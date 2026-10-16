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UK's Thames Water reaches deal with key Class B creditors on recapitalisation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Thames Water reaches deal with key Class B creditors on recapitalisation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Thames Water Strikes Agreement With Key Creditors for Debt Recapitalisation

Key Developments in Thames Water's Debt Recapitalisation

Agreement Reached With Class B Creditors

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Thames Water on Friday said it had reached an agreement with key Class B creditors on a proposed recapitalisation, securing support from holders of more than 60% of its junior Class B debt and advancing efforts to restructure Britain's biggest water utility.

Details of the Recapitalisation Proposal

Debt Write-Off and Recovery Terms

The proposal would see about £1 billion ($1.33 billion) of Class B debt written off, with those creditors receiving a roughly 5.9% recovery through equity and other rights in the restructured company in return.

Ongoing Discussions With Stakeholders

Engagement With Regulators and Consortium

Thames Water said talks with the London & Valley Water consortium, Ofwat and other regulators on the proposed recapitalisation were ongoing, with no decision yet taken on whether to proceed with the consortium's proposal.

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7511 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • Securing over 60% backing from Class B creditors marks a major step in progressing a market‑led turnaround, avoiding taxpayer funding.
  • The deal involves writing off around £1bn of Class B debt, with creditors receiving about 5.9% recovery in equity and rights.
  • Discussions continue with the London & Valley Water consortium, Ofwat and other regulators on implementing the broader recapitalisation plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What deal has Thames Water reached with its creditors?
Thames Water has reached an agreement with key Class B creditors on a proposed recapitalisation deal.
How much Class B debt will be written off under the proposal?
About £1 billion of Class B debt will be written off as part of the recapitalisation proposal.
What will Class B creditors receive in return for the debt write-off?
Class B creditors would receive a roughly 5.9% recovery through equity and other rights in the restructured company.
Are talks with regulators and other parties still ongoing?
Yes, Thames Water is still in discussions with the London & Valley Water consortium, Ofwat, and other regulators regarding the proposed recapitalisation.

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