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Banking resilience has moved beyond the traditional language of business continuity and technology recovery. In a digital economy, resilience is now directly tied to revenue continuity, customer trust, franchise value, and the ability to scale new digital services safely. The Basel Committee defines…

Banking resilience has moved beyond the traditional language of business continuity and technology recovery. In a digital economy, resilience is now directly tied to revenue continuity, customer trust, franchise value, and the ability to scale new digital services safely. The Basel Committee defines operational resilience as the ability of a bank to deliver critical operations through disruption, while the World Bank’s work on digital financial services makes the commercial context clear: digital finance lowers costs and increases speed, security, and transparency, but it also introduces cyber, operational, and infrastructure risks that must be managed through sound investment and policy design. [1]

The business case is increasingly practical. Banks that can maintain critical services during cyber incidents, technology failures, third-party outages, and severe but plausible disruptions are better positioned to defend customer relationships, reduce remediation costs, and preserve confidence in digital channels. The European Central Bank has stressed that a bank may be well capitalised and highly liquid yet still be unable to operate if operational preparedness is weak, while the Bank of England’s framework makes resilience a matter of identifying important business services, setting impact tolerances, and proving through mapping and testing that those services can be maintained. [2]

This report argues that resilience is no longer a defensive cost center. Properly designed, it is an enabling capability that supports growth, regulatory confidence, innovation, and operational efficiency. The most credible programs are led from the board, organized around business services rather than isolated systems, measured through concrete KPIs, and reinforced by governance over technology, third parties, cyber response, and recovery testing. That approach is increasingly reflected across Basel guidance, UK supervisory expectations, EU digital operational resilience rules, US supervisory guidance, and industry practice. [3]

The digital economy has changed the basic economics of banking service delivery. Customers expect uninterrupted access to deposits, payments, lending, treasury, and servicing through mobile apps, web channels, branch-assisted journeys, and partner ecosystems. The World Bank’s research on digital financial services shows why this matters commercially: digital finance can reduce cost, improve speed, strengthen transparency, and expand reach, but these gains depend on reliable infrastructure, digital identification, open interfaces, and regulatory frameworks that are robust enough to contain cyber and operational risks. In other words, digital scale only creates durable value when resilience keeps pace with innovation. [4]

That is why resilience now sits much closer to the core business model. The ECB has warned that in an environment of more frequent cyber incidents, technology failures, and growing dependence on third parties, a bank can remain financially strong on paper while becoming operationally unable to serve customers in practice. That simple point changes the investment case. Resilience spending is no longer about satisfying back-office control expectations alone; it is about protecting the bank’s ability to remain present, trusted, and usable when disruption strikes. [5]

The Federal Reserve frames the same issue in supervisory language, noting that banks face technology failures, cyber incidents, pandemics, natural disasters, and increasing reliance on third parties. Its definition of operational resilience focuses on a bank’s ability to deliver critical operations and core business lines through disruption from any hazard. This is important because it moves the discussion away from narrow recovery plans and toward the continuity of actual business outcomes. [6]

The Basel Committee’s principles take that logic further. Its framework makes clear that improving operational resilience adds safeguards to the financial system because banks perform critical roles in the wider financial infrastructure. Stronger resilience therefore supports not only individual institutions but also the broader continuity of payments, funding, settlement, and customer activity across the economy. [7]

What regulators mean by resilience

The modern resilience conversation is anchored in a relatively consistent supervisory definition. The Basel Committee defines operational resilience as the ability of a bank to deliver critical operations through disruption. That definition is paired with the idea that banks should assume disruptions will occur and should set a tolerance for disruption based on severe but plausible scenarios. Basel also organizes the topic across seven practical categories: governance, operational risk management, business continuity planning and testing, mapping interconnections and interdependencies, third-party dependency management, incident management, and resilient ICT including cyber security. [7]

In the United Kingdom, the Bank of England translates those principles into an outcomes-based approach. Firms are asked to identify important business services, set impact tolerances, map the resources and dependencies that support those services, and test whether they can remain within tolerance during severe but plausible scenarios. The Bank also expects firms to document their journey through operational resilience self-assessments, creating a direct link between resilience analysis and investment decisions by boards and senior management. [8]

