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UK borrows more than expected again, debt hits £3 trillion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK borrows more than expected again, debt hits £3 trillion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Britain’s Public Debt Surpasses £3 Trillion Amid Higher Borrowing in September

UK Government Borrowing and Public Debt: September Update

September Borrowing Exceeds Expectations

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's government borrowed more than expected again in September and public debt surpassed £3 trillion ($4.01 trillion), according to official data that underscored finance minister John Healey's challenge in his first budget next week.

Borrowing hit £24.52 billion last month, pushed up by spending on debt interest. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a deficit of £23.85 billion in the month.

Year-to-Date Deficit and Forecasts

Over the first six months of the 2026/27 financial year, the shortfall stood at £97.8 billion, down by £4.4 billion from a year earlier but above the forecast of £91.8 billion made by the Office for Budget Responsibility before the Iran war began.

Upcoming Budget Measures

Healey is expected to raise taxes on banks among other measures on October 28 in order to stay on track to meet his fiscal rules.

However, his margin for error is expected to have narrowed sharply in large part due to the rise in borrowing costs for government debt around the world since the start of the conflict in the Gulf.

Public Sector Debt Milestone

Wednesday's data showed public sector debt was estimated to have exceeded £3 trillion for the first time. However, as a proportion of the economy, debt was lower than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

Exchange Rate and Attribution

($1 = 0.7481 pounds)

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • September borrowing of £24.52 billion exceeded expectations and was driven by elevated debt interest costs
  • Public sector net debt surpassed £3 trillion for the first time, yet debt-to‑GDP ratio fell compared to September 2025
  • Chancellor Healey faces a narrowed fiscal 'headroom' ahead of his October 28 Budget, increasing pressure to raise revenue—likely via bank surcharges

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the UK government borrow in September?
The UK government borrowed £24.52 billion in September.
What is the current total public debt in the UK?
The UK’s public debt has surpassed £3 trillion, or approximately $4.01 trillion.
Why did UK borrowing exceed expectations?
Borrowing surpassed forecasts mainly due to higher spending on debt interest.
What challenges does John Healey face in the upcoming budget?
John Healey must address increased borrowing and narrow fiscal margins in his first budget.
Was the UK’s debt as a proportion of the economy higher than last year?
No, as a proportion of the economy, UK debt was lower than a year earlier.

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