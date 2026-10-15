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UK's FTSE 100 hits near one-month high after Healey backs fiscal discipline - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's FTSE 100 hits near one-month high after Healey backs fiscal discipline

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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UK's FTSE 100 Surges to One-Month High After Government Fiscal Commitment

Market Reaction and Key Drivers

Oct 15 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip stocks climbed to a near one-month high on Thursday, led by financials, after the Finance Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to fiscal discipline, while stronger-than-expected GDP data also buoyed sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.54% to 10,782.98 points by 09:50 GMT, its highest since September 18, while the midcap FTSE 250 edged 0.07% lower.

Government Fiscal Policy and Economic Data

• British finance minister John Healey said this month's budget would aim at bolstering economic resilience, adding that he and Prime Minister Andy Burnham were aligned on maintaining fiscal discipline

• UK's benchmark 10-year bond yield declined further following Healey's comments to 5.34%

• UK's gross domestic product rose 0.1% in August, boosted by AI optimism, against expectations of a 0.1% drop

Bank of England and Interest Rate Outlook

• Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said that any future interest rate increase should not be interpreted by investors as the start of a prolonged series of rate hikes

• Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to raise rates to 4% in November but narrowly expect to hold from there

Sector Performance

Financials and Consumer Staples

• Heavily weighted banks advanced, with NatWest Group rising 2.3% and Standard Chartered up more than 1%

• Consumer staples firms also extended gains, with British American Tobacco rising the most, up 2.6%

Industrial Metals and Real Estate

• Limiting the gains were industrial metal miners, down 3.1%, on weaker copper prices over concerns of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes

• British Land rose 2.6% after the commercial property firm said it expects higher half-year profit on office and retail park demand

• Antofagasta fell 5.8%, after the Chilean miner's third-quarter copper production declined year-on-year

Midcap Movers

E-commerce and Office Space Providers

THG and Workspace Developments

• Among midcaps, e-commerce group THG surged 18% after lifting annual profit forecast

• Flexible office-space provider Workspace slipped 5.6% after reporting lower quarterly occupancy, with Jefferies downgrading the stock to "hold" from "buy" citing a tougher sales market

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 hit its highest level since September 18, rising 0.54% to 10,782.98 by 09:50 GMT, driven by confidence in fiscal discipline and better‑than‑expected GDP expansion.
  • Finance Minister John Healey reaffirmed commitment to fiscal prudence ahead of the October 28 Autumn Budget, aligning with IMF support to rein in borrowing and control debt costs.
  • Bank of England’s Huw Pill signaled caution over further rate hikes, while financials led gains; Conversely, industrial miners fell amid concerns about US Fed tightening and weaker copper prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 reach a near one-month high?
The FTSE 100 climbed due to strong financials, reassurance on fiscal discipline by the finance minister, and higher-than-expected UK GDP data.
How did UK government statements affect bond yields?
Finance Minister Healey's commitment to fiscal discipline led to a decline in the UK's benchmark 10-year bond yield.
Which sectors contributed most to the FTSE 100 gains?
Financials, particularly banks like NatWest Group and Standard Chartered, along with consumer staples, were key contributors.
What was the response of the Bank of England chief economist to interest rates?
Huw Pill noted that a future rate rise should not be seen as the beginning of a series of hikes.
Which companies experienced significant stock movements?
NatWest Group, Standard Chartered, British American Tobacco gained, while Antofagasta and Workspace saw notable declines.

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