-premises Temenos core, then decided in 2019 to move to an updated Temenos Core Banking system on Temenos SaaS hosted on Microsoft Azure in its local region. Temenos says the bank completed the upgrade and migration in 12 months. EQ Bank then reported immediate post-cloud customer growth of 100 percent year on year, 400 percent growth in transactions and release frequency up to 50 times per month. For executives, the lesson is that a core move becomes more valuable when it is tied to product speed and data capabilities rather than infrastructure refresh alone. [20]

Trust Bank illustrates the greenfield model. Thought Machine describes Trust as a greenfield bank on AWS that needed a highly configurable core to deliver real-time customer experience. The vendor case says Trust built rapidly, launched with more than a basic current-account proposition and used the platform’s architecture and smart contracts to iterate quickly. AWS adds the hard metrics: a three-minute onboarding experience, 87 percent lower customer-acquisition cost than traditional models, a tenfold increase in maximum database I/O operations per second and a 67 percent reduction in maximum P99 payment latency. That combination shows why greenfield programs often become showcases for what a modern core can achieve when they are not constrained by extensive legacy coexistence. [24]

Intesa Sanpaolo’s isybank program demonstrates what a large incumbent can do with a focused greenfield path inside a broader enterprise strategy. Thought Machine says Intesa selected it in 2022, launched isybank publicly in June 2023, migrated 300,000 customers and achieved rapid deployment within 12 months. The case study also connects the program to Intesa’s 2022–2025 business plan, which aimed to modernize technology, improve customer experience and reduce costs strategically. For large banks, this is an important pattern: rather than attempting an immediate bank-wide replacement, they can build a digital platform for a defined customer segment, prove the target architecture, then scale migration over time. [25]

Raiffeisen Bank International provides a different angle: application-level modernization at scale around the bank’s technology estate. AWS says RBI migrated over 40 percent of its applications and used the program to improve time to market, gain efficiency, reduce technical debt and provide a more modern customer experience. This is a reminder that not every bank begins with a single “big-bang” core replacement. Some institutions start by modernizing the estate around the core, building the cloud operating model, improving data and integration patterns, and then progressively shifting core workloads and product processors. [26]

Taken together, these examples suggest three repeatable patterns. The first is the greenfield launch, where a bank or brand is built on a modern core from day one. The second is the brownfield SaaS migration, where an existing institution moves from earlier deployment models to a modern managed core. The third is the progressive estate modernization pattern, where applications, data and integration layers are modernized first to reduce risk and build execution capability before deeper core moves. None of these patterns is universally best; the right one depends on scale, risk appetite, regulatory constraints and strategic urgency. [27]

Implementation Roadmap, KPIs and Future Outlook

A sensible roadmap usually starts with business architecture rather than platform procurement. The bank first defines which products, customer journeys, countries, booking entities, payments flows and servicing functions the target core must support. It then decides whether the preferred path is greenfield, brownfield or a phased coexistence model. Only after that should the institution finalize platform and cloud choices, because vendor fit depends on scope and sequencing rather than brand reputation alone. Temenos and Thought Machine both stress flexibility, but the real determinant of success is whether the roadmap matches the bank’s target business model. [9]

A disciplined program often moves through six stages: target-state design, platform selection, domain-level migration planning, pilot or ring-fenced launch, controlled migration waves, and decommissioning of legacy components. The pilot phase should be measurable and narrow enough to learn from. Intesa’s isybank example shows the value of a defined digital platform with phased customer migration, while EQ Bank’s SaaS move shows the value of working with minimal customizations to reduce complexity. These examples support a broader lesson: simplicity in the first wave usually improves the odds of later scale. [28]

The KPI framework should reflect both technology and banking outcomes. Useful metrics include release frequency, time to launch a new product, onboarding completion time, payment-processing latency, change-failure rate, availability, number of critical incidents, reconciliation breaks, cost per account, cost per transaction, regulatory-reporting timeliness, fraud-loss response times and customer satisfaction on migrated journeys. Public examples show why outcome metrics matter: Trust measured onboarding speed and payment latency; EQ Bank measured release frequency and customer and transaction growth; RBI described time to market, efficiency and technical-debt reduction. [29]

