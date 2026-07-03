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Digital relationship banking is no longer a niche channel strategy. It is becoming the operating model banks need in order to protect customer ownership, grow fee income, and preserve relevance as fintechs, neobanks, embedded finance platforms, and AI-powered interfaces reduce the friction of switch…

Digital relationship banking is no longer a niche channel strategy. It is becoming the operating model banks need in order to protect customer ownership, grow fee income, and preserve relevance as fintechs, neobanks, embedded finance platforms, and AI-powered interfaces reduce the friction of switching. McKinsey’s latest global banking review argues that the industry has reached a “tipping point” in customer primacy, with fintechs and neobanks scaling faster, customers trusting new providers more readily, and AI lowering the historical “stickiness” of bank deposits and day-to-day banking relationships. The same report also shows that the economics of banking are shifting: transaction banking and distribution now account for a larger share of revenues and profits, which makes the quality of the customer relationship more strategically important than a legacy branch footprint alone. [1]

For Global Banking & Finance Review readers, the practical conclusion is straightforward: the most resilient banks will not be the ones with the most channels, but the ones that orchestrate channels into a coherent relationship model. That means combining digital onboarding, personalization, advisory, servicing, payments, lending, and human support into one continuous customer experience that can deepen trust and increase product penetration over time. NatWest’s 2025 annual report explicitly frames its strategy around “building stronger and deeper relationships” while expanding digital self-serve mortgages and modernizing its technology stack. BBVA’s digital banking model similarly combines incumbent trust and product breadth with neobank-style experience, pricing, and 24/7 service. DBS, meanwhile, describes its ambition as being an “AI-enabled bank with a heart,” underscoring that digital scale and human-centered service are not opposites. [2]

The strategic opportunity is therefore bigger than branch substitution. Digital relationship banking can improve acquisition economics, increase share of wallet, raise service productivity, strengthen retention, and create higher-quality data loops for advisory and cross-sell. But it only works when banks move beyond point solutions and redesign the relationship around lifecycle value, trust, and measurable customer outcomes. [3]

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The traditional branch model was built on proximity, paperwork, and periodic human contact. Digital relationship banking replaces that with persistent engagement across mobile, web, contact centers, embedded journeys, and specialist advisory touchpoints. The key difference is that the relationship no longer depends on where the customer goes; it depends on how consistently the bank can anticipate needs, resolve friction, and remain useful wherever the customer already is. That shift matters because, according to McKinsey, customer ownership is under pressure from mature fintechs, scaled neobanks, and AI-driven alternatives that are eroding the old barriers to switching. [1]

This is also an economic story, not just a customer experience story. McKinsey estimates that as the global financial system becomes more disintermediated, transaction banking and distribution now account for 47 percent of industry revenues and 57 percent of profits. In other words, banks are increasingly rewarded for how effectively they manage flows, interfaces, relationships, and distribution rather than simply how much balance-sheet capacity they control. That makes digital relationship quality a board-level issue. [1]

Regional patterns reinforce the point. McKinsey notes that digitization is especially strong in everyday banking in East Asia and the Gulf, while South Asia, Africa, and parts of Southeast Europe have opportunities to leapfrog by building digital and AI infrastructure from scratch. The implication is that digital relationship banking is not a single-market trend; it is a global competitive reset with different local expressions. [1]

The most important strategic insight is that digital does not eliminate relationship banking. It redefines it. The winning model is not “digital-only” in the narrow sense. It is relationship-led, digitally delivered, and humanly reinforced where trust, complexity, or emotional reassurance require it. BBVA’s own language is revealing here: its Digital Banks unit is designed to combine incumbent trust and breadth of product with neobank-level experience and pricing, while still offering human advisors around the clock in local language. [4]

What winning digital relationship banking looks like

At a practical level, digital relationship banking has five core traits. First, it turns customer data into continuity. The bank remembers context across channels, so the customer does not have to restart each interaction. Second, it connects servicing and sales. Advice, payments, alerts, lending, and issue resolution should reinforce one another rather than sit in separate silos. Third, it preserves human escalation. Complex borrowing, wealth planning, complaints, and vulnerable-customer needs still require trusted human support. Fourth, it reduces friction through self-serve design. Finally, it uses AI to increase relevance and speed without making the experience feel mechanical or opaque. These design principles are visible across the bank examples in this report. [5]

NatWest offers a useful example of the relationship-first framing. Its 2025 annual report says that building enduring, trusted relationships with customers is the cornerstone of strategy, and pairs that ambition with specific digital capabilities such as leadership in digital self-serve mortgages, faster software deployment, broader cloud adoption, and AI coding assistant access for more than 12,000 coders. That combination is important: customer relationship ambition is backed by operating model changes, not just marketing language. [6]

