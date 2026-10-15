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France, Germany near deal on car emissions, Britain 'Made in EU' status - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France, Germany near deal on car emissions, Britain 'Made in EU' status

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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France, Germany Close to Deal on EU Car Emissions and British Partnership

Franco-German Agreement on EU Car Emissions and British Partnership

Background of the EU Car Emissions Proposal

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - France and Germany are nearing a deal on cars that would water down EU-wide CO2 emission targets for 2035 and open the door for Britain to be treated as a trusted partner under the EU's "Made in EU" rules, diplomats said. 

The European Commission proposed last year that CO2 emissions from cars should drop by 90% from 2021 levels in 2035, but said automakers would have to close the gap to 100% by using low-carbon steel and alternative fuels.

Details of the Franco-German Plan

CO2 Emissions Target Adjustments

Under the Franco-German plan, which still needs to be confirmed, the target would be set at 90% without the need for any further compensatory measures. The softened target is broadly in line with the wishes of German carmakers.

Local-Content and Low-Carbon Requirements

The joint plan also addresses an EU proposal that introduces local-content and low-carbon requirements for products bought through public procurement, public auctions or via subsidy schemes.

Debate Over "Made in Europe" Criteria

France has been pushing for these products to be limited to those manufactured in the European Union, while other EU members, including Germany, believe other countries, including those closely linked in automotive supply chains and free trade agreement partners, should be included.

The provisional Franco-German plan says that for the automotive sector "Made in Europe" should cover the EU's 27 countries and other European partners that were part of the EU internal market on January 1, 2020. 

That would include Britain, which left the EU single market at the end of 2020.

Conditions for British Inclusion

However, the joint plan does say that this inclusion should be subject to an agreement on full reciprocity, along with "dynamic alignment with EU conditions for investment from third countries and with EU trade protection measures".

That could mean Britain having to adopt the measures the EU has taken to limit imports of Chinese-built hybrid and battery electric vehicles.

Challenges and Next Steps

In Germany, the new CO2 reduction target could prove a challenge as the environment minister of the Social Democrats has suggested that the target could be cut to 95%, with a further 5-percentage-point reduction offset via low-carbon steel.

Even with a Franco-German deal, the two countries still would need to convince other EU members and the European Parliament for their plans to enter into force.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Michel Rose; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • The Franco‑German plan would set the 2035 CO₂ reduction target at 90%, scrapping compensatory measures like low‑carbon steel or alternative fuels required under the EU's proposal (caps at 10%) (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • The revised target aligns with German carmakers’ preferences, reducing obligations and offering them more flexibility in compliance strategies (apnews.com).
  • Under the ‘Made in Europe’ framework for public procurement, the plan proposes including the UK—as part of the internal market before Jan 1, 2020—subject to full reciprocity and alignment with EU investment and trade safeguards (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new proposed EU car emissions target for 2035?
The Franco-German plan proposes a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions from 2021 levels by 2035, without additional compensatory measures.
How does the deal impact Britain's automotive industry?
Britain could be treated as a 'Made in EU' partner, allowing its automotive products to qualify under EU rules, subject to reciprocity.
What are the main disagreements among EU countries regarding the deal?
France prefers restricting benefits to EU-made products, while Germany and others support including closely linked partners like Britain.
Does the proposed deal have European Commission approval?
The plan is provisional and still needs to be confirmed by other EU members and the European Parliament.
What changes might Britain need to make to be included under 'Made in EU' rules?
Britain may need to align with EU measures, such as restrictions on imports of Chinese-built hybrid and electric vehicles.

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