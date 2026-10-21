Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention

A bond fund may offer regular opportunities to redeem units while holding securities that take longer to sell at an acceptable price. That difference is manageable in many market conditions, but it becomes important when withdrawals rise and potential buyers become less willing to trade. Understandi…

A bond fund may offer regular opportunities to redeem units while holding securities that take longer to sell at an acceptable price. That difference is manageable in many market conditions, but it becomes important when withdrawals rise and potential buyers become less willing to trade. Understanding the relationship between those two forms of liquidity provides a clearer view of how the fund works.

For investors, advisers and financial institutions, the relevant question goes beyond whether a redemption request can be submitted. It concerns how the fund obtains the cash, what selling costs arise and how those costs are shared. Liquidity arrangements belong alongside credit quality, interest rate exposure and fees when assessing the characteristics of a bond fund.

A bond fund combines several financial risks

Investor.gov, the US Securities and Exchange Commission investor education website, explains that bond funds can lose money and face credit, interest rate and prepayment risk. The assets held by different funds can vary substantially. A broad category label therefore provides limited information about an individual portfolio.

Liquidity risk adds another consideration. A security might continue to make scheduled payments while becoming harder to trade. The challenge in that situation concerns the price and speed at which a holder can sell, rather than necessarily a failure by the issuer to pay.

The risks can interact. If concerns about an issuer’s finances increase, fewer buyers may be willing to hold its debt. A seller may face both a lower valuation reflecting credit concerns and an additional cost associated with finding immediate demand.

This distinction helps explain why a portfolio containing performing bonds can still face difficult choices during substantial redemptions. Income from those bonds may arrive gradually, while the fund needs cash sooner to settle withdrawals under its terms.

Investor access and asset liquidity are different

In a conventional open-ended fund, investors generally subscribe or redeem through the fund according to its dealing arrangements. Those arrangements can provide convenient access without changing how frequently the underlying bonds trade. The portfolio and the investor transaction operate on related but distinct timetables.

The Financial Stability Board revised its recommendations on liquidity mismatch in open-ended funds in December 2023. It called for greater consistency between the liquidity of assets and the redemption terms offered, considering normal and stressed conditions. These are international policy recommendations whose implementation depends on the relevant jurisdiction.

That framework supports a practical distinction. A dealing frequency tells the investor when requests are processed. It does not establish a guaranteed sale price for portfolio assets or mean that all of the fund’s investments can be sold immediately without affecting value.

The analysis in this article focuses on conventional open-ended bond funds. Exchange-traded funds have different trading and creation or redemption arrangements, while closed-ended funds have a different capital structure. Conclusions about one mechanism should not automatically be applied to every vehicle holding bonds.

Selling costs can affect remaining investors

When a fund sells securities to finance withdrawals, it may incur transaction costs. The price available for an immediate sale can also differ from the valuation used to calculate the portfolio’s net asset value. How those effects are reflected in dealing prices influences who bears the cost.

Without an appropriate mechanism, investors who remain in the fund may absorb some costs created by departing investors. This can create an incentive to leave early when substantial outflows are expected. The significance of the incentive depends on portfolio liquidity, valuation and the fund’s operating arrangements.

IMF analysis published in October 2022 describes how open-ended funds holding less liquid assets can amplify market stress through withdrawals and asset sales. It discusses a structural mechanism, rather than establishing that every bond fund will experience a run or a forced sale.

A simple hypothetical example illustrates the issue. If raising £10 million for redemptions generates £50,000 of selling costs, those costs have to be recognised somewhere in the fund’s economics. The example does not assume any particular fee or pricing method; it shows why the allocation matters to both withdrawing and continuing investors.

Liquidity can deteriorate across a portfolio

Some bonds trade more actively than others, and differences can persist within the same credit category. Issue size, investor ownership and the number of willing counterparties can influence the practical ease of sale. A credit rating describes creditworthiness, not a commitment by anyone to provide market liquidity.

