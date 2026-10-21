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Anthropic logged net loss of over $80 billion in first half of 2026 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Anthropic logged net loss of over $80 billion in first half of 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Anthropic Net Loss Tops $80 Billion Amid Rising Revenue and Approaching IPO

Anthropic's Financial Performance and IPO Prospects

By Echo Wang

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Anthropic's net loss widened sharply to $80.7 billion in the first half of this year, in large part due to a rise in the fair value of bonds convertible into shares of the AI startup, according to a draft prospectus for a planned initial public offering that was reviewed by Reuters.

The San Francisco-based company is expected to go public in November and some investors are now weighing a lower valuation of around $1.5 trillion following its latest financial disclosures, Reuters reported last week.

Net Loss and Accounting Charges

Its first-half loss, widening from a loss of $13 billion a year earlier, included a $72 billion accounting charge reflecting an increase in the estimated value of bonds that could eventually convert into Anthropic shares, rather than cash costs tied to its operations, the document said.

Impact of AI Race on Financials

The disclosures underscore the hefty costs of the AI race even as investors give greater scrutiny to whether the vast sums being poured into chips and data centers will generate sufficient returns.

Commitments and Expenditures

Anthropic has committed to spending at least $518 billion over a decade on cloud services, computing and infrastructure.

The company spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half, up from $2.3 billion a year earlier, the S-1 document showed.

Anthropic did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Financing Costs and Revenue Growth

FINANCING COSTS

At an investor meeting on October 14, Anthropic told prospective IPO investors that its third-quarter revenue jumped 45% to $16.8 billion from the previous quarter, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Revenue Trends and Market Reception

While the figures eased some concerns about the enormous costs of developing AI systems, some investors were disappointed by the slowing sequential growth rate. Revenue had more than doubled from the first quarter to $11.6 billion in the second quarter.

A cooler reception for Anthropic's IPO could weigh on the wider AI market, whose near-term prospects investors see as hinging largely on the share sale's success, ahead of rival OpenAI's potential listing next year.

Historical Losses and Product Impact

Reuters reported in September that Anthropic posted a net loss of $42 billion ‌in 2025, with most of that stemming from a similar accounting charge. As Anthropic's valuation climbed, the estimated fair value of those notes tripled year over year.

Operating Loss Excluding Charges

Excluding the charge, Anthropic posted an operating loss of about $8.1 billion on $4.6 billion of revenue in 2025.

Claude Code and Developer Adoption

The company has benefited from the popularity of Claude Code, its coding assistant that developers use to write software and build apps.

(Reporting by Echo Wang, Aditya Soni, Jaspreet Singh and Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed, Miyoung Kim and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Net loss ballooned from ~$13 billion in H1 2025 to $80.7 billion in H1 2026, driven by $72 billion in fair‑value accounting charges tied to convertible bonds (investing.com).
  • Revenue grew rapidly: ~$16.3 billion in H1 2026 and Q3 revenue rose 45% sequentially to $16.8 billion (reddit.com).
  • Anthropic has locked in at least $518 billion in long‑term compute, cloud and infrastructure commitments—around 80% of which are non‑cancelable (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Anthropic’s net loss reach $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026?
Most of Anthropic's net loss stems from a $72 billion accounting charge tied to the rising fair value of bonds convertible into shares, not from cash operational costs.
How much did Anthropic spend on computing and infrastructure in H1 2026?
Anthropic spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, up from $2.3 billion a year earlier.
What is Anthropic’s expected IPO valuation?
Following the latest disclosures, some investors are considering a valuation for Anthropic of around $1.5 trillion for its upcoming IPO.
How did Anthropic’s revenue change during the first three quarters of 2026?
Anthropic's third-quarter revenue rose 45% to $16.8 billion, after more than doubling from $4.6 billion in Q1 to $11.6 billion in Q2.
What impact could Anthropic’s IPO have on the broader AI market?
A weaker than expected reception for Anthropic’s IPO could affect investor sentiment and influence the near-term prospects of the broader AI market.

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