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Italy clinches deal with EU over measures to limit impact of gas prices on electricity costs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy clinches deal with EU over measures to limit impact of gas prices on electricity costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Italy Reaches Agreement with EU to Limit Gas Prices' Impact on Electricity Costs

Italy's Deal with EU on Gas Prices and Electricity Costs

Overview of the Agreement

ROME, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy said on Friday it had clinched a deal with European Union authorities over measures to limit the impact of sky-high gas prices on electricity costs for households and businesses.

Compliance with EU State Aid Rules

• The measures are in line with the rules on state aid, the office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.

Maintaining Fair Competition in the Internal Market

• Rome will act to preserve equal conditions in the internal market, Meloni's office said.

Notification and Assessment Process

• As a result of the deal, "Italy will notify the Commission of the temporary measures in accordance with EU state aid rules, and the Commission will assess them as a matter of priority."

Lack of Specific Details

• The statement did not explain the terms of the agreement.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy and the European Commission have tentatively agreed on a mechanism to reduce electricity prices by shifting ETS costs away from wholesale prices, pending technical finalization and formal notification to the Commission. (it.euronews.com)
  • The measures align with the EU’s Temporary State Aid Framework for the Middle East crisis, allowing up to 70% of fuel-related extra costs to be covered between March and December 2026. (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • Italy is also seeking approval to use fiscal flexibility under the EU’s ‘National Escape Clause’ to support households and businesses facing surging energy costs, alongside the electricity price relief scheme. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement did Italy reach with the European Union?
Italy reached a deal with EU authorities to implement measures limiting the impact of high gas prices on electricity costs.
Who will benefit from the new measures regarding gas prices in Italy?
The measures will benefit Italian households and businesses by reducing the effect of high gas prices on electricity costs.
Are the measures in line with EU rules?
Yes, the measures conform to EU state aid rules and will be notified to the European Commission.
Will the agreement preserve market equality?
Italy will act to preserve equal conditions in the internal market as part of this deal.
Were the specific terms of the agreement disclosed?
No, the statement did not explain the terms of the agreement.

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