In the European Union, the European Banking Authority describes operational resilience as the ability of an institution to deliver critical operations through disruption and states that DORA sets targeted rules on ICT risk management, incident reporting, digital operational resilience testing, and ICT third-party risk monitoring. This matters because the EU approach makes operational resilience a cross-functional discipline, not merely a technology policy. It connects governance, testing, outsourcing, business continuity, and incident reporting in one supervisory frame. [9]

The United States has taken a similar direction through supervisory guidance. The Federal Reserve points firms to operational resilience guidance alongside related policies on third-party relationships, incident notification, and sound practices to strengthen resilience. The cross-jurisdiction message is strikingly consistent: resilient banking is not defined by whether incidents happen, but by whether critical services can continue, adapt, recover, and learn through disruption. [6]

Why resilience has become a commercial priority

The first business benefit of resilience is continuity of revenue and customer activity. When core journeys fail, banks do not only suffer temporary inconvenience. They risk missed payments, abandoned onboarding, delayed trade processing, increased call-center volume, lost digital confidence, and weaker customer retention. The ECB has explicitly linked operational resilience to competitiveness, arguing that banks that cannot provide reliable service will struggle to maintain trust in an increasingly digitalised financial system. McKinsey reaches a similar conclusion from an operating-model perspective, noting that digital resilience and trust are essential to customers and that third-party failures can damage reputation when personal data or service continuity is compromised. [10]

The second benefit is cost discipline. Historically, banks often spent heavily after major incidents, audit findings, or regulatory interventions. McKinsey notes that many institutions moved through a defensive phase focused on remediation and stronger controls before turning to a more forward-looking operational resilience agenda. That shift matters economically because mature resilience programs can reduce repeat incidents, lower manual workarounds, shorten recovery periods, and improve investment prioritisation. Spending becomes more targeted because it is linked to business impact rather than dispersed across generic control frameworks. [11]

The third benefit is strategic flexibility. A bank that wants to expand instant payments, digital lending, embedded finance, AI-enabled servicing, or cloud-based modernization needs confidence that new services can withstand disruption without undermining customer trust. The World Bank emphasizes that digital finance depends on enabling infrastructure and supporting legal and regulatory frameworks, while the EBA’s DORA architecture formally ties resilience to ICT risk, testing, and third-party oversight. In practice, that means resilience is becoming a precondition for digital growth rather than a compliance layer added afterward. [12]

An illustrative case helps make the point. Imagine a retail bank that treats “customer access to deposits and payments” as its most important business service. Once the service is mapped end to end, the bank discovers a concentrated dependency on a single telecom route and a narrow authentication bottleneck. It then redesigns failover, strengthens manual fallback, increases scenario testing, and reports service-specific metrics to the board. The direct financial outcome is not just faster recovery. It is lower attrition risk, fewer complaints, stronger payments reliability, and clearer investment sequencing across technology and operations. That is precisely the kind of impact-oriented approach embedded in Basel and Bank of England guidance. [13]

A second illustrative case sits in commercial banking. A mid-sized bank migrates trade and cash-management workflows into a more digital operating model but finds that resilience assumptions about cloud providers, data restoration, and vendor coordination remain underdeveloped. By strengthening third-party due diligence, exit planning, testing discipline, and incident playbooks, the bank improves not only resilience but also onboarding confidence for corporate clients who depend on continuous treasury access. The underlying lesson is that resilience increasingly supports revenue growth by making digital service promises more credible. [14]

Where vulnerability is expanding in digital banking

Digital banking is creating new forms of operational dependence. The IMF’s work on operational resilience in digital payments highlights how interdependencies are rising as financial firms rely more heavily on third-party service providers, electricity, telecommunications, hardware, software, and interconnected market infrastructures. The same paper notes that mapping those interdependencies can reveal concentration risks and single points of failure. This is especially important in a world where outages may begin outside the bank but still disrupt the bank’s most important services. [15]

