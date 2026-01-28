US Proposes International Buyback Program for Gaza Demilitarization

Demilitarization Efforts in Gaza

By Michelle Nichols

Role of Hamas and Disarmament

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The demilitarization of Gaza will include decommissioning weapons through an agreed process "supported by an internationally funded buyback" program, the United States told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.

International Monitoring and Support

Palestinian militant group Hamas retains control of just under half of Gaza following an October ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. The agreement ties further Israeli troop withdrawals to Hamas giving up its weapons.

U.S. and Global Involvement

The United States - along with the 26 countries who have so far joined Trump's so-called Board of Peace and in consultation with the Palestinian National Committee that it oversees - will apply pressure on Hamas to disarm, according to the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz.

"Hamas must not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly or indirectly, in any form, period," he told the 15-member council. "All military terror and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt.

"International, independent monitors will supervise a process of demilitarization of Gaza to include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning and supported by an internationally funded buyback and reintegration program," he added.

HAMAS STILL HEAVILY ARMED, SAYS ISRAEL

Waltz did not elaborate and the U.S. mission to the U.N. did not immediately respond to a request for more detail on the independent monitoring and proposed buyback program.

Hamas recently agreed to discuss disarmament with other Palestinian factions and with mediators, sources have said. However, two Hamas officials told Reuters that neither Washington nor the mediators had presented the group with any detailed or concrete disarmament proposal.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Monday Washington believes disarmament by Hamas militants would come with some sort of amnesty for the Islamist group.

Hamas remains heavily armed, Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told the Security Council.

"It still holds thousands of rockets, anti-tank missiles, and tens of thousands of Kalashnikov rifles. In total, Hamas still holds roughly 60,000 assault rifles," Danon said. "These weapons are used not only against Israel but against Gazans who oppose Hamas rule."

INTERNATIONAL STABILIZATION FORCE FOR GAZA

The Security Council in November mandated Trump's Board of Peace through 2027 and solely focused on the Gaza Strip. Russia and China abstained, complaining the U.S.-drafted resolution did not give the United Nations a clear role in Gaza's future.

The resolution described the board as a transitional administration "that will set the framework and coordinate funding for the redevelopment of Gaza" under Trump's peace plan until the Palestinian Authority has satisfactorily reformed. It also authorized the board to deploy a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza.

"We salute and thank our friends who have agreed to contribute to the international stabilization force," Waltz said. The United States has not yet announced which countries have agreed to contribute.

"The ISF will begin to establish control and stability, so that the Israeli Defense Forces can withdraw from Gaza based on standards, milestones and time frames linked to demilitarization," said Waltz.

He added that these would be agreed upon by the Israeli military, the ISF and the guarantors for the ceasefire agreement - the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Mark Heinrich)