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US-based Circle8 gets second deadline extension for SThree takeover bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US-based Circle8 gets second deadline extension for SThree takeover bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Circle8 Receives Extension for UK SThree Takeover Bid Decision

SThree and Circle8 Takeover Bid Developments

Extension Granted by UK Takeover Panel

Oct 21 (Reuters) - British recruiter SThree said on Wednesday that the UK takeover panel has granted US-based staffing firm Circle8 an extra 28 days, until November 18, to decide whether to make an offer for the company.

Key Details and Timeline

SThree Share Performance and Market Value

• SThree's London-listed shares were up 4.36% at 311 pence in afternoon trade

• The British recruiter, which has a market value of £358 million ($479.22 million) confirmed that discussions between the company and Circle8 are ongoing

Takeover Panel Deadlines and Proposals

• The takeover panel had first extended the deadline for Circle8 to make an offer for SThree to October 21

• In September, SThree rejected an unsolicited approach from Circle8, saying the proposal significantly undervalued the recruiter and its long-term prospects

Revised Proposal and Financial Terms

• In October, Circle8 had made a revised proposal featuring an improved cash offer and asked for more time to announce a firm intention to bid

• Circle8 had not disclosed the financial terms for the possible cash offer for SThree

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7470 pounds)

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia and Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Aseem Gujar)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK’s Panel on Takeovers and Mergers granted Circle8 a second extension, moving the deadline to November 18, 2026, for a firm offer decision under Rule 2.6(a) of the City Code (ca.investing.com).
  • Previously, on October 7, the deadline was extended by 14 days to October 21 to enable due diligence and financing assurances, following Circle8's improved all‑cash proposal (investegate.co.uk).
  • Circle8’s approach, first disclosed on September 9, envisages an all‑cash deal with no dilution to existing shareholders and aims to combine global scale across IT, STEM and recruitment sectors (circle8group.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest deadline for Circle8 to make an offer for SThree?
The new deadline for Circle8 to decide whether to make an offer for SThree is November 18.
Why was the deadline for Circle8's offer extended?
The deadline was extended by the UK takeover panel to allow Circle8 more time to announce a firm intention to bid after submitting a revised proposal.
What is the current market value of SThree?
SThree's market value is £358 million ($479.22 million).
Did SThree previously reject an approach from Circle8?
Yes, SThree rejected an unsolicited approach from Circle8 in September, stating the proposal significantly undervalued the company.
Have the financial terms of Circle8's possible cash offer been disclosed?
No, Circle8 has not disclosed the financial terms of its possible cash offer for SThree.

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