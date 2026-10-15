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US plan to ease shadow fleet sanctions unlikely to free up many tankers, analysts say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US plan to ease shadow fleet sanctions unlikely to free up many tankers, analysts say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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US Sanctions Relief for Shadow Fleet Tankers Unlikely to Boost Ship Supply

By Arathy Somasekhar

Limited Impact of Sanctions Relief on Tanker Availability

HOUSTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A potential Trump administration plan to ease sanctions on vessels that have transported sanctioned oil and fuel would likely have limited impact on boosting tanker availability, traders and analysts said on Thursday.

Shadow fleet ships still face sanctions from other countries and lack the certification, insurance and maintenance needed to enter mainstream trade. 

The discussions are the latest in a string of ideas the Trump administration is considering to lower fuel prices and inflation. Tanker rates have surged in recent weeks because of attacks,  higher war-risk insurance costs and complicated operations to move oil out of the Strait of Hormuz that have reduced ship availability. 

Analyst Perspectives on Sanctions Relief

"Kpler expects the measure to have virtually no impact on the current tanker crisis. The proposal assumes that removing sanctions will translate into additional commercially available capacity. In practice, the relationship is far more complicated," analysts at ship-tracking firm Kpler said.

Aging vessels, uncertain seaworthiness and unresolved insurance, crewing and management arrangements will limit the ships' commercial appeal, the analysts said.

Fleet Composition and Age Concerns

Kpler tracks about 160 supertankers under US sanctions, or about 22% of the commercial fleet.  About 46 of them, or 27%, are more than 20 years old.

Only about 24 ships could rejoin global trade once age is taken into account and tankers owned by Iran’s National Tanker Company are excluded, Kpler said. 

Risks and Ongoing Sanctions

"Companies are unlikely to charter tankers that were recently under sanctions as significant risks remain in dealing with vessels. For tankers engaged in Russian trade, EU sanctions still exist while for those engaged in Iranian trade, there is still a lot of liability as the ships were sanctioned for supporting a terrorist organization," said David Tannenbaum, director of sanctions consultancy Blackstone Compliance Services and a former US Treasury sanctions specialist.

He added that a lot of ships sanctioned over Venezuela trade were also dealing with Iran, potentially excluding them from easily joining the commercial fleet.

The Department of Energy said any move to ease sanctions on the shadow fleet would not help ‌Russia ⁠move oil or oil products. 

Operational and Regulatory Challenges

"There have been discussions regarding lifting sanctions on dark fleet tankers on an individual basis to allow them to transfer ownership to legitimate operators and move more non-sanctioned oil," said a US official familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "This would lower shipping rates and increase flows."

Licensing and Repossession Delays

However, getting the licenses needed to repossess or sell a shadow fleet tanker typically takes months, if not years, Tannenbaum said. 

Insurance and Maintenance Challenges

Certification and Insurance Issues

Shadow fleet ships also often lack a class certificate, a document from an independent inspection body confirming that a ship and its systems meet technical, safety and environmental standards. Insurers generally require these certificates.

Shadow fleet vessels often do not have insurance from credible global organizations, or have insurance from entities set up to cater to the shadow fleet, Tannenbaum said. Insurance tends to be far more expensive for these ships as they are poorly maintained and sail through war-prone regions, traders added.

Market Impact on Freight Rates

Forward freight agreements — futures contracts that let traders bet on future freight rates —  have tumbled on the report that sanctions could be eased on sanctioned ships.

Changes in Shipping Costs and Oil Price Differentials

Rates to hire an Aframax ship, which can carry up to 750,000 barrels of oil, from US Gulf Coast to Europe fell 30 points, said Scott Shelton, an energy specialist at TP ICAP.  

The lower freight rates also narrowed the discount of US West Texas Intermediate crude to global benchmark Brent to about $10.42. High shipping costs have hurt US exports, pushing the discount to $14.17 this week, the widest in over five months.   

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Liz Hampton and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Easing sanctions would only allow these tankers to carry non‑sanctioned ‘legal oil,’ not Russian or Iranian crude, and still requires individual licenses. Insurers remain bound by EU/UK restrictions, limiting practical commercial reintegration. (en.usm.media)
  • Analysts from firms such as Energy Aspects and shipping data provider Kpler warn that most sanctioned vessels are old, poorly maintained, and already active, meaning only a few could realistically rejoin global trade, offering limited relief to tanker scarcity. (en.usm.media)
  • Market reaction signals skepticism: tanker stocks in Asia dipped amid doubts the measure would meaningfully boost capacity, with many viewing the move as politically motivated ahead of the midterms. (lloydslist.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why would easing US shadow fleet sanctions have limited impact on tanker availability?
Easing sanctions has limited impact because many shadow fleet tankers still face certification, insurance, and maintenance issues, and are subject to sanctions from other countries.
How many supertankers under US sanctions could potentially rejoin global trade?
Only about 24 supertankers might rejoin global trade after considering vessel age and ownership exclusions.
What risks remain for companies chartering previously sanctioned tankers?
Significant risks remain due to liability related to sanctions, uncertain seaworthiness, unresolved insurance, and other compliance concerns.
How do shadow fleet certification and insurance affect tanker operations?
Shadow fleet tankers often lack class certificates and reliable insurance, making them less attractive and more costly to operate commercially.
What effect has news of possible sanctions relief had on tanker shipping rates?
Forward freight agreements dropped and Aframax shipping rates fell, narrowing the US crude discount to global benchmarks.

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