Conditions can also change. A trading estimate based on calm markets may become less reliable when many funds are selling similar assets. The size of a proposed transaction matters too: finding demand for a small holding does not establish how a much larger sale would be priced.

ECB analysis published in November 2022 examined liquidity mismatch in euro area open-ended bond funds, including the experience of March 2020. It associated exposure to less liquid assets with greater vulnerability during stress. The findings refer to that market and historical period and should not be presented as current measurements for every fund.

Diversification remains useful, although it needs the right interpretation. Holding debt from many issuers can reduce concentration in one borrower. It does not guarantee that those securities will retain independent sources of liquidity during a broad market shock.

Cash buffers provide capacity with limitations

A fund can hold cash or assets that are relatively easy to sell to meet ordinary withdrawals. That capacity may reduce the need to dispose of less liquid holdings immediately. Its effectiveness depends on the scale of requests and the time required to replenish the buffer.

Holding cash has consequences for the portfolio’s income and exposure. A manager seeking to remain consistent with an investment mandate must consider those effects alongside liquidity needs. There is no single buffer percentage that can establish the resilience of every bond fund.

The use of the buffer also changes what remains. If a fund meets withdrawals by selling only its most liquid assets, the remaining portfolio can become harder to trade. A comfortable initial cash position therefore needs to be assessed together with the process used to restore it.

Credit facilities may offer another source of temporary funding where permitted and available. However, borrowing introduces costs and conditions and does not remove the underlying need to finance redemptions. Access should be evaluated under the relevant agreement rather than treated as an unconditional promise of liquidity.

Some funds use mechanisms intended to reflect the cost of investor flows in transaction prices. Swing pricing, for example, can adjust the dealing net asset value under specified conditions. Other mechanisms can include dilution levies or other arrangements, depending on the fund and applicable rules.

The purpose is generally to reduce the extent to which trading costs caused by subscriptions or redemptions fall on existing investors. These tools do not create buyers for an illiquid asset. Their effectiveness depends on how costs are estimated, how the mechanism operates and whether it can respond appropriately during stress.

In May 2025, IOSCO published revised liquidity risk management recommendations and related implementation guidance, as confirmed by Luxembourg’s financial regulator, the CSSF. The work builds on the FSB recommendations and experience from market stress. It provides a regulatory reference point without making every tool available in every jurisdiction.

Transparency is important because a legitimate pricing adjustment can surprise an investor who has focused only on a published portfolio valuation. Clear disclosure explains which mechanisms may apply and how the dealing price can differ as a result. Understanding the arrangement is part of understanding the product.

Depending on their governing documents and local rules, funds may have tools that change the timing or amount of redemptions processed. Notice periods, redemption gates and suspensions serve different purposes and operate under different conditions. They should not be treated as interchangeable measures.

A longer notice period gives the manager more time to arrange funding. A gate can limit the volume processed within a period. A suspension can temporarily stop dealing in circumstances set out by the applicable framework. The availability and use of each require attention to the actual fund documents.

These arrangements can protect fair treatment when immediate trading would create serious problems, while affecting the investor’s access to cash. Their existence does not by itself indicate that a fund is poorly managed. The relevant question is whether the overall design matches the assets and the expectations communicated to investors.

For institutional investors, the timing matters beyond the fund holding itself. An organisation planning to use redemption proceeds for another obligation needs to consider the product’s terms and settlement process. A normal timetable is an assumption to assess, rather than a universal guarantee.

Stress tests need to examine both sides

Portfolio analysis needs to consider possible asset sales and possible investor withdrawals together. A test that assumes trading remains easy while redemptions rise sharply can understate the challenge. Equally, an assessment of market liquidity without considering the investor base leaves part of the funding question unanswered.

ESMA’s guidance on liquidity stress testing for UCITS and alternative investment funds addresses assets and liabilities, including redemption requests. The guidance was published in 2019 and became applicable in September 2020. Its relevance is the discipline of testing how a fund responds to plausible adverse conditions.

