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Volkswagen's crisis in five charts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Volkswagen Faces Historic Crisis Amid Weak Profits and Fierce Global Competition

By Christoph Steitz and Alessandro Parodi

Volkswagen's Struggles in a Changing Global Auto Market

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen boss Oliver Blume is planning an historic overhaul of the carmaker to adapt to structural shifts in the global auto market, where rising Chinese rivals, tariffs and weak demand in Europe have upended its business model.

The crisis has intensified scrutiny of Europe's biggest automaker, which has long grappled with a complex structure, weak share performance and resistance to painful cost cuts from some stakeholders.

Paralysed Conglomerate: Governance and Structure Challenges

Volkswagen's governance, structure and ownership set-up are unique in the auto industry, combining powerful unions with the billionaire Porsche and Piech families, which control most of the company's voting rights but not most of its equity.

Complex Corporate Structure

With a web of divisions, joint ventures and other investments, the 89-year-old group, which employs more than 657,000 people, still resembles a traditional conglomerate — a set-up some investors say weighs on its valuation.

Big Trouble in China: Declining Profits and Market Share

Nowhere are Volkswagen's challenges more visible than in China, the world's largest auto market and for years a major profit driver for the company and its German peers.

Profit Decline and Shifting Focus

Those days are gone, however. Profits in China have plunged more than 80% over the past decade, placing greater focus on Europe, where demand is expected to remain below pre-COVID levels, as well as the United States, where tariffs are costing the company billions of euros.

Rising Competition from Domestic Rivals

Competition has also intensified. Volkswagen was long China's biggest automaker but has slipped to third place as technologically advanced domestic rivals have gained market share with competitive pricing.

Porsche's Struggles

Porsche, which Volkswagen listed in a landmark IPO four years ago, has been among the hardest hit. Its margins collapsed to 1.1% last year from 18% in the year of the listing.

Profits Under Pressure: Financial Performance and Market Position

Volkswagen's group profit margins more than halved between 2021 and 2025, reflecting fiercer competition, higher labour and energy costs, weak European demand and growing trade barriers.

Comparative Weakness Among Mass-Market Manufacturers

The pressures have left the company, still the world's second-largest automaker by number of vehicles sold after Japan's Toyota, among the weakest-performing mass-market manufacturers.

Rock Bottom: Share Price and Corporate Crises

The upheaval in the auto industry has also battered Volkswagen's shares, which are trading at their lowest level since July 2010.

Comparison to Dieselgate Scandal

The stock is now below levels seen a decade ago during the Dieselgate scandal, widely considered the group's biggest corporate crisis in history.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Alessandro Parodi. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Group operating margin plunged to just 2.8% in 2025, down from 5.9% in 2024, underscoring severe profitability stress. (annualreport2025.volkswagen-group.com)
  • China, once VW’s strongest profit engine, delivered sharply reduced ambitions—target margins lowered to 4–6% and sales projections trimmed to 3.2 million by 2030 amid intensifying domestic competition. (marketscreener.com)
  • Shares in Volkswagen and Porsche Holding plunged to their lowest levels since around 2010, reflecting investor dismay over the need for historic restructuring and skepticism over cost-cut strategies. (au.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Volkswagen facing a crisis?
Volkswagen is grappling with falling profits, rising competition from Chinese automakers, higher costs, and weak demand in key global markets.
How has the Chinese market affected Volkswagen?
Profits in China have plunged by more than 80% over the past decade, and Volkswagen has lost its top automaker position in China to local competitors.
What structural challenges does Volkswagen face?
Volkswagen's complex governance, powerful unions, and family control have made it difficult to implement cost cuts and respond quickly to market changes.
How has Volkswagen's share performance been affected?
Volkswagen’s shares are trading at their lowest level since July 2010, even below the levels seen during the Dieselgate scandal.
What actions is Volkswagen taking to address the crisis?
Volkswagen's leadership is planning a major overhaul to adapt to structural shifts and strengthen the company’s position amid global market pressures.

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