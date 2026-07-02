Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: Bank of Georgia Named Excellence in Innovation – BOG SuperApp Eastern Europe 2026

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a. Significant breakthroughs in innovation and digital banking development b. Industry impact and contribution to advancing financial services c. Sustainability, scalability, and long-term platform resilience d. Effectiveness of implementation and execution e. Customer adoption, engagement, and meas…

Global Banking & Finance Review® announces that Bank of Georgia has been honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Innovation – BOG SuperApp Eastern Europe 2026 award at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®, recognising the bank's pioneering approach to digital banking transformation and its continued leadership in delivering innovative customer-centric financial solutions through its flagship BOG SuperApp.

The Excellence in Innovation – BOG SuperApp Eastern Europe 2026 award recognises organisations that demonstrate exceptional innovation, technological excellence, and measurable impact in transforming financial services. Bank of Georgia's recognition reflects its commitment to redefining the digital banking experience through an integrated ecosystem that combines financial and lifestyle services within a single, intuitive platform while delivering greater convenience, accessibility, and customer engagement.

The 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® programme evaluates nominees through a rigorous and comprehensive assessment process designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and consistency. The evaluation considers a broad range of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including but not limited to:

a. Significant breakthroughs in innovation and digital banking development

b. Industry impact and contribution to advancing financial services

c. Sustainability, scalability, and long-term platform resilience

d. Effectiveness of implementation and execution

e. Customer adoption, engagement, and measurable market impact

f. Integration of advanced digital technologies and platform capabilities

g. Recognition for innovation leadership within the financial services industry

Additional performance indicators, independent research, and market benchmarking were also considered to ensure a holistic assessment aligned with Global Banking & Finance Review®'s international evaluation standards.

Bank of Georgia has distinguished itself through the continued evolution of its BOG SuperApp, creating an integrated digital platform that simplifies everyday banking while providing customers with access to a wide range of financial and value-added services through a unified digital experience. The platform reflects the bank's commitment to innovation by delivering convenience, efficiency, and seamless accessibility within a secure and customer-focused environment.

The recognition also highlights the bank's ability to successfully translate innovation into practical customer benefits. Through continuous platform enhancement, digital service expansion, and a strong focus on user experience, Bank of Georgia has strengthened customer engagement while supporting the increasing adoption of digital banking across its customer base.

Innovation remains central to the bank's long-term strategy. By investing in technology, continuously improving digital capabilities, and responding to evolving customer expectations, Bank of Georgia continues to strengthen its position as one of the region's leading digital banking innovators while contributing to the advancement of financial technology within Eastern Europe.

Commenting on the achievement, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, said:

"Bank of Georgia has demonstrated outstanding innovation through the continued development of its BOG SuperApp, delivering an integrated digital ecosystem that enhances customer experience while setting new standards for modern banking. Its commitment to innovation, technological excellence, and customer-centric digital transformation has distinguished the bank within the Eastern European financial sector. We congratulate the entire team at Bank of Georgia on receiving the Excellence in Innovation – BOG SuperApp Eastern Europe 2026 award."

As financial services continue to evolve, digital platforms are becoming increasingly important in shaping customer expectations and improving access to banking services. Bank of Georgia's continued investment in innovation, digital transformation, and platform development demonstrates its commitment to delivering future-ready financial solutions that meet the changing needs of individuals and businesses alike.

The 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® continue to recognise organisations that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, leadership, and customer focus across the global financial services industry. Bank of Georgia's recognition as Excellence in Innovation – BOG SuperApp Eastern Europe 2026 reinforces its position as a digital banking innovator and reflects its ongoing commitment to shaping the future of financial services through technology and customer-focused innovation.

About Bank of Georgia

Bank of Georgia is one of the leading financial institutions in Georgia, providing a comprehensive range of retail, corporate, and investment banking services. Through continuous investment in digital transformation and customer-centric innovation, the bank has developed the BOG SuperApp as an integrated digital ecosystem that delivers convenient, secure, and accessible financial services alongside value-added lifestyle solutions. The bank continues to play an important role in advancing digital banking and supporting the development of Georgia's financial sector.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).