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Europe's financial regulators query Google over cloud outage that hit banks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe's financial regulators query Google over cloud outage that hit banks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Finance Banking technology cloud computing Regulation

European Regulators Investigate Google Cloud Outage That Hit Banking Services

Impact and Regulatory Response to Google Cloud Outage Affecting European Banks

By Phoebe Seers and Elizabeth Howcroft

Overview of the Outage

LONDON/PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Financial regulators in Europe are questioning Google after a cloud computing outage on Tuesday left millions of bank customers without access to key financial services for hours.

Regulatory Inquiries and Initial Responses

European Banking Authority's Actions

The European Banking Authority said that it has been in contact with Google Cloud to obtain further information on the incident, understand its implications and assess its potential impact on financial entities in the EU, a spokesperson for the watchdog told Reuters.

Google's Explanation and Affected Banks

Alphabet's Google said the disruption, which lasted several hours, was caused by a "power event" in a London-based network that serves customers across Europe. Revolut, Lloyds and HSBC were among the banks affected.

Lloyds and HSBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Google spokesperson said: "We have resolved a disruption to Google Cloud services at a third-party facility in our europe-west2 cloud region due to a power event. Services have been restored. We will update our public status dashboard with an analysis."

Impact on Revolut and Customer Services

At Revolut, which has around 13 million UK customers, a wide range of services including logging in, card payments and cash withdrawals were affected on Tuesday, according to the bank's website.

Revolut said in a statement that it was reviewing the incident to reduce the impact of any future third-party disruptions, and that customer funds and data had remained safe throughout.

Regulatory Frameworks and Sector Resilience

New Rules for Technology Providers

The outage is the first major test of new rules across Europe designed to strengthen the resilience of technology providers, including cloud firms, on which the financial sector depends.

Critical Third-Party Provider Designations

The European Union last year designated 19 technology firms as critical third-party providers to the financial sector, bringing them under joint direct oversight of three financial regulators — including the EBA — for the first time. Britain took similar steps for four cloud providers, citing the risk that an outage at a major supplier could affect multiple financial firms at the same time. Google Cloud falls under both regulatory frameworks.

UK Regulatory and Parliamentary Response

Treasury Committee and Regulator Engagement

In Britain, parliament's Treasury Committee has written to the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), seeking details of the regulators' response to the outage on Tuesday, the scale of the disruption and any financial harm caused.

The FCA said it was engaging with Google over the incident. Under Britain's critical third party regime, designated providers like Google Cloud must report serious outages to the FCA and the BoE.

A spokesperson for the Bank of England declined to comment.

Responsibility of Banks Under UK Rules

Under UK rules, banks ultimately are responsible for the services they provide to customers, including when they rely on third-party providers.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris and Phoebe Seers in London; additional reporting by Lawrence White in London; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe’s European Banking Authority has engaged Google Cloud to assess impact of the outage on EU‑linked financial entities, underscoring heightened scrutiny of cloud providers designated under the EU critical third‑party regime. (apnews.com)
  • In the UK, Google Cloud EMEA is a designated Critical Third Party since 13 July 2026, subject to joint oversight by the BoE, FCA and PRA, and the Treasury Committee has formally written to regulators querying their response to the outage. (fca.org.uk)
  • The outage began early on 20 October 2026 in the europe‑west2‑b zone due to a ‘power event’, disrupting login, card payments and transfers; services were largely restored by mid‑day, but the blackout exposed the financial sector’s reliance on single‑region cloud dependencies. (techradar.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which banks were affected by the Google Cloud outage?
Revolut, Lloyds, and HSBC were among the banks impacted by the Google Cloud outage.
What caused the Google Cloud disruption in Europe?
A 'power event' in a London-based Google Cloud network caused the outage affecting financial services.
How did regulators respond to the outage?
The European Banking Authority and UK regulators contacted Google for details and are assessing the impact on financial institutions.
Were customer funds or data compromised during the outage?
According to Revolut, customer funds and data remained safe throughout the Google Cloud outage.
What new rules govern cloud providers serving Europe's financial sector?
The European Union and the UK recently introduced rules to bring critical cloud providers under direct regulatory oversight.

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