BBVA provides a different but complementary model. In Italy and Germany, it has launched 100 percent digital banks with a universal banking proposition rather than a narrow single-product offer. BBVA says the aim is to outperform on five dimensions: trust, customer experience, price, features, and product. It also stresses that even without physical branches, it has not given up the human touch, offering 24/7 advisor support and, in Germany, access to more than 70,000 physical contact points for cash deposits and withdrawals. That is a strong illustration of how digital relationship banking is not the same as abandoning physical access altogether. [7]

DBS shows how this model extends into higher-value segments. DBS describes itself as an “AI-enabled bank with a heart,” operates in 19 markets, and continues to emphasize wealth management collaboration and connected advisory. In a July 2026 partnership announcement with Samsung Securities, DBS positioned its global wealth platform as part of a cross-border relationship proposition for clients who increasingly want to manage wealth seamlessly across markets. That is digital relationship banking in the affluent and wealth segments: not merely app functionality, but digitally enabled advisory reach. [8]

Global bank case studies

BBVA

BBVA is one of the clearest examples of a large incumbent using digital relationship banking to compete like a neobank without surrendering the trust advantages of scale. Its Digital Banks leadership says the model is designed to combine the solidity and breadth of a global bank with the agility, pricing, and experience of a neobank. In Italy and Germany, that translates into 100 percent digital banks offering accounts, deposits, loans, mortgages, insurance, and investments rather than just a current account and debit card. BBVA also highlights 24/7 advisor support and a customer proposition built to be a primary-bank relationship, not a secondary wallet. [9]

The operating evidence is noteworthy. BBVA says its Italy operation surpassed 750,000 customers in less than four years, managed more than €6 billion in deposits, and was two years ahead of schedule versus its original growth targets. In Germany, it argues that a wider product range, competitive pricing, strong digital experience, and access to 70,000 physical cash points can remove one of the usual barriers to purely digital banking. For GBAF readers, the lesson is that branch-light growth works best when a bank offers a full relationship proposition rather than a single-use product. [7]

NatWest

NatWest’s case is valuable because it shows how a large domestic bank can modernize relationships inside an incumbent franchise. Its 2025 annual report centers strategy on “succeeding with customers,” building stronger and deeper relationships, and sharpening priorities around disciplined growth and simplification. It also links the relationship agenda to specific delivery capabilities, including digital self-serve mortgages, successful integration of around one million Sainsbury’s Bank customer accounts, faster deployment cycles, broader cloud migration, and AI tooling for developers. [10]

That matters because digital relationship banking is not just a front-end redesign. It requires integration, servicing resilience, and technology simplification behind the scenes. NatWest’s framing suggests that the real productivity gains come when relationship objectives and technology execution are aligned. For banks with large legacy estates, that is one of the most realistic transformation templates: deepen relationships while making the machine simpler and more scalable. [11]

DBS

DBS remains one of the strongest reference cases for combining digital leadership with relationship depth. Its corporate positioning around being an “AI-enabled bank with a heart,” its presence in 19 markets, and its repeated recognition as a world-leading bank and digital bank all support the view that digital excellence can enhance rather than dilute relationship banking. [8]

The July 2026 Samsung Securities partnership adds a useful industry signal. DBS framed the alliance around broadening client access, supporting global wealth needs, enabling advisory connectivity, and sharing innovation capabilities in AI and wealth management. In other words, relationship banking at scale increasingly means connecting ecosystems, advice, and digital platforms across markets. That is especially important for private banking, affluent customers, SMEs with cross-border needs, and internationally mobile client segments. [12]

Implementation priorities and measurable KPIs

Banks planning a digital relationship agenda should start by defining the target relationship model before they choose technology. The question is not simply which tools to deploy, but what customer behaviors the bank wants to create: more frequent engagement, higher product holding, better retention, faster servicing, or stronger trust in advisory. Once those behaviors are clear, the bank can redesign journeys, operating roles, data architecture, and incentive systems around them. The banks highlighted above all show the same principle: relationship outcomes improve when digital channels, product breadth, service responsiveness, and human escalation are designed as one system. [13]

Actionable checklist for banks planning digital relationship initiatives

Define which relationships matter most: mass retail, affluent, SME, commercial, or wealth.

Build a single customer context layer across onboarding, servicing, lending, and advice.

Redesign at least three high-frequency journeys end to end before scaling platform-wide.

Preserve human support for complex, vulnerable, or high-value interactions.

Align frontline, digital, and product teams around shared relationship KPIs.

Modernize core workflow speed, including cloud adoption, deployment cadence, and decisioning.

Use AI first to improve relevance, triage, and advisor productivity before pushing full automation.