Cloud concentration is a particularly important example. The IMF notes that use of cloud services can increase concentration risk where a narrow set of major providers is used across the market. The Bank of England makes the systemic angle explicit, observing that some third parties can become so critical that no single firm can adequately monitor or manage the risks they pose on its own. That is why resilience now extends beyond vendor management questionnaires and into active oversight, sector testing, and explicit treatment of critical third parties. [16]

The cyber dimension remains central. The IMF describes cyber risk as increasingly linked to financial stability as institutions depend more on digital services such as cloud and APIs. The ECB’s recent remarks add that AI is raising the complexity of the threat environment, while the Bank of England’s supervisory toolkit includes threat-led testing and sector exercises to help firms understand real vulnerabilities under live or simulated attack conditions. Resilience therefore depends not simply on prevention, but on detection, response, communication, recovery, and the ability to continue service when defenses are breached. [17]

Complexity inside firms also matters. McKinsey notes that banks in its survey engage with an average of about 260 third parties, with wide variation across institutions, and that leading banks are responding by broadening monitoring, increasing due diligence, and creating more risk-sensitive treatment of critical providers. That scale of dependence helps explain why resilience has become a board-level topic. Few banks can claim to understand their real exposure if their service maps, scenario tests, and provider inventories remain fragmented. [18]

Governance and regulatory considerations

Resilience programs fail when they are parked too low in the organization. Basel is clear that the board of directors should ensure the bank’s policies address situations where capabilities are insufficient to meet tolerance for disruption, and that senior management should allocate the financial, technical, and other resources necessary to support the operational resilience approach. Basel also ties resilience to the three lines of defense, reinforcing that business units, independent risk management, and independent assurance all have roles to play. [7]

The governance implication is straightforward. Resilience is not merely a technology responsibility or a compliance function. It needs clear ownership of important business services, board-approved tolerances, integrated reporting, and decision-making structures that connect business operations with technology, cyber, third-party management, and crisis response. McKinsey observes that leading institutions increasingly create dedicated board- and executive-level nonfinancial-risk committees, align policies under a broader risk umbrella, and use business impact as the lens for decision-making. [11]

From a regulatory standpoint, four patterns are worth noting. Basel provides the principles backbone. The UK model emphasizes important business services, impact tolerances, mapping, testing, self-assessment, incident reporting, and third-party oversight. The EU model, through DORA, integrates ICT risk management, incident reporting, resilience testing, and third-party risk monitoring. The US model reinforces operational resilience through guidance on critical operations, third parties, and incident notification. For internationally active banks, resilience programs increasingly need to be coherent enough to satisfy all four patterns without becoming duplicative or over-engineered. [19]

Implementation best practices for banks

The strongest resilience programs usually begin with a deceptively simple question: which business services truly matter most to customers, counterparties, and the wider market? Starting with services rather than systems helps prevent resilience from dissolving into an inventory exercise. It also allows the institution to set meaningful tolerances, identify hidden dependencies, and prioritize investment where disruption would cause real harm. This is consistent with the Bank of England’s focus on important business services and with Basel’s emphasis on critical operations. [20]

Banks then need to map interconnections and interdependencies in enough detail to be operationally useful. That means understanding not just applications, but also people, facilities, third parties, support tools, data flows, recovery routines, and workarounds. Basel treats mapping as a distinct principle category, and the IMF argues that this exercise can reveal concentration risks and single points of failure that would otherwise remain hidden until an incident occurs. [21]

Testing is the next differentiator. Scenario testing should be severe yet plausible, cross-functional, and explicitly tied to whether the bank stays within its defined tolerances. It should include cyber events, third-party outages, data corruption, telecom failures, and degraded operations rather than only headline disaster-recovery drills. McKinsey reports that more than 90 percent of surveyed banks have fully or partially identified critical business services and around 82 percent conduct full or partial scenario testing for those services, but depth and realism of testing remain key differences between compliance-led and capability-led programs. [18]

Third-party resilience deserves its own discipline. Due diligence at onboarding is not enough. Banks increasingly need ongoing risk segmentation, concentration analysis, contractual resilience expectations, reporting rights, testing participation, and exit or substitution planning for the most critical services. The Bank of England’s approach to critical third parties and the EBA’s DORA framework both reflect that shift from vendor documentation to operational dependency management. [22]