Cost and ROI analysis should also be realistic. Modernisation programs have visible expenses that include implementation partners, data migration, integration layers, testing, cybersecurity controls, dual running, change management and training. However, the return profile usually comes from a mix of lower run costs, lower change costs, faster product commercialization, better conversion, lower service effort and stronger control effectiveness. Intesa’s case is instructive because it linked its wider strategy to both technology investment and large cost-saving goals. That does not mean every bank will see similar economics, but it does reinforce that the real return is enterprise-wide rather than limited to infrastructure savings. [25]

Looking ahead, the likely destination is not one giant monolithic replacement cycle every 20 years. It is a more modular core-services model in which the banking ledger, product engine, payments orchestration, data plane and channel capabilities are progressively separated, exposed through APIs and run on shared cloud and compliance foundations. AWS describes this as a future shaped by cloud-native architecture; Microsoft frames it as a modern banking stack on a compliant cloud platform; Thought Machine and Temenos present it as composable, configurable and real time. For senior banking leaders, that future suggests that core modernization should be governed as a continuing capability program, not a project with a fixed finish line. [30]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is core banking modernisation?

Core banking modernisation is the transformation of the systems that manage deposits, loans, accounts, ledgering, payments and product processing, usually by introducing cloud-capable infrastructure, APIs, composable services and real-time processing rather than relying on older monolithic or batch-oriented platforms. [9]

Why are banks modernising core systems now?

Banks are modernising because customer expectations, instant-payment requirements, data needs and release-speed demands have outgrown many legacy estates. The ECB’s instant-payments framework, along with cloud-provider modernization strategies for banking, has raised the baseline for speed and always-on service. [31]

Does modernisation always mean moving to the public cloud?

No. Temenos supports on-premises, cloud and SaaS deployment, while Thought Machine supports SaaS, bank-hosted public cloud, private cloud and hybrid models. The appropriate choice depends on regulatory, operational and business requirements. [9]

What role do APIs play in a modern core?

APIs expose core functions and data to channels, product teams, adjacent systems and partners. Thought Machine says all of Vault Core’s functionality and data are exposed through a standard set of APIs, while Microsoft highlights open API architecture in partner core-banking solutions such as Finastra Fusion Phoenix Cloud. [32]

How do microservices and composability help banks?

They reduce dependency on large, tightly coupled release cycles and allow banks to adopt or replace capabilities in smaller steps. Temenos explicitly describes a composable core that can accelerate modernization by adopting single capabilities, which is a practical way to lower transformation risk. [33]

Why are real-time payments relevant to core modernisation?

Because real-time payments require immediate posting, confirmation, reporting and operational response. The ECB says instant payments must make funds available within ten seconds and be available 24/7/365, which puts pressure on any bank still dependent on batch-heavy core processing. [5]

What are the main risks in a core-banking programme?

The biggest risks are migration errors, poor data quality, weak coexistence design, inadequate controls, vendor mismatch and business disruption during cutover. Thought Machine’s explicit migration tooling and Microsoft’s compliance-oriented cloud support reflect how central migration discipline and governance are to success. [34]

How long does a core modernisation programme take?

It varies widely by scope. Public examples show that some targeted programs can move quickly: EQ Bank completed its Temenos SaaS upgrade and migration in 12 months, and Intesa Sanpaolo’s isybank deployment on Vault Core was also described as a 12-month rapid deployment. Whole-of-bank brownfield programs can take much longer. [35]

What KPIs best measure success?

Good KPIs include release frequency, product-launch time, onboarding speed, payment latency, availability, incident rates, reconciliation quality, cost per account, cost per transaction and reporting timeliness. Public examples from Trust Bank, EQ Bank and RBI show that these measures are more meaningful than infrastructure metrics alone. [29]

Will modern cores replace every legacy component immediately?

Usually not. Many banks modernise in phases, running coexistence models for a period while migrating products, customer cohorts or surrounding applications. The examples of EQ Bank, RBI and Intesa Sanpaolo show that phased modernization is often the most credible way to balance speed with operational safety. [36]

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[5][12][31] https://www.ecb.europa.eu/paym/integration/retail/instant_payments/html/index.en.html

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/paym/integration/retail/instant_payments/html/index.en.html

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[7][18][23][30] https://aws.amazon.com/financial-services/

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[13][22] https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/industry/financial-services/banking

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/industry/financial-services/banking

[17][29] https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/trust-bank-case-study/?did=cr_card&trk=cr_card

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[24] https://www.thoughtmachine.net/case-studies/trust-bank

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[26] https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/rbi-video-case-study/

https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/rbi-video-case-study/