Treat physical access as selective infrastructure, not as the primary relationship engine. [14]

The most useful KPIs are the ones that connect customer health to economic value. For most banks, that should include digital active customer rate, primary-bank share, product holding per active customer, digitally originated sales, self-serve completion rate, assisted-to-self-serve migration, first-contact resolution, complaint recurrence, NPS or relationship satisfaction by segment, advisor productivity, cost-to-serve by channel, and churn among digitally engaged customers versus non-engaged customers. These metrics matter because the strategic prize is not channel migration for its own sake; it is deeper, more profitable, more durable customer relationships. [3]

A useful executive dashboard should also include measurable technology enablers. NatWest’s reporting is a good example: deployment frequency, cloud penetration, and access to AI assistants are tracked alongside relationship ambitions. Banks should do the same with API reliability, personalization response rates, turnaround time for credit decisions, data quality scores, and customer-authentication success rates. The board needs visibility into whether the relationship promise is operationally feasible, not just commercially attractive. [15]

Future outlook and FAQ

The next phase of banking competition will likely be shaped by who owns the interface, who controls the data loop, and who earns the customer’s trust often enough to remain the default financial hub. McKinsey’s warning is that AI agents can make it easier for customers to sweep deposits, compare rates, exploit offers, and optimize financial choices automatically. That means banks cannot rely on inertia forever. The answer is not to fight digitization; it is to build such a useful, trusted, and integrated relationship that the bank remains the preferred orchestrator of the customer’s financial life. [1]

The likely winners will therefore blend three assets: the trust and regulatory standing of incumbents, the design and speed of digital challengers, and the intelligence layer of AI. BBVA’s universal digital-bank proposition, NatWest’s relationship-led simplification strategy, and DBS’s AI-plus-advisory stance all point in that direction. Digital relationship banking is not about eliminating branches as a symbolic act. It is about building banking models that still feel personal after the branch is no longer the center of gravity. [16]

FAQ

What is digital relationship banking?

It is a banking model that manages customer relationships continuously across mobile, web, contact center, advisory, and selective physical touchpoints rather than relying primarily on branches for relationship depth. [17]

Why is it strategically important now?

Because customer ownership is under pressure from fintechs, neobanks, and AI-enabled alternatives, while more banking revenues and profits are coming from transaction banking and distribution rather than from traditional balance-sheet dynamics alone. [1]

Does digital relationship banking mean closing all branches?

No. The strongest examples are branch-light, not necessarily branch-zero. BBVA’s Germany model pairs digital service with access to 70,000 physical cash points, showing that convenience infrastructure can still matter even when the relationship is digitally led. [7]

Which customer segments benefit most?

Retail, affluent, SME, and wealth customers can all benefit, but the model becomes especially valuable when customers need frequent servicing, personalized offers, or ongoing advice across multiple products and channels. DBS’s wealth platform example shows how digital relationship banking can extend beyond retail into sophisticated advisory segments. [12]

What are the most common implementation mistakes?

Treating the effort as a mobile-app refresh, automating without redesigning journeys, separating service from sales, and failing to preserve human support for complex needs. NatWest’s example suggests that relationship outcomes improve when simplification, cloud migration, deployment speed, and AI enablement are developed together. [11]

How should banks measure success?

They should track relationship outcomes and economics together: active digital customers, primary-bank share, product penetration, retention, self-serve completion, first-contact resolution, cost-to-serve, and advisor productivity. Those KPIs best reflect whether digital is making the relationship deeper and more profitable. [18]

Will AI weaken or strengthen banking relationships?

Potentially both. McKinsey notes that AI agents can reduce customer stickiness by automating switching and optimization, but banks such as BBVA and DBS are also using AI to expand relevance, speed, and advisory potential. The outcome will depend on whether banks use AI to improve trust and usefulness rather than just automate contact. [19]

What is the clearest takeaway for banking executives?

Digital relationship banking should be treated as a core growth and operating-model agenda, not as a channel project. The banks that combine trust, intelligence, product breadth, and channel consistency are most likely to own the customer relationship in the next phase of banking competition. [20]

[1][3][18][19] McKinsey’s Global Banking Annual Review 2026 | McKinsey

https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/financial-services/our-insights/global-banking-annual-review

[2][5][6][10][11][13][14][15][17][20]NatWest Group – Annual Report

https://investors.natwestgroup.com/annual-report

[4][7][16] Murat Kalkan: “Our Secret Sauce Combines the Trust and Product Range of an Incumbent with the Digital Experience and Pricing of a Neobank”

https://www.bbva.com/en/innovation/murat-kalkan-our-secret-sauce-combines-the-trust-and-product-range-of-an-incumbent-with-the-digital-experience-and-pricing-of-a-neobank/

[8] DBS: Trusted as the World’s Best Bank | DBS Bank

https://www.dbs.com/

[9] BBVA launches a credit card in Germany and expands its financial products offering

https://www.bbva.com/en/innovation/bbva-launches-a-credit-card-in-germany-and-expands-its-financial-products-offering/

[12] DBS and Samsung Securities Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Wealth Management Collaboration Across Asia

https://www.dbs.com/newsroom/DBS_and_Samsung_Securities_Forge_Strategic_Partnership_to_Advance_Wealth_Management_Collaboration_Across_Asia