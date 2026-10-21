GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UN sees higher global warming, even in best-case scenario - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UN sees higher global warming, even in best-case scenario

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Climate Change sustainability

UN Report Predicts Higher Global Warming Despite Best-Case Outcomes

UN Environment Programme's Latest Climate Findings

By Simon Jessop

Rising Temperature Projections

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global warming is now projected to exceed previous estimates, with even the most optimistic scenario seeing average temperatures rise to 1.7-1.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by mid-century, a UN report showed on Wednesday.

Renewable Energy Expansion and Climate Policies

Despite a rapid expansion of renewable energy and climate policies that are reducing emissions in many countries, the report said "urgent and stringent" cuts were still needed to achieve that best-case outcome.

Required Emissions Reductions

The UN Environment Programme's report said greenhouse gas emissions would need to fall 18% from 2025 levels by 2030, 45% by 2035 and 69% by 2040. Current national plans would cut emissions by only 5-8% by 2030 and 11-15% by 2035.

Future Warming Scenarios

The report projected global warming of 2.8 Celsius by 2100 under current policies, or 2.6 C if countries fully implement existing climate pledges. Both estimates are higher than last year's projections, reflecting the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and revised assessments of historical emissions.

Global Climate Talks and Policy Implications

As countries prepare for the next round of climate talks in Turkey, COP31, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said it was crucial not to give up on efforts to rein in the emissions that are fuelling floods, fires and other natural disasters.

Statements from UN Leadership

"Overshoot is not surrender. We can still keep it as small and as short as possible – and bring temperatures back below 1.5 degrees by the end of the century," he said.

Paris Agreement and Overshoot Scenarios

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to try to keep the average temperature increase at well below 2 degrees and ideally 1.5 C.

Feasibility of Returning to 1.5 Degrees

As limiting warming to 1.5 C with no or limited overshoot was no longer considered possible, the UN Environment Programme said its new "lowest possible" overshoot scenario gives roughly a 50% chance that temperatures could return to 1.5 C or below by 2100.

Role of Carbon Removal Technologies

The report said climate plans submitted since last year had made virtually no difference to future warming projections, and that returning to 1.5 C would depend on large-scale carbon removal, the feasibility of which was uncertain.

(Reporting by Simon JessopEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Even with the most optimistic pathway, warming could peak at 1.7 – 1.8 °C before possibly returning below 1.5 °C by century's end — overshoot is now inevitable but must be minimized. (wedocs.unep.org)
  • Achieving the best-case scenario requires unprecedented emissions reductions: 18 % by 2030, 45 % by 2035 and 69 % by 2040 (relative to 2025 levels), far beyond current national commitments. (wedocs.unep.org)
  • Under current policies, warming is projected to reach 2.8 °C by 2100, or 2.6 °C if all existing pledges are fully implemented — both higher than previous year estimates. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the latest UN report say about future global warming?
The UN projects average temperatures rising 1.7-1.8°C by mid-century even in the best-case scenario, exceeding previous estimates.
How much do current national climate plans reduce emissions by 2030?
Current national plans would only reduce emissions by 5-8% by 2030, far less than the 18% required for the best-case outcome.
What temperature increase is projected by 2100 under current policies?
The report projects a global warming of 2.8°C by 2100 under current policies, or 2.6°C if existing pledges are fully implemented.
Is it still possible to limit warming to 1.5°C?
Limiting warming to 1.5°C without overshoot is no longer considered possible, but returning to 1.5°C by 2100 may be feasible with large-scale carbon removal.
What impact do recent climate pledges have on future warming projections?
The report states that climate plans submitted since last year have made virtually no difference to future warming projections.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Analysis-Bond selloff revives debate about euro zone banks' 'doom loop'

Analysis-Bond selloff revives debate about euro zone banks' 'doom loop'

Image for Anthropic logged net loss of over $80 billion in first half of 2026

Anthropic logged net loss of over $80 billion in first half of 2026

Image for Exclusive-Samsung, SK Hynix upgrading China plants to make more advanced chips, people say

Exclusive-Samsung, SK Hynix upgrading China plants to make more advanced chips, people say

Image for In China, ECB makes case for euro liquidity lines

In China, ECB makes case for euro liquidity lines

Image for Musk says SpaceX-Tesla merger is 'a good idea' as companies form deal committees

Musk says SpaceX-Tesla merger is 'a good idea' as companies form deal committees

Image for Asian stocks climb as strong earnings buoy Wall Street

Asian stocks climb as strong earnings buoy Wall Street

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Explainer-Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla?
Explainer-Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla?
Image for Dollar on back foot as US yields, crude prices dip; Aussie buoyed by hawkish RBA
Dollar on back foot as US yields, crude prices dip; Aussie buoyed by hawkish RBA
Image for Oil rises on Middle East supply fears, US inventory drawdowns
Oil rises on Middle East supply fears, US inventory drawdowns
Image for UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says
UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says
Image for Trading Day: Oil reversal lifts spirits
Trading Day: Oil reversal lifts spirits
Image for Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast
Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast
Image for EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports
EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Factbox-Anthropic's public benefit fund and how it compares with other big philanthropic efforts
Factbox-Anthropic's public benefit fund and how it compares with other big philanthropic efforts
Image for Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Image for SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger
SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger
Image for EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest
EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest
Image for Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook
Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook
View All Finance Posts