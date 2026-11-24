Unison's Equity Sharing Agreement is different from a home loan or HELOC, and it provides benefits you might not get from other ways to unlock value in your home.

Unison's Equity Sharing Agreement is different from a home loan or HELOC, and it provides benefits you might not get from other ways to unlock value in your home.

What sets Unison apart is that it works as a co-investor rather than a lender. It offers no new monthly payments, no interest, a 5 percent risk adjustment, and a term of up to 30 years. In exchange, it shares only in your home's future change in value rather than its total value.

Unison describes its Equity Sharing Agreement (ESA) as an equity-sharing arrangement rather than a traditional loan offers homeowners an option for unlocking value in their homes without selling or taking on new monthly payments. Here's how Unison's equity sharing approach is different from other options, including debt, other home equity investments, and selling a home:

No new monthly payments

No interest

In many cases, Unison shares in the downside if your home loses value*

You get the flexibility of an extended settlement timeline of up to 30 years

You can unlock value without selling your home, which can come with a lot of immediate expenses

*Downside sharing applies only after the restriction period (typically three years, up to five in some niche cases) and only if you sell the home, not if you buy out the agreement. See "Shared Risk" below for details.

What Makes Unison's Approach to Equity Sharing Different From Debt?

An ESA isn't a loan, so it doesn't come with the terms commonly associated with financial tools like mortgages, home equity loans or lines of credit, or reverse mortgages.

No New Monthly Payments

Homeowners who unlock value in their home via an ESA aren't borrowing money that's paid back via monthly installments. Instead, they're agreeing to share part of the change in the value of their home over time.

How Equity Sharing Agreements With Unison Work The homeowner decides what percent of the value of their home they want to unlock. For example, they may want to access $50,000 for home renovations or paying off debt. If the home is appraised at $500,000, that would mean accessing 10 percent of the home’s value, and the homeowner would receive $50,000. Then, Unison’s 5 percent risk adjustment is applied and the original agreed value is set at $475,000. For illustration purposes only. Not based on a real agreement; terms and conditions apply. In return for unlocking that cash, Unison shares in a portion of the home's future change in value. Unison's share of future change in value is typically four times the percentage you unlock. If a homeowner unlocked 10 percent, then Unison would typically share in 40 percent of the future change in value. ESA agreements are typically settled when the homeowner sells the home or the agreement comes to an end, which can be up to 30 years from the date it was entered into, depending on what the homeowner chooses. The homeowner settles the agreement for the amount they originally unlocked plus or minus a percentage of the change in value, measured from the Original Agreed Value. For example, if a home is appraised at $500,000, Unison applies a 5 percent Risk Adjustment to set an Original Agreed Value of $475,000. If the homeowner unlocks 10 percent of the appraised value, they receive $50,000. If they sell the home 15 years later for $600,000, that is $125,000 above the Original Agreed Value. Unison's 40 percent share of that increase is $50,000, so they settle the agreement for the $50,000 plus $50,000, or $100,000. For illustration purposes only. Not based on a real agreement; terms and conditions apply.

No Interest Accrual

Because an ESA isn't a loan, it doesn't involve interest building up. The amount required to settle the agreement doesn't depend on interest rates tied to current market factors and credit histories; it relies instead on the agreement and how much the value of the home changes.

Shared Risk

Debt places most of the risk tied to changing home values on the borrower. Someone with a mortgage still owes their outstanding loan balance, no matter what the home is worth; if the home's value falls, the balance owed does not fall with it.

Unison works with homeowners to help them unlock equity, and as a co-investor, it can share in potential downside. Consider the example from the table above, where a homeowner unlocks 10 percent of a home appraised at $500,000, or $50,000, with an Original Agreed Value of $475,000 after the 5 percent Risk Adjustment.

What happens if the homeowner sells the home later for $400,000, which is $75,000 below the Original Agreed Value? Under an ESA, Unison shares in 40 percent of that $75,000 decrease, or $30,000, so the homeowner settles the agreement for the original $50,000 minus $30,000, or $20,000. That is a defining feature of an ESA: because Unison shares in the decline, the amount you settle for can go down when your home's value goes down.*

*For illustration purposes only. Not based on a real agreement; terms and conditions apply.

