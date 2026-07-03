Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® 2026: China Banking Corporation Honoured for Innovation in Tax Filing & Payment

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Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that China Banking Corporation has been awarded

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that China Banking Corporation has been awarded Excellence in Innovation – Easy Tax Filing and Payment Solution Philippines 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards.

This recognition highlights China Banking Corporation's commitment to innovation within the Philippine banking sector through the development and implementation of an efficient, customer-focused tax filing and payment solution. The award recognises the bank's efforts to simplify financial processes, improve accessibility, and leverage technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

The Excellence in Innovation – Easy Tax Filing and Payment Solution Philippines 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards recognises institutions that develop innovative financial solutions capable of improving customer outcomes and operational effectiveness. China Banking Corporation's achievement reflects its continued focus on delivering practical digital solutions that address the evolving needs of individuals and businesses in tax filing and payment services.

China Banking Corporation's Easy Tax Filing and Payment Solution has enhanced the way customers complete tax filing and payment transactions by streamlining processes, reducing manual intervention, and integrating secure digital capabilities. The solution provides users with a more efficient and convenient banking experience while supporting the continued digitalisation of financial services in the Philippines.

The evaluation process for the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards follows a comprehensive assessment framework. Multiple criteria were applied to ensure a fair and rigorous evaluation, including but not limited to:

a. Innovation in developing practical and technology-driven tax filing and payment solutions

b. Process improvements through automation, efficiency, and improved accuracy

c. Customer experience, accessibility, and measurable service improvements

d. Market adoption and effectiveness of the solution

e. Scalability and long-term sustainability of the innovation

f. Quality, reliability, security, and operational performance

g. Successful implementation and integration within existing banking systems

h. Contribution to innovation within the banking and financial services sector

These criteria align with Global Banking & Finance Review®'s rigorous evaluation methodology, recognising organisations that demonstrate innovation while delivering measurable value to customers and the wider financial ecosystem.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, said:

"China Banking Corporation has demonstrated meaningful innovation through its Easy Tax Filing and Payment Solution. By developing a practical digital solution that improves efficiency, accessibility, and customer experience, the bank has shown a strong commitment to innovation within the Philippine banking sector. We congratulate the entire team at China Banking Corporation on this well-deserved recognition at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards."

Receiving the Excellence in Innovation – Easy Tax Filing and Payment Solution Philippines 2026 award reflects China Banking Corporation's continued focus on digital transformation and customer-centred innovation. Through the integration of technology with practical banking services, the bank continues to improve customer convenience while enhancing the efficiency of tax-related financial transactions.

The Easy Tax Filing and Payment Solution demonstrates how digital banking services can simplify tax filing and payment processes while providing customers with secure, reliable, and accessible transaction capabilities. By reducing complexity and improving convenience, the solution reflects the bank's ongoing commitment to delivering practical, technology-driven financial services.

China Banking Corporation continues to invest in digital innovation, operational excellence, and customer-focused financial solutions. Its commitment to continuous improvement supports the delivery of efficient banking services while contributing to the ongoing development of digital financial services in the Philippines.

About China Banking Corporation

China Banking Corporation is one of the Philippines' leading banking institutions, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services for individuals, businesses, and corporate clients. The bank is committed to innovation, customer service, and digital transformation, continually enhancing its products and services to meet evolving customer requirements. Through technology, responsible banking practices, and customer-focused solutions, China Banking Corporation continues to contribute to the development of the Philippine banking industry.

About Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards are widely recognised for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors through a rigorous evaluation process supported by independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).