Finally, mature programs connect resilience to investment planning. The Bank of England explicitly states that self-assessments should help boards and senior management make informed investment decisions to address resilience gaps. That is the commercial heart of the matter. When resilience data influences architecture choices, modernization sequencing, outsourcing decisions, and operating-model changes, the bank begins to capture value rather than simply document risk. [23]

Measurable KPIs for operational resilience

Resilience becomes credible when it is measurable. The most useful KPI set is not excessively long, but it should connect directly to customer outcomes, recovery capability, governance discipline, and third-party exposure. Basel’s categories, the Bank of England’s impact-tolerance approach, DORA’s testing and incident requirements, and industry practice all point to a manageable core set of indicators. [24]

Banks should usually track metrics such as the share of important business services with approved impact tolerances, the percentage of critical service maps that are complete and current, scenario-test pass rates within tolerance, mean time to detect and recover from major incidents, service availability and transaction success on critical customer journeys, restoration success for critical data and platforms, the proportion of critical third parties subject to enhanced oversight, and the aging of open remediation items related to high-severity vulnerabilities or control gaps. These metrics help turn resilience into a management discipline rather than a periodic review process. [25]

A useful secondary layer includes concentration indicators, such as the number of critical services dependent on a single cloud, telecom, or software provider; staffing resilience indicators for key recovery roles; and testing coverage for manual workarounds and alternate processing routes. The IMF’s emphasis on interdependencies, single points of failure, and third-party exposure suggests that these measures are becoming more important as digital ecosystems expand. [26]

Outlook for banking resilience

The next phase of resilience will likely be defined by integration rather than expansion. Banks do not need a larger collection of disconnected frameworks. They need clearer service ownership, better mapping, more realistic scenario testing, stronger third-party governance, and reporting that connects resilience to strategic choices. That is why the leading institutions described by McKinsey are moving toward impact-driven approaches and real-time monitoring rather than relying on generic policy documentation alone. [27]

For boards and executive teams, the message is increasingly clear. Resilience is part of the bank’s economic architecture. It protects the continuity of customer trust, supports digital scale, reduces disorderly losses from major disruptions, and makes innovation more sustainable. In a banking market shaped by digital expectations, resilience is not a backstop to performance. It is one of the conditions that makes performance durable. [28]

FAQs

What is banking resilience?

Banking resilience is the ability of a bank to continue delivering critical operations and important business services through disruption, then recover, adapt, and learn from what occurred. Basel and the Federal Reserve both frame resilience around continuity of critical operations rather than simple incident prevention. [29]

Why does banking resilience matter more in a digital economy?

Digital banking expands speed, scale, convenience, and connectivity, but it also increases dependence on technology, APIs, cloud services, telecoms, and third parties. The World Bank and IMF both show that digital finance improves efficiency while introducing cyber and operational risks that can quickly affect customers and the wider system. [30]

Is operational resilience the same as cyber resilience?

No. Cyber resilience is part of operational resilience, but operational resilience is broader. Basel includes governance, operational risk, business continuity, mapping, third-party dependency management, incident management, and resilient ICT, including cybersecurity. [7]

What are important business services in banking?

Important business services are services whose disruption would materially affect customers, the public interest, or the wider financial system. The Bank of England uses this concept as the starting point for resilience programs and expects firms to identify, map, and test them. [23]

What is an impact tolerance?

An impact tolerance is the level of disruption a bank is willing to accept for a critical operation or important business service under severe but plausible scenarios. Basel refers to tolerance for disruption, while the Bank of England requires firms to set impact tolerances and prove they can remain within them. [13]

How does DORA affect banks?

DORA creates targeted EU rules covering ICT risk management, incident reporting, resilience testing, and ICT third-party risk monitoring. It effectively makes digital operational resilience a more structured supervisory discipline across the financial sector. [9]

Why are third-party risks so important for banks now?