Downside sharing requires that an ESA has met the following conditions:

The restriction period (typically three years, with some niche cases going as long as five) has passed

The homeowner sells (it's not a buyout of the agreement)

After the initial restriction period, Unison can share in downside up to 100% of the original payment amount. In the case of major downside, that means a homeowner could end up paying $0 back to Unison. It’s important to understand that Unison wouldn't start to pay the homeowner if further losses occurred. During the restriction period, an Equity Appreciation Limit also caps how much of your home's early increase in value Unison can share in, which works in your favor if your home's value climbs quickly early on.

Extended Settlement Timeline

Unison offers ESAs with settlement timelines for as long as homeowners choose, up to 30 years. Most forms of debt related to home equity require homeowners to start payments within a few weeks or months.

What Makes Unison's Equity Sharing Agreement Different From Other Home Equity Companies and Investments?

Unison differs from other equity sharing companies in a few concrete ways: it shares only in your home's change in value rather than its total value, it applies a 5 percent risk adjustment, and it offers a term of up to 30 years while some providers set a fixed term of about 10.

Home equity investment companies like Hometap offer options for unlocking home values, but Unison's model differs from its competitors.

Unison Shares in Change of Value

Unison only shares in the change in home value. Some HEI companies like Unlock share in the total home value, which means the settlement amount is based on a percentage of a much larger number.

How Unison's Risk Adjustment Compares

Unison applies a 5 percent Risk Adjustment to set your Original Agreed Value, which keeps the starting point close to what your home is actually worth. Providers that apply a larger risk adjustment start from a lower baseline, which increases the share of your home's change in value they can claim. You can see how the two approaches compare in Unison's Unison vs. Point and Unison vs. Hometap breakdowns.

Because the Risk Adjustment sets the baseline below your appraised value, your settlement can be higher than the amount you accessed even if your home's market value does not change. Using the same example, if the home is still worth $500,000 when you settle, that is $25,000 above the $475,000 Original Agreed Value. Unison's 40 percent share of that $25,000 is $10,000, so you would settle for $60,000, the original $50,000 plus $10,000, before any transaction fee or other costs.

For illustration purposes only. Not based on a real agreement; terms and conditions apply.

Unison Offers a Longer Runway to Settlement

When homeowners collaborate with Unison to unlock value, they have up to 30 years before they have to settle the agreement. With some competitors, the runway is shorter. For example, as of August 28, 2026, Hometap and Unlock offer HEIs that require settlement within about 10 years.

Unison Lets You Keep the Value Your Renovations Add

Unison offers a Capital Improvement Adjustment, so the value that your qualifying renovations add can be carved out of Unison's share when you settle. Some providers, including Hometap and Unlock, offer a comparable renovation adjustment, often with different conditions such as a minimum added-value threshold, so it is worth comparing the specifics. You can read more about how Unison shares home value changes.

For homeowners comparing equity sharing companies, the factors that distinguish these models are how much of the home's growth you keep (which depends on the size of the risk adjustment and whether the provider shares in the change in value or the total value), how long you have before settlement, and whether the provider offers a renovation adjustment and on what terms.

What Makes Unison's Approach Different From Selling a Home?

Homeowners who need extra cash may consider selling their home outright. It can be a drastic measure that requires a lot of heavy lifting, literally and figuratively, and physically moving out of the home. Unison's Equity Sharing Agreement lets homeowners unlock home value without a change in deed or need to move.

Homeowners Keep 100 Percent of the Positive Change in Value on the Portion They Didn't Share

If a homeowner unlocks equity with Unison and the value of their home increases before they settle the agreement, they keep all of the value they didn't share. However, if they sell the home, they forfeit any future increase in value.

Here's a hypothetical that demonstrates this difference:

If the homeowner sells for $500,000, that's what they get, minus transaction costs.

With a Unison Equity Sharing Agreement, the home could be appraised at $500,000, which would set an Original Agreed Value of $475,000 (after Unison's 5 percent Risk Adjustment).

If the homeowner unlocks 10 percent of their home equity with Unison, they receive $50,000 as a gross figure before fees, and Unison shares in 40 percent of the future change in value measured from the $475,000 Original Agreed Value.

