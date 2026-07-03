Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: Evocabank Named Best Digital Bank Armenia 2026

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Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Evocabank has been honoured with the prestigious title of

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that Evocabank has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Digital Bank Armenia 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards. This recognition underscores Evocabank's continued commitment to digital innovation, customer-centric banking solutions, and advancing digital transformation within Armenia's banking sector.

The Best Digital Bank Armenia 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® recognises institutions that demonstrate excellence in digital banking by delivering secure, seamless, and innovative financial services. Evocabank distinguished itself through its strategic focus on digital transformation, investment in technology, and continued enhancement of the customer banking experience through innovative digital solutions.

The evaluation process for the Best Digital Bank Armenia 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® was conducted using a comprehensive assessment framework. Multiple criteria were applied, including but not limited to:

a. Digital innovation and technological advancement through modern banking platforms and automation

b. Customer experience and engagement, including intuitive digital services and customer satisfaction

c. Operational efficiency achieved through digitalisation and process optimisation

d. Security, cybersecurity resilience, and regulatory compliance

e. Development of innovative digital banking products and services

f. Market adoption and measurable growth in digital customer engagement

g. Scalability of digital solutions and readiness for future technological developments

These criteria align with Global Banking & Finance Review®'s rigorous evaluation methodology, ensuring that recipients demonstrate measurable performance, innovation, and excellence within their respective markets.

Receiving the Best Digital Bank Armenia 2026 award reflects Evocabank's forward-looking approach to digital banking and its continued investment in technology-driven financial services. The bank has consistently enhanced its digital ecosystem, providing customers with convenient access to banking services through advanced mobile and online platforms. Its continued focus on innovation, agility, and customer experience has strengthened its digital banking capabilities and supported the evolving needs of its customers.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, said:

"Global Banking & Finance Review® extends its sincere congratulations to Evocabank for being named Best Digital Bank Armenia 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review® Awards. Evocabank has demonstrated a strong commitment to digital innovation by combining technology with a customer-focused approach to banking. We congratulate the entire team at Evocabank on this well-deserved recognition."

The Best Digital Bank Armenia 2026 award also reflects Evocabank's continued investment in digital transformation as a core element of its long-term strategy. Through ongoing investment in technology and the development of customer-focused digital services, the bank continues to enhance service accessibility, operational efficiency, and the overall customer experience.

Global Banking & Finance Review® recognises institutions that drive innovation and continuous improvement across the financial services industry. The awards programme celebrates organisations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and measurable performance across banking, finance, insurance, fintech, and related sectors.

About Evocabank

Evocabank is a financial institution in Armenia offering a comprehensive range of retail and corporate banking products and services with a strong emphasis on digital banking and innovative financial solutions. Through continuous investment in technology and customer-focused strategies, the bank continues to enhance its digital banking capabilities while delivering convenient, secure, and efficient financial services to its customers.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).