Banks increasingly rely on cloud providers, software vendors, telecom operators, data services, and other external partners. The IMF highlights concentration risk and single points of failure, while the Bank of England notes that some third parties can become critical enough to require systemic oversight. [16]

How should boards oversee resilience?

Boards should approve the resilience approach, understand critical services, review tolerances, monitor major findings, and ensure resources are allocated to close material gaps. Basel is explicit that the board and senior management both have defined responsibilities in this area. [7]

What are the most important resilience KPIs for banks?

The most practical KPIs include approved impact-tolerance coverage, service availability for critical journeys, scenario-test success within tolerance, recovery times, incident-detection speed, completeness of service mapping, critical third-party oversight coverage, and remediation aging. These metrics align with Basel, Bank of England, EBA, and leading-practice approaches. [24]

How often should banks run scenario testing?

There is no single universal cadence, but testing should be regular enough to remain decision-useful and should be refreshed after major technology, outsourcing, product, or threat changes. Supervisory frameworks consistently emphasize severe but plausible scenario testing as a core resilience discipline. [25]

Can resilience improve profitability?

Indirectly, yes. Better resilience can reduce disruption costs, support customer retention, improve prioritisation of technology spending, and make digital growth more sustainable. McKinsey argues that resilience should be viewed as a value-generating discipline, not only a route to compliance. [11]

How is resilience different from traditional business continuity planning?

Business continuity planning remains important, but modern resilience goes further. It focuses on critical business outcomes, interdependencies, third-party risks, real-time incident management, and the ability to operate within defined tolerances instead of merely restoring systems after failure. [13]

What role does AI play in banking resilience?

AI can help with monitoring, analysis, fraud detection, and faster response, but it also introduces new operational and cyber risks if governance is weak. The ECB has highlighted that the age of AI increases the importance of operational preparedness and trusted service continuity. [5]

What is the first practical step for a bank building a resilience program?

The best first step is to identify the bank’s most important business services and define who owns them. Once services are clear, the institution can set impact tolerances, map dependencies, and prioritize investment where operational failure would matter most. [20]

Conclusion

The case for banking resilience is no longer theoretical. In a digital economy, resilience has become part of how banks protect earnings quality, preserve customer confidence, and scale digital transformation without weakening their operating foundations. Official guidance from Basel, the Bank of England, the EBA, the Federal Reserve, the IMF, the World Bank, and the ECB all point in the same direction: resilience should be treated as a business capability built around critical services, clear tolerances, robust governance, realistic testing, and disciplined management of third-party dependencies. [31]

For banking leaders, the most important shift is cultural as much as technical. Resilience is strongest when it is embedded in everyday operating decisions, not left inside discrete control functions. Banks that make that shift are likely to be better prepared for disruption and better positioned to compete in a market where continuity, trust, and digital reliability increasingly define the customer relationship. [32]

[1][3][7][13][19][21][24][29][31] Principles for operational resilience

https://www.bis.org/bcbs/publ/d516.pdf

[2][5][10][28] Strengthening operational resilience for the age of AI

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2026/html/ecb.sp260603~5b8e67f237.en.html

[4][12][30] thedocs.worldbank.org

https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/305a39cbb6f35567db78bda6709c5cd8-0430012025/original/World-Bank-DFS-Whitepaper-DigitalFinancialServices.pdf

[6][35] The Fed - Supervisory Policy and Guidance Topics - Operational Resilience

https://www.federalreserve.gov/supervisionreg/topics/operational-resilience.htm

[8][20][22][23][25][33] Operational resilience of the financial sector | Bank of England

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/financial-stability/operational-resilience-of-the-financial-sector

[9][14] Operational resilience | European Banking Authority

https://www.eba.europa.eu/regulation-and-policy/operational-resilience

[11][18][27][32][36] Operational resilience in banks | McKinsey

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/risk-and-resilience/our-insights/operational-resilience-has-become-critical-how-are-banks-responding

[15][16][17][26][34] Operational Resilience in Digital Payments: Experiences and Issues, WP/21/288, December 2021

https://www.imf.org/en/-/media/files/publications/wp/2021/english/wpiea2021288-print-pdf.pdf