Investor concentration can affect the result. One large redemption can create a different demand from many small withdrawals, even if their total amounts are similar. The reliability of expected subscriptions also matters, particularly if management assumes new money will offset departures during stress.

Models remain approximations. Historical experience may omit the most relevant future event, and estimates of sale capacity depend on assumptions. The value of testing lies in exposing those assumptions and identifying actions, rather than producing a number that appears to eliminate uncertainty.

Valuation and governance support the response

A fund needs a credible process for valuing assets that may trade infrequently. An observable price from an earlier transaction may not represent the price available for a large sale today. Pricing uncertainty can therefore become more important precisely when withdrawals make valuation most consequential.

Oversight helps establish how exceptions are addressed and who can approve important decisions. Operations, investment management and risk teams need a shared understanding of available tools and the conditions for using them. A mechanism written into documents provides limited protection if the process cannot be executed when required.

Communication also needs preparation. Investors should be able to distinguish a market loss from a pricing adjustment or a change in dealing arrangements. Those events can occur together, but they mean different things and may have different consequences for access and valuation.

Comparing funds requires comparable information

A higher yield can reflect exposure to credit, duration or liquidity risk, among other factors. Comparing headline yields without examining those differences can lead to an incomplete assessment. Fees, distribution policies and the date of the quoted information also affect interpretation.

Past performance offers context about a particular period. It cannot establish how the same portfolio will respond to a different combination of redemptions and trading conditions. The current holdings and the fund’s operating terms remain important even where its historical record appears stable.

For financial institutions and advisers, product review is more useful when it connects these features. The aim is to explain what the fund holds, how investor transactions are funded and which arrangements may alter price or timing. That produces a more informative description than a broad statement that the product is liquid.

Common questions

Does daily dealing mean the underlying bonds trade daily? No. Dealing arrangements describe access to the fund. Individual bonds can trade less frequently, and their sale prices depend on market conditions and transaction size.

Does swing pricing eliminate liquidity risk? No. It is intended to address the allocation of transaction costs under the relevant rules and methodology. It does not guarantee that a security can be sold quickly.

Can a government bond fund lose value? Yes. Bond prices can fluctuate with interest rates and other conditions. A low level of credit risk does not eliminate market losses or every liquidity consideration.

Bond funds provide access to diversified debt portfolios, with benefits that depend on the strategy and structure. Assessing liquidity adds a necessary view of how that structure behaves when investors want their money back. The useful measure is the relationship between the assets, redemption terms and operating arrangements, with uncertainty and limitations clearly explained.

This article is general financial information and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, hold or sell a fund.

References

1. US SEC Investor gov Bond Funds and Income Funds

https://www.investor.gov/introduction-investing/investing-basics/glossary/bond-funds-and-income-funds

2. FSB Revised policy recommendations addressing liquidity mismatch in open ended funds December 2023

https://www.fsb.org/2023/12/revised-policy-recommendations-to-address-structural-vulnerabilities-from-liquidity-mismatch-in-open-ended-funds/

3. IMF How illiquid open end funds can amplify shocks and destabilise asset prices October 2022

https://www.imf.org/en/blogs/articles/2022/10/04/how-illiquid-open-end-funds-can-amplify-shocks-and-destabilize-asset-prices

4. ECB Liquidity mismatch in open ended funds trends gaps and policy implications November 2022

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/financial-stability-publications/fsr/focus/2022/html/ecb.fsrbox202211_06~1caf5f3bca.en.html

5. CSSF Notice of IOSCO revised liquidity risk management recommendations and implementation guidance May 2025

https://www.cssf.lu/en/2025/05/iosco-publishes-revised-liquidity-risk-management-recommendations-and-related-guidance-for-collective-investment-schemes/

6. ESMA Final guidance on liquidity stress tests for investment funds September 2019 applicable September 2020

https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-strengthens-liquidity-stress-tests-investment-funds

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