If the home's value later increases to $700,000, that is $225,000 above the Original Agreed Value. Unison's 40 percent share of that change is $90,000, so the homeowner settles the agreement for $140,000, the original $50,000 plus Unison's $90,000 share. The homeowner keeps the other 60 percent of the change, about $135,000, along with the equity they already held.

Note that the home's market value rose by $200,000 over this period, from the $500,000 appraisal to $700,000, while these figures are measured from the lower $475,000 adjusted baseline.

For illustration purposes only. Not based on a real agreement; terms and conditions apply.

Costs and Risks to Weigh

The figures in the examples above are gross, before costs, and an ESA carries obligations worth understanding before you sign.

Fees reduce what you receive

Unison charges a transaction fee (3.9 percent) and you are responsible for third-party costs such as appraisal, inspection, and settlement costs. These come out of the amount you access, so the $50,000 in the examples is a gross figure, not the exact cash in hand.

Your settlement can be large

Unison's share is measured from the Original Agreed Value and is not capped on the upside, so a significant rise in your home's value produces a significant settlement. As shown above, you can also settle for more than you accessed even when your home's value has not changed.

A lien can limit refinancing

Unison places a lien on your property to secure the agreement, which can limit your ability to refinance while it is in place and may require settling the agreement first.

You need a way to settle

The agreement must be settled when it ends, whether by selling, refinancing, buying out Unison's share, or reaching the end of the term. If you cannot fund the settlement another way, you may need to sell the home to do so.

For independent context, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Issue Spotlight on home equity contracts reviews this category and notes that settlement calculations can be complex, that a lien can make refinancing more difficult, and that some homeowners may need to sell their home to settle if they cannot fund the payment another way.

Common Misconceptions About Equity Sharing

Equity sharing is still new to many homeowners, so a few misconceptions come up often:

"It's a loan." An Equity Sharing Agreement is not a loan. There are no new monthly payments, no interest, and no principal balance.

"Unison becomes an owner of your home." Unison does not take ownership of your home or go on the title. You remain the owner, so decisions such as when to sell, renovate, or buy Unison out stay with you. Those decisions carry obligations under the agreement: Unison places a lien to secure it, which can affect refinancing, and selling or settling brings the agreement's terms into effect, including Unison's share of the change in value.

"You share a percentage of your home's entire value." Unison shares only in the change in your home's value from the Original Agreed Value, not its total value. That means that the equity you built before the agreement is not part of Unison's share. Instead, that equity remains yours as the owner, though the lien and the agreement's terms apply until you settle. Keep in mind that your settlement is measured from the adjusted Original Agreed Value rather than the appraised value.

"You can't sell or move." You can sell or settle at any time; an Equity Sharing Agreement is typically settled when you sell or at the end of the term, up to 30 years.

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is for informational purposes only and is not financial, legal, or tax advice. Unison’s Equity Sharing Agreement (ESA), offered through Unison Agreement Corp., provides cash upfront with no monthly payments and no interest. In exchange, you agree to share a percentage of your home’s future change in value, measured from the Original Agreed Value, when the agreement ends. Settlement occurs when you sell, buy out the agreement, refinance to pay it off, reach the end of the term (up to 30 years), or upon death or default. You may buy out the agreement at any time. Your settlement is the amount you received plus or minus Unison’s share of your home’s change in value from the Original Agreed Value; depending on how your home’s value changes, this can be more or less than the amount you originally received. Downside loss-sharing on a sale applies only after an initial restriction period (up to five years). In no case is your settlement less than $0, and Unison never pays you. Unison shares only in your home’s change in value, not its total value, and does not take title to or an ownership interest in your home. A lien is placed on your property to secure the agreement, which may limit your ability to refinance while it is in place. A transaction fee applies at closing, and you are responsible for third-party costs such as appraisal, inspection, and settlement costs. There may be tax implications. No guarantees are made regarding home value changes or outcomes. Examples are illustrative only and not based on a real agreement; terms, conditions, eligibility, and restrictions apply. For complete terms, visit unison.com. Always consult your own financial, legal, and tax professionals before proceeding. Unless otherwise indicated, the information contained in this article is current as of